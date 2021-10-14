Cheryl Sutherland: “Access to capital”

…Access to capital. We like to pretend that we can do everything by ourselves, or that our business ideas aren’t worth investing in. The thing about business is it’s just like renovating a home, it takes way more time and money then you expected. Finding alternatives to self-funding is key, and there are a plethora of ways to do it without involving investors. Crowdfunding and grants is a great way to start without accumulating debt, and set up a business line of credit and a credit card as soon as you can. I always found as a banker that you can always get credit when you don’t need it, and it’s hardest to get when you do.

As a part of our series about “Why We Need More Women Founders”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Cheryl Sutherland.

Cheryl Sutherland is a Transformational Speaker, Business Strategist and Founder of PleaseNotes, a for-purpose company of affirmation-filled products.

After spending over 1400 hours in learning and facilitating personal development, coaching, and reigniting her inner creativity, Cheryl created a company that inspires women to step into their own power by building confidence, clarity, and creativity.

As a women’s empowerment expert, author, and entrepreneur, Cheryl Sutherland and PleaseNotes have been featured in InStyle, Huffington Post, Forbes, Fast Company, American Express OPEN Forum, Thrive Global, Brit + CO, Travel Noire, and on podcasts such as The Creative Empire, I Love Success, No Philter with Phil Pallen, and more.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

I’ve always been in love with possibilities so it kind of makes sense that I fell into personal growth as a career. I’m the child of first-generation Canadians and where they grew up, things were really scarce. Even though they moved from the Caribbean to Canada, a lot of those mentalities stayed the same and poured themselves into us kids. This led to me being very focused on doing the “right thing”, not taking risks in my career and wanting to achieve what I thought success was; Car, House, Career, Relationship. When I achieved all of that at the age of 25, I felt cheated. If this was what I was working so hard for, why does it feel so empty? I realized I had to figure out what success really was for me. That took me down the road of personal growth, and with that, my life became an adventure. I quit my job, moved to another country, learned more about who I was and what I wanted until I found my purpose. That’s when I started my company, PleaseNotes, in order to give people the tools to find their own version of success and live a bigger, brighter, more delicious life. This work made such a difference in my life and the lives of the people around me, how could I not share this work with others?

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company?

I was selling my goodies at a high end women’s entrepreneur networking event and I was very clear it was going to be an amazing event. As I was sharing the brand with the people at the event and then I heard whispers that someone big was going to be coming to the event. Right before the main presenter was about to start, Les Brown walks in and starts going from booth to booth. I knew who he was because I had his quotes in a number of my products. I kept my cool and shared my line with him and saw his eyes light up. He looked at me and said “ Cheryl, this is amazing. This is so needed and I want to help you share this with my audience.” Since then, one of the biggest leaders in the personal development industry has been an advocate for my work. What more can a girl ask for?

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

My funniest mistake was thinking that I needed a male counterpart in this business. This was the first business that I have ever done by myself, and therefore I thought I needed another person to help me. Initially, I had taken my idea to a friend and we started the business. It was within a month or so when I realized that this was not their passion and decided to part ways. A couple months after that, I thought that I needed a male investor, and went through so many hoops to prove myself to this person when they didn’t bring anything to the table other than a measly 10 dollars — 15K dollars. When I learned to trust myself, listen to my intuition, and most importantly believe in myself, that’s when I’ve had the best results and growth in my business.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I was launching my Clarity Journal on Kickstarter and I have this bad habit of trying to do everything by myself. I had bought all this photography and videography equipment and had it all plotted out. The day before I was supposed to shoot, I got invited to this dinner by an online accounting company and thought, why not, I deserve a break and some free pasta. At the event I had so much fun and met so many amazing people who loved what I was doing. Two of those people offered to help shooting if I needed it and they were pro videographers. As life does what it does, I couldn’t get anything working the day of the shoot, and I ended up calling it off and rebooking with my new friends. They ended up shooting and editing it for me for a ridiculous price, and it looked amazing!

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the primary focus of our interview. According to this EY report, only about 20 percent of funded companies have women founders. This reflects great historical progress, but it also shows that more work still has to be done to empower women to create companies. In your opinion and experience what is currently holding back women from founding companies?

Honestly, I think it’s a combination of things.

1) Women are used to putting themselves last. We are told we have to take care of a home, build a career, take care of your family, go to school etc etc etc, that we don’t have the time or ability to pursue something that we love, and if we do, it’s seen as a hobby and not worthy of funding and investment. Women have to show up with data, sales, market research, and a co-founder to be considered for investment, while a man can have the most ridiculous idea for a new juicer and get millions of dollars.

2) We are less likely to be perceived as competent in STEM fields, which tends to be dominated by straight Caucasian men. Women tend to feel like they are underqualified for positions in these fields, so the thought of starting a brand new business in it would be harrowing.

Can you help articulate a few things that can be done as individuals, as a society, or by the government, to help overcome those obstacles?

I think having more funding for women-led businesses in a variety of industries is necessary. Most of the investors that I’ve seen are looking for the benefit when they exit vs making micro differences in a bevy of communities. Supporting bakeries, textiles, product-based companies, there are so many things that are not tech that deserve support. From the government, we need to have better access to mentorship, funding and accelerators with less barriers to entry. Some of the requirements to apply get so in depth, women choose out because they don’t have the time, money or resources to apply.

