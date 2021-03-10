Childhood Dream Turned Reality

Natasha Carroll thought she’d never achieved the American dream of homeownership. Growing up poor in New Orleans, the idea of owning her own house seemed simply unattainable. So imagine her pride when she purchased one in her early twenties!

“On the closing day I was so excited and wept with tears of joy that I had accomplished this goal,” she says.

It turns out that house in Houston, Texas, would be the first of many that she has bought and sold as an owner and investor. Natasha has since become a real estate investor and an influential Houston-area agent who helps others buy and sell real estate themselves. With deep knowledge and love of the region and a profound understanding of its housing market, she knows exactly how to find a client’s forever home for their family or advise a client how to smartly sell an investment property to generate wealth to pass down to their children.

Fulfilling a Childhood Dream

As a child, Natasha watched her mother work hard cleaning houses and running her own janitorial business. To the little girl, homeownership represented security and success, yet it always felt so out of reach.

So she set a goal for herself.

“I made a promise that I would purchase my first home as soon as I could,” she says. “I wanted to prove to myself that I could do it.”

By the time she reached her twenties, Natasha was ready. But she didn’t know anything about real estate. She didn’t know how to secure a mortgage, how much she could afford, or how her credit score might impact the process.

Excited yet nervous, she educated herself. She figured out how to make good decisions related to tasks like negotiating on the list price, reviewing inspection reports, and preparing for closing.

Then she did it. She signed the documents and received the keys to her very own home.

Shining Light on The “Dark Side” of Real Estate Investing

Natasha earned her bachelors and masters degrees, entered the corporate world, and became an expert in IT — traveling to many countries to implement software for oil and gas corporations and speak at conferences hosted by the likes of SAP. Having been bitten by the home-buying bug and wanting to generate generational wealth for her descendants, she set out to buy — then sell — another property following the first one, and another after that.

The more she traveled for her job, the more she wanted to put down roots in her adopted hometown of Houston. But it wasn’t until after the hobbyist investor fell victim to a bad deal that she decided to turn her interest in real estate into a business.

She remembered back to when she bought her first house, how she’d wished she’d had someone to guide her.

“I wish there had been someone who could educate me on what to expect, what potential challenges I could face, and what are the best ways to prepare myself,” she says.

Though she’d managed to educate herself back then, it took her seeing the “dark side” of the industry to decide to be that “someone” for others. That’s when she became an agent.

Building Up A Business

Natasha loves sharing what she loves about her city and state with clients: the people and the food in Texas and the fact there are always things to do with family and kids, such as the opera, sporting events, and the rodeo. She appreciates that Houston is a very diverse city with a melting pot of people and cultures, along with affordable housing stock.

Clients at her boutique real estate firm, Natasha Carroll Realty, praise her for being diligent, hard working, professional, committed, exceptionally communicative, and exceedingly knowledgeable about the Houston real estate market.

“She was able to educate us about every step of the process. She could walk into any home and tell you right away the things that needed to be fixed and upgraded. Also, warning us of potential problems in the future. She kept us updated through emails, texts, and phone calls daily. We felt as if we were her only clients,” said client Ty W.

The personable agent enjoys sharing her passion for the city so much, in fact, her website invites visitors to call her just to schedule a chat over coffee.

“This lady is so energetic and informative,” says one client, the Teran family. “We will be working with her again in the very near future.”

Creating Lasting Wealth

Natasha goes beyond working with clients on residential real estate to help them build generational wealth through investing in real estate. With focused attention to detail and an understanding of what it takes to buy and sell property, Natasha holds prestigious certificates such as the SRS — Seller Representative Specialist — and CIPS — Certified International Property Specialist.

“I understand that every dollar counts since real estate is one of the largest investments most people will make in their lifetime,” Natasha explains.

But for all of her professionalism and focus on education, she never loses sight of her personal connection with her clients.

“She was always a phone call away every time we needed to talk,” said home buyers from the Jones family.

From a little girl with a dream to a successful businesswoman, her clients have told her they can honestly say they’ve gained a friend in Texas.

About Natasha Carroll Realty

Natasha Carroll Realty is a boutique real estate firm offering personalized service for buyers and sellers in the greater Houston area. With a background in real estate investing, Natasha holds prestigious certificates such as the SRS — Seller Representative Specialist — , MRP- Military Relocation Professional — , e-PRO, and CIPS — Certified International Property Specialist. She has been featured in Yahoo Finance, Digital Journal, FOX, and NBC. To get in contact with Natasha, click here: https://www.natashacarrollrealty.com/