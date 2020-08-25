Cheryl Pierce: “Know the purpose of your business”

To feel beautiful, we need to honor ourselves by feeding our mind and body with only healthy things. Create beauty rituals AM and PM, because there’s something about rituals that makes you feel beautiful. Buy yourself flowers (I buy myself flowers every week!)

As a part of our series about “Five Things You Need To Know To Succeed In The Modern Beauty Industry”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Cheryl Pierce, RN, MSN.

Cheryl Pierce is a nurse entrepreneur, founder of Skinworx in San Francisco and Founder of Soulworx. She’s a Certified High Performance Coach and an author of the book ‘Soulworx: A Transformative Journey from Skin to Soul. She helps her clients reclaim their personal power and regain their vibrancy from skin to soul.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dive in, our readers would love to learn a bit more about you. Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

Well, my mother often told me that since age 3, I’ve always been fascinated with skincare products and makeup. In my teenage years I’d give my friends a makeover and when I immigrated in the U.S. I fell in love with the world of beauty. Hence, I applied and worked in the cosmetics section at a major department store for two years while attending college. After graduating University of San Francisco Nursing School in 1996 I specialized in skin and wound care. After so many years in the field of nursing, I started my own aesthetic business (Ageless Beauty Skin Clinic) back in 2007 which to my surprise it thrived during a recession.

This is when I realized that many people seek beauty even in times of crisis, or rather especially in times of crisis. Beauty gives us