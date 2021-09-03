Chi the Love Genie Of NYA Love & Dating Services: “Don’t take things personally”

Don’t take things personally- If they pass on your service or don’t like how you do things, it’s on them; not you. You want people that match your energy and will be a joy to work with so let it go and focus on the clients that get it.

Being a founder, entrepreneur, or a business owner can have many exciting and thrilling moments. But it is also punctuated with periods of doubt, slump, and anxiety. So how does one successfully and healthily ride the highs and lows of Entrepreneurship? In this series, called “How To Successfully Ride The Emotional Highs & Lows Of Being An Entrepreneur” we are talking to successful entrepreneurs who can share stories from their experience. I had the pleasure of interviewing Chi the Love Genie.

Chioma Amaefule, better known as Chi, is the CEO and Founder of N.Y.A. Love and Dating Services LLC. She is also a Certified Matchmaker and Dating Specialist who enjoys working with singles all over the US ages 28–68 who are single, entanglement-free and serious about their search to find true love.

Her goal is to continue helping others navigate through the ups and downs of dating and relationships. She is determined to provide a matchmaking and dating service that continues to help her community thrive in the dating world.

She believes in a direct, straightforward, honest approach and has packages that are highly competitive in comparison to others in her industry. Nothing surprises her when it comes to matters of the heart. She has been nicknamed “The Love Genie” as she does her very best to make wishes come true. Her hope is to continue changing the world one heart at a time. Chi also has her own YouTube channel where she discusses love, sex, and relationships called True Chats with Chi Love.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

When I decided to move forward with matchmaking- I was dealing with a breakup. I was heartbroken and wanted to help others believe in love again. I definitely took my pain and turned it into power.

What was the “Aha Moment” that led to the idea for your current company? Can you share that story with us?

People go through one bad breakup or marriage and they’re ready to give up. My goal is to help them believe in love again. There’s not much of a story- this is real life.

In your opinion, were you a natural born entrepreneur or did you develop that aptitude later on? Can you explain what you mean?

This entrepreneur mindset definitely came later on. I had to get out of my head and into my heart and not let anything get in my way. It wasn’t easy and sometimes it still isn’t but I wake up excited to do my job and I love the freedom that comes with working for myself. I am literally living my dreams and I couldn’t ask for anything more. I encourage everyone to have a plan and go for it. If you fail you’ll learn from it and grow, but don’t you dare stop until you are PROUD.

Was there somebody in your life who inspired or helped you to start your journey with your business? Can you share a story with us?

My parents have ALWAYS inspired me to go for everything I want in life. They have faced adversity and challenges as immigrants from Nigeria and have continued to rise above their circumstances and accomplish their goals.They’re not perfect but my Dad is constantly dropping gems and words of wisdom and my Mother has achieved so much and has won countless awards for being the amazing humanitarian that she is. She even nursed a man to health that fell down an elevator shaft. Not only is she well known in her region for all of the work she’s done for the community but also in Nigeria for her astounding generosity and compassion. She inspires me everyday.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

My company stands out because I am dedicated to doing my very best to finding my clients the most suitable match for them. I don’t make guarantees and I also set realistic expectations. I once worked with a man that had over 15 dealbreakers. I understand that everyone has their preferences but his were a bit over the top and superficial. On paper he made well over 6 figures, was well established, never married, didn’t have children, 48 years old, analytical yet was somewhat closed minded. He meant well but wasn’t very flexible. In the end- I wasn’t a good fit to be his matchmaker. We parted ways and I wished him well. After him I had another client that was the same age, divorced, open minded and simply wanted a woman he could laugh with, who didn’t smoke cigarettes or do hard drugs and was kind, had a good sense of humor, loving and affectionate. I was able to introduce him to someone that was all he wanted and more. He sent me pictures of their first and second date and they are both so happy. Keeping an open mind AND an open heart is vital and I love people that operate that way.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Compassion- I need this daily- especially when listening to heartbreaking stories or giving dating advice.

Honesty- People come to me because they know I’ll be honest even if it’s not always what they want to hear and sometimes even when they already know what I’m going to say.

Relatability-I know how difficult it is to find love and maintain it. Being able to be direct and honest with my clients ensures that I can be successful in realistically matching them with their potential soulmate.

Often leaders are asked to share the best advice they received. But let’s reverse the question. Can you share a story about advice you’ve received that you now wish you never followed?

I was told to always say yes to everything however, I think as I have leveled up and grown in my business model that I need to be selective about the opportunities I partake in to ensure that it aligns with my brand and the future I foresee it advancing to.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them create a work culture in which employees thrive and do not “burn out” or get overwhelmed?

You must take time for yourself. Structure your days so that you are productive but also block out breaks for yourself because if you do not, then you will certainly burn yourself out. I also think that you need to ensure that if things don’t get done one day, there is always tomorrow, grind hard but be patient with yourself. It’s all about balance.

What would you advise other business leaders to do in order to build trust, credibility, and Authority in their industry?

I believe being honest and transparent allows you to have that trust and credibility with the industry. If you make promises that you cannot fulfill, people are not going to be able to rely or trust in you.

Can you help articulate why doing that is essential today?

