Field trips were always events of anticipation, during our elementary school and middle school days. Whether it be national parks, museums, and other outlets, the excitement increased once learning about our next field trip. Permission slips were signed. A detail-by-detail planning of the trip (ie. what to bring, how to dress, what not to bring, and others) takes place. Anticipation increased the closer we got to the date. There was one particular destination, which was of great expectation. Do we remember it well? Indeed, it was known as, the zoo!

Heading to the zoo was even more eye-awakening than we could ever experience. What we read about in our storybooks have actually come to life. Everything comes to life. The animals are real. This time we could touch them, feed them, see them. Zoos are one of those childlike fantasies, where we could observe the reality, in what we read in our storybooks. It’s what makes it so fantastical. When zoos are crafted and created properly, they bring together a holistic interaction between two different animal kingdoms. There are certain moments when the hierarchy between two humans and animals are shattered; at least, temporarily. Feeding the animals permits them to be more connected to the tender side of human interaction. The touch is euphoric. Seeing life manifested, through another life form awakens the experience.

It’s a song about a different kinds of animals and their purpose for being at, the zoo. What may be seen as a place for kids is also an open door for adults. Zoos make it possible for adults to experience the loving nature of being an adult, all over again. For a moment, they have the potential of returning back to the world of childhood’s domain. It’s a pleasant experience, should we say, more!

Children’s world’s are avid reminders of returning to the world of play and enthusiasm, even when we have left its stages. The more we intertwine into the world of children, the more we are granted the option of bringing it into our adult phase. Whatever fears may have taken place, they can always be overcome, within childhood’s domain.

So, what animals do we see at zoo? Well, there are lions, zebras, different species of birds, and other treasures to be told. Elephants and their memory keeps us, at bay. Yet, at the zoo, we are granted an entry into their sweet nature. Videos have demonstrated their loving engagement with humans, when humans treat them with the kindness, they deserve. Alligators address the significance of maintaining distance. Pandas have the pleasure of demonstrating the cuteness of nature.

Trips to the zoo are some of the memorable pleasures for the mind of a child. Entering into the phase of adulthood, a person can let a number of things escape the mind. Needless to say, a trip to the zoo is one mental treasure, which will never be left, behind.

Bobby Susser