This might be intuitive to you as a woman founder but I think it will be helpful to spell this out. Can you share a few reasons why more women should become founders?

The biggest thing that I love about female founders is their level of creativity and ability to create new solutions. In advancing innovation by sharing their perspectives, it validates their ideas and shows other women that risking and following their gut pays off.

What are the “myths” that you would like to dispel about being a founder? Can you explain what you mean?

The biggest myth I think people need to let go is that success has to be painful. Yes, you may have to work more hours. Yes, you will have to stretch yourself, learn new habits of thought and learn how to trust. Yes, there will be times that you question yourself, your ideas, and sometimes your whole existence BUT the hustle, struggle, burnout is not a default to being a successful entrepreneur. I feel that mentality is one that’s been rooted in the more masuline, traditional version of business, and we are entering an age where intuition, collaboration and co-creation will get you way farther in a shorter amount of time.

Is everyone cut out to be a founder? In your opinion, which specific traits increase the likelihood that a person will be a successful founder and what type of person should perhaps seek a “regular job” as an employee? Can you explain what you mean?

I think that not everyone is a founder, but everyone can be a leader. Leadership can be quiet. Leadership can be uplifting. Leadership can be a strong General. Leadership can be flow with. You can be a leader in a business, and you can be a leader in your life. If someone prefers to be a leader within an organization instead of on top of it, there is no judgement on my part. Founders can’t build a company by themselves without an amazing team of people operating as leaders in different ways, nothing could be created.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. Based on your opinion and experience, what are the “Five Things You Need To Thrive and Succeed as a Woman Founder?” (Please share a story or example for each.)

A group of business-minded people who see you actualized as the successful version of you. These people are key to helping you stay focused on your goals and they help you keep your momentum going so you feel like you’re part of a team vs. working by yourself. They are also able to give you unique insights and points of view on a situation that other people that are not in the mindset of a business owner cannot give you. A clear idea of who you want to help, the result you want to give them and why. People often make the mistake when starting a business thinking that their product or service is for everyone, and so it must be marketed as such. When I first started, I knew anyone would benefit from personal growth, and I felt like creating a “target market” or “Ideal customer” was actually a form of gatekeeping or keeping others from this information. In reality, when you’re speaking to one person, their hopes, dreams and fears, you are able to clearly articulate why you are the best fit for their needs. This makes it easier for them to buy, and that clarity makes it easier for other people to buy for themselves and for the ones that they love too. Access to capital. We like to pretend that we can do everything by ourselves, or that our business ideas aren’t worth investing in. The thing about business is it’s just like renovating a home, it takes way more time and money then you expected. Finding alternatives to self-funding is key, and there are a plethora of ways to do it without involving investors. Crowdfunding and grants is a great way to start without accumulating debt, and set up a business line of credit and a credit card as soon as you can. I always found as a banker that you can always get credit when you don’t need it, and it’s hardest to get when you do. A business plan. The fun thing about a business plan is that it’s always changing and updating. The biggest impact I find that it makes is that it makes it easier to make decisions based on the vision you’ve created in those pages. If you know that you want to have a very flat hierarchy in your business, then you’re able to build a structure that requires few people who are experts in their field. The competitive analysis helps you know if other people are doing something similarly that’s successful, what their USP (Unique Selling Proposition) is, and their pricing strategy. This will help you decide if it makes sense to bring your idea to market, and how to sell it. The SWOT analysis helps you be aware of things that you might not have thought of in your initial musings, and helps you turn your hobby into a business. Systems, systems, systems. There are so many ways that you can save time and money. By focusing the majority of your time on only the things that you can do and building systems around other things, you make it easier for you to scale. For example, using software such a Calendly ( a freemium calendar system), Zapier ( a software that can help different software exchange information), and Mailchimp ( an email marketing system that has ecommerce capabilities), it makes it easier for you to get what you need done, and as you grow, offload the things you were doing onto new support staff with a much lower learning curve.

How have you used your success to make the world a better place?

I have been continually asked to keep taking the next natural step through the obstacles and situations that the Universe keeps putting me through. I have been called to help destigmatize connecting to your feelings, investing in mental wellness and putting yourself first in the Black community through diving into, and sharing personal development work. I have been called to communicate responsibly and authentically about the plight and experiences of POC and how to navigate the inner changes that create equity in a diverse world. I think I’ve used my success to be an example of what one could become, and that they are able to create anything they desire.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

I would love to enact legislation that would allow people to have the ability to live a life of freedom and exploration instead of being forced to sacrifice their time, body, and energy for a paycheck. This looks like enacting UBI, instilling Universal Health Care, creating access to nutritious food through community gardens and access to clean water for everyone. Currently, rates of depression, anxiety, and stress related diseases are consistently on the rise. Being able to create a system where we are able to live from the space of “I get to or I want to” vs. “I have to or I need to” is going to be key to our longevity, and create the space where Innovation can happen.

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

I feel like this might be over done but I’m going for it anyway. I would love either (or all) Mackenzie Scott, Serena Williams, Michelle Obama or Oprah Winfrey, but for the same specific reason. All of these women understand what the heart and intent of my business is, and they are all currently investing in or actively amplifying businesses of Women and Women of Color. They all have stepped into the often difficult role of the successful woman, and with that they have a lot of of pull, and they have all demonstrated the decision that they are here to make the world a better place for the next generation, which is in alignment with my whole brand, and my personal promise to myself.

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We greatly appreciate the time you spent on this.