There is a saturation in every industry of everyone being a this or a that; you have to be able to separate yourself and prove that you are the right person in that industry for people to want to work with you. Being honest and transparent and showing results will set you apart and prove your value.

What are the most common mistakes you have seen CEOs & founders make when they start a business? What can be done to avoid those errors?

They do not budget out proper marketing costs for their business. They think they can handle it all on their own. To avoid this, make sure you budget out marketing costs because that is essential to promoting your business. You can do this for a cost effective price by seeking out freelancers or smaller PR companies. Find a team that you can trust and rely on to help with outsourcing some tasks, such as administrative tasks or social media assistance. This will ensure that you aren’t wearing every hat which could lead to burn out.

Ok fantastic. Thank you for those excellent insights, Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview about How to Successfully Ride The Emotional Highs & Lows Of Being An Entrepreneur. The journey of an entrepreneur is never easy, and is filled with challenges, failures, setbacks, as well as joys, thrills and celebrations. This might be intuitive, but I think it will be very useful to specifically articulate it. Can you describe to our readers why no matter how successful you are as an entrepreneur, you will always have fairly dramatic highs and lows? Particularly, can you help explain why this is different from someone with a “regular job”?

When you are offering a service, as I am, there will be highs and lows where you may not be able to maintain the monthly ROI of clients and during those down times you have to push through and be creative about obtaining new leads to try and close sales. If you have a “regular job” you have that bi-weekly paycheck no matter what in addition to those PTO days. As an entrepreneur, you are really on 24/7 and have to find a balance in breaking out that time to have for yourself and that money set aside for when you have those low months.

Do you feel comfortable sharing a story from your own experience about how you felt unusually high and excited as a result of your business? We would love to hear it.

I restructured my pricing on my packages and was really nervous that I would not be able to book new clients based on my new business structure. With my new pricing came a stronger pitch and deeper confidence in my capabilities. I was able to close and land new clients and it was a great moment for me because I proved my value to my clients and myself.

Do you feel comfortable sharing a story from your own experience about how you felt unusually low, and vulnerable as a result of your business? We would love to hear it.

There are months whenI am not doing as well as I want to be and I have some expenses that are not able to be paid off as quickly as I would hope. During those months I allow myself to feel my emotions and chanell those feelings towards my current clients.

Based on your experience can you tell us what you did to bounce back?

I bounced back b y surrounding myself with positive, driven people. Alo by having a great team, support system and people who encourage me and remind me that it will get better. It always gets better!

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “Five Things You Need To Successfully Ride The Emotional Highs & Lows Of Being An Entrepreneur”? Please share a story or an example for each.

1. Patience- Things won’t always happen in the timeframe that we want them to. Sometimes they do, often they don’t. Patience is essential- not only within your business but with yourself.

2. Self Care- your clients matter but taking time out for yourself is essential. Treat yourself.

3. Don’t take things personally- If they pass on your service or don’t like how you do things, it’s on them; not you. You want people that match your energy and will be a joy to work with so let it go and focus on the clients that get it.

4. You can’t help everyone- You can’t make everyone happy and guess what? That’s okay!

5. BELIEVE IN YOURSELF- every day. ALWAYS, NO MATTER WHAT.

We are living during challenging times and resilience is critical during times like these. How would you define resilience? What do you believe are the characteristics or traits of resilient people?

I think resilience is not giving up. I think that people who are resilient have determination, will power, drive and an undying hunger to better their craft.

Did you have any experiences growing up that have contributed to building your resiliency? Would you mind sharing a story?

Watching my parents overcome their obstacles by being immigrants and making their way into the USA has really inspired and contributed to my resiliency.

In your opinion, do you tend to keep a positive attitude during difficult situations? What helps you to do so?

Yes, I have to. I keep it real. My entire business is based on finding love and successful matches for others. Keeping a positive attitude is vital. The only difficult situations I face is when people aren’t honest with themselves or if they don’t know what they want.

Can you help articulate why a leader’s positive attitude can have a positive impact both on their clients and their team? Please share a story or example if you can.

Positivity breathes life into the hopeless. I work with singles ages 28–68. One of my clients came to me when he was 66, not knowing how to interact with women. A divorced, army veteran trying to find his way in the dating world. He had a few sessions with me where we had mock dates and I told him to practice wherever he went respectfully with women he was attracted to and step outside of his comfort zone. He shared with me that I made it a lot easier for him to approach women and with my advice he ended up finding love on his own. He was 66 years old. Had I had a negative approach to his situation, I doubt that an introverted retired veteran would have taken the leap of faith that he did to try something different..

Ok. Super. We are nearly done. What is your favorite inspirational quote that motivates you to pursue greatness? Can you share a story about how it was relevant to you in your own life?

Great question! Maya Angelou’s quote has always spoken directly to my heart. “Have enough courage to trust love one more time and always one more time.” Many people have given up on love but if they can trust in love just one more time and again and again then there’s always a chance.

I know it’s not easy and this reminds me that there is always a chance to start over and there is so much hope and love out in the world for you, you just have to be patient and open enough to find it.

How can our readers further follow you online?

I am on Instagram and Twitter and my handle for both is nyalovebychi, they can also visit my website at www.nyaloveanddating.com or via email at [email protected]

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success and good health!