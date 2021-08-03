Childhood Stress: tips to deal with it

The term stress refers to a set of reactions to adverse situations, whether physical or psychic. Only from the 20th century, with the initial notes of the physiologist Walter Cannon, did stress get a scientific explanation. It was reported that through threatening situations, organic reactions were triggered by the nervous system in order to prepare the individual for a fight or flight response.

In other words, stress would be a response to a stressful stimulus caused by environmental or internal reasons of an emotional nature in each individual. In view of the natural development of individuals, there are some situations that bring stress and anguish, naturally. Therefore, children are not free from being affected by stressful situations.

Birth brings the sensation of hunger, thirst, cold until then unknown to the child. Over the years, challenges change, such as introducing solid foods, learning to read and write, toilet training, and so on. With the new experiences, the individual gains the chance to learn to deal with the new situations imposed by life.

That is, stress is a natural consequence that is implicit in living.

Child stress becomes a problem when children become listless and easily irritated. Parents can pay attention when those games that once excited children no longer make a difference. Behavioural changes such as difficulty concentrating in online classes, anxiety and excessive crying are signs of stress.

Children most often do not know how to recognize that they are stressed, so parents should be aware of these changes and talk to their children about the difficulties they face. Admit that this is a delicate moment, but that with the power of family union, everyone went through difficulties together.

Child Stress during the Covid-19 Pandemic

Currently, many of us are living in isolation due to the Covid-19 pandemic. It is family isolation, in which children are living with their parents and close relatives most of the day. This whole situation causes several losses, such as the lack of coexistence with schoolmates, the impossibility of walking and playing outdoors, among other activities.

From my experience in a private practice, I see that the first step in achieving the emotional balance of children would be for parents to become a support network and a reference for the little ones.

A good technique in times of pandemic is to address difficult issues such as losses and stress itself through play. Through play, children express themselves better and are not intimidated by verbal communication. For example, through a game with puppets that represent the child’s family, the adult can direct the subjects to be covered using the game’s role-play.

During this period, we are living, one of the reasons for childhood stress may be the fantasy about the disease. Children’s imaginations can lead to thoughts of fear of being infected or that something bad will happen to the parents. Therefore, it is the family’s duty to inform children about what a pandemic is, how someone is infected and, above all, how to prevent it.

This information can be passed through a storybook specifically created by the parents in their own hand, with drawings and short sentences explaining with topics mentioned above.

Another possible reason for stress is boredom. Children often follow a structured routine when they are attending school and doing extra activities like swimming or language courses. It is recommended, even in isolation, that parents structure a family routine, with predetermined times for study, games and conversations.

Remembering that the family must get involved and participate in the games together with the children, as it is possible to develop in the little ones a sense of companionship and solidarity.

We know that it is quite common for parents to be concerned about practical, financial and family structuring issues. But bridging the gap between the world of adults and the world of children brings collective stress-reducing benefits for everyone in the family.