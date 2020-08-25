Adodo A. Robinson: “Don’t be afraid to network and meet new people”

…Morning Positive affirmations are the first thing I do to boost myself up. My examples: You are beautiful. You are perfectly imperfect and that is beautiful. You are one of a kind.

As a part of our series about “Five Things Anyone Can Do To Have Fabulous Hair”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Adodo A. Robinson.

Adodo Robinson is a licensed cosmetologist with over 20 years experience in the Hair and beauty industry. Adodo has worked on multiple fashion shows and publications showcasing her talent in hair and makeup her focus is healthy hair for her clients that she service in her salon in Matteson a suburb outside of Chicago.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dive in, our readers would love to learn a bit more about you. Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

Thank you for having me Jilea. Sure! So it all started in 1989 in Germany after my mother brought us to join her and live in there. My mother will plan a trip for us to take the train to Paris to get our hair done because there were no salons offering services for us in Germany at that time and as exciting as this trips sounds I grew tied of them so I decided to teach myself how to braid to make things easier on my family. Once I got good at it friends started asking to do their hair and from there my career path was set, I got licensed opened my salon and continued on that path after moving to the States with my family.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

Well you know what Jilea…. I will have to say that my career/ business journey is the most interesting story I share because it wasn’t quite what I planned but what happened. Originally I wanted to be a Fashion designer I actually even took the classes and everything until my love for hair and its art took over my mother even joked that I could have saved her money and myself time if I would have started Beauty school after 8th grade.

Are you able to identify a “tipping point” in your career when you started to see success?

I actually had two tipping points the first one was when I opened my salon around a military base and saw how high the demand was for my skill and service. The second was about 3–4 years ago when I was able to take days off from behind the chair without worrying about whether or not my bills would be paid. As an entrepreneur/business owner sustainability is a major concern when you wear all the hats.

Did you start doing anything different?

I started doing what is now know as a referral and affiliate program which of course back then I had no idea about. I looked for women that worked in high visible areas and jobs I offered to do their for a discount rate in return for them sending me business.

Are there takeaways or lessons that others can learn from that?

Don’t be afraid to network and meet new people.

In your experience what were the most effective ways for your business to generate leads and sales? Can you share a story or give an example?

Word to mouth is still the best referral and compliment a client can give you but see that we are in the era of social media I suggest a clean, designated and engaging social media platform like Facebook and IG. We get a lot of business from Instagram. For example we had a woman who lives in Matteson referring our salon to her friend and directed her to our Facebook page without ever stepping inside my salon when I reached out to her she said that even though she is not a client of the salon she heard only great things about us from others and has been following us on social media and has confident in referring us.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person to whom you are grateful who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

A take a team to be successful and grow a business for sure. I am grateful for my family for their support but I must give my sister friend Nkeh Montgomery praise for her support and dedication to making Chéz Délali salon and so many of my adventures successful.

Can you share a story with us about the most humorous mistake you made when you were first starting?

When I finished beauty school I thought I knew it all and was ready for the world lol. I skipped steps was overly confident so I took out my pressing comb from the heating stove and didn’t test the temperature, I applied it directly to my client’s hair and give her a clean cut in the back of her hair because the comb was too hot. Thankfully it was the back of her and she didn’t noticed. We laughed at it years later when I confessed it to her.

What lesson or take-away did you learn from that?

Don’t skip steps no matter what. Trust the process

You have been blessed with great success in a career path that many have attempted, but eventually gave up on. Do you have any words of advice for others who may want to embark on this career path but know that their dreams might be dashed?

My words of advice is to not give up, keep pushing through your doubts and also don’t be too harsh to yourself in what you consider a failure. I learned to look at those as lessons either it makes me better or teaches me what to leave behind. Being in this industry you learn to adapt and reinvent yourself constantly but you do have to know your core and stay true to it. Don’t compare your steps and success to others because it can make you believe you are not progressing when you are. Believe in yourself. Be your number one supporter.

Ok super. Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion. Can you please share “Five Things Anyone Can Do To Have Fabulous Hair”. Please share a story or an example, for each.

A healthy diet: you can not have Fabulous Hair without having healthy hair so what you put inside your body is important. Make sure to have a healthy diet with fruits, vegetables and vitamin rich. Premium fuel will take your car further than regular fuel same with our body. Develop a Hair regimen: Start with a clarifying shampoo to remove any build up follow by a moisturizing shampoo and conditioner. Invest in a leave in conditioner that you spray on your hair before blow drying and styling it. The leave in conditioner combined with a a heat protector will protect your hair from heat while using styling tools. Air dry your hair as often as possible if you can. I use my blow dryer freely to dry my client hair to about 50% before using the blow dryer and brush to finish the process of drying I then brush the hair upwards while using low heat this gives my client a more voluminous finish and airy flowing style. Sleep with your hair on big rollers if you can to maintain the volume of your style so you don’t damage your hair with excessive heat styling. I also recommend using a silk pillowcase or satin bonnet for bed. A regular visit to your favorite stylist to keep your ends trimmed and your tresses maintain is a must. I recommend trimming your ends every 8–10 weeks, don’t look at the trims as you loosing length but more so that cutting of dead ends will actually help you hair keep it’s length. Think about how you take care of your plants how you always remove the dead leaves and branches to make room for new ones.

Can you share 3 ideas that anyone can use “to feel beautiful”?

Morning Positive affirmations are the first thing I do to boost myself up. My examples: You are beautiful. You are perfectly imperfect and that is beautiful. You are one of a kind. Size doesn’t define me nor my beauty. So if you need to change up your outfit for the day do it. PERIOD because for me when I am comfortable I move differently which gives me a different level on confident. Smile and be friendly because then the world smile back at you.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

If I could inspire a movement to do good it would be to empower girls at a young age to love themselves no matter what, to encourage open dialogue in body positivity, to remove the tabu and secrecy over female issues such as menstrual, mental health and personal space topics within our communities. I will love for us to have a safe space where is okay to be vulnerable without judgement that is actually one of the reasons why my salon is an all women only salon I love the conversations we are able to have. I believe that when women are open, happy and healthy the whole family benefits from it and we are able to raise our girls and sons to be more balanced and compassionate.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”?

Don’t complain either you can fix it or you can’t. Complaining does nothing but stressing you out.

Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

Over the years I learned to understand it so I know I always stop myself when I get in the complain mood…lol either I can fix it or I can’t.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world with whom you’d like to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why?

Wow hmmm Michelle Obama for sure. To be able a conversation with her on how she manage her life as a mother, wife and First Lady.

How can our readers follow you online?

Your readers can find us on Facebook and Instagram @chezdelalisalon

Thank you so much for this. This was very inspirational, and we wish you only continued success!

Thank you for the opportunity to able to share my story and tips with your platform.