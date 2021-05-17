Children and the City Of Wellness: Joseph Ward #UK #England

There are times within adult’s domain immerses itself into the imagination of childhood’s past time. And just meditate upon the world of children and music. What a beauty and enchantment to have ever been created! Children have a sacred fire, which is used by the Most High. They are a sacred weapon in the doing of Heaven’s will. It is the particular innocence, and sensitivity, which moves children to those grander heights, within Heaven’s blessings on Earth! It is an intriguing wellness, nevertheless. It’s intriguing. The very manner in which children are permitted to do Yahweh’s work in the manner, that many are unable to reach, speaks volumes in how precious they truly are.

During the time of Yashuah Ha Maschiach, one would like to imagine how the children, of that time, gave praises to the city of Jerusalem. Did they demonstrate excitement for that very name? Were there certain songs that were sung for the city and for the birthing of Yeshuah? How did such praises, by the children, ring throughout the streets of Jerusalem? How delicate were these sounds? How powerful were their blessings throughout that ancient city? Many imaginations come to mind!

It’s amazing to go back within the time of childhood for certain musicians. Hearing their vocal abilities and what they were able to give to the world. What a beauty and blessed treasure to hear the little girl or boy, within, project their treasures of Heaven’s design to the world! To hear a child sing about the beauties, and wonders, of Jerusalem is a particular manifestation of Heaven, itself! For not only has one felt the prayers and and anointing of Heaven’s design, but they have experienced how the Creator uses the artistry of children, in expanding Heaven’s glory.

When it comes to one British artist, we are presented with a recording, during the time of childhood. In bringing an operatic touch, he performed one song, in honor of Jerusalem. Can you imagine him connecting himself with those children of ancient times? Singing their praises to the Holy City, and singing them, aloud? Joyously. Festively. Wonderfully. Can you imagine? So, let us hear such a sound! Projecting that sound throughout the land! Letting the world know that Jerusalem still stands!

Joseph Ward