Childless and Fabulous

Life can be full of twists and turns. Sometimes many people won’t get what they hope and dream. If there’s one thing I’ve learned on my journey, nothing is set in stone. No matter how strongly we want something, sometimes it’s simply not on our path. For many, these disappointments can be crushing when we feel like we’ve worked hard to achieve; attain a goal, but as with anything in life, time continues.

So, can you be fabulous without children? I believe you can. My interest arose out of my professional experience as a psychotherapist, working with women who were circumstantially childless. I was able to relate to many parts of their story. I chose to work through my personal challenges because I no longer wanted to remain isolated and defined in my childless experience.

The feelings of failure, feeling less worthy, and unfulfilled for many women are real. Unfortunately, vitriol and punishment often get put upon women whose situations may defy societal expectations. For others acceptance of this situation, can feel like a distant relative, which they are longing to meet. It’s tempting to run away and bury heads in the sand with new projects, work, and other distractions or even procrastinating, but the more deeply you can feel into your pain and grief, the easier it becomes to move past it.

For some, it’s normal to wonder how you’re going to face a future which doesn’t involve raising your own child. In some cases, you might sit there and wonder, “what is the point?”. There is a considerable point. Your life doesn’t start and end with having children.

Another thought-provoking fact is that studies have found that people, who do not have children, are no less happy or are not satisfied with life, compared to people who do. This finding is fascinating for many reasons, but mostly because it demonstrates that there is nothing outside of ourselves that can truly make us happy and satisfied with our lives.

When you are fabulous, you are okay with yourself, accept yourself fully, and forgive yourself for errors and faults. Fabulous people can take accountability for their actions and have the courage to put things right. Many people who haven’t searched for or acknowledged their personal strengths for a long time, find it helpful to think about their passions—the activities they love doing or the topics they enjoy talking about. These are things you look forward to doing during your free time, the activities where you feel that even if you’re working or putting forth the effort, it doesn’t feel like work; it happens naturally. Your life passions are an aspect of your fabulous self.

Feeling fabulous truly does come from within each and every one of us. The fact that your womb has never carried a child doesn’t change that. You are not valued on your ability to carry a child to term; you are valued on your personality, compassion, drive, and love for life.

I support women to access their courage to listen to their inner wisdom and live a life true to themselves. These are the things I wish for my clients to turn their attention to, and ironically when they do that, they find that life is full of blessings that come from places they never imagined.

Can you give yourself the time to grieve, to breathe and settle into the deep acceptance of where you are? I believe it is only when we fully accept our situation that we can move forward with grace and ease.

When we live authentically in our intuitive selves, we can attract others who do the same and accept us for who we are. There are many ways we can bring mothering energy into our lives and experience deep fulfillment. There is a whole world of possibility knocking at your door, will you answer it? Blessings often come wrapped in disguises. Can you gently and softly begin to open up to the notion that your life isn’t over but has just started? Having a circle of friends who aren’t mothers, alongside friends who are, can give you a vital balance. It can allow you to feel comfortable on either side as it’s not about running from your feelings of disappointment but working with them in ways that would enable you to feel respected and fulfilled.

So, are you ready and willing to let go of how your life “should” be? Life is a gift, and when we focus on what we do have, rather than what is missing, it can become fabulous. I support women in exploring their purpose, whether they want children or not. Today I invite you to consider, the subject of being circumstantially childless is no longer a contentious conversation. My Childless and Fabulous program supports women who are birthing businesses, creative ideas, career transitions, and women who are wanting to be fruitful and multiply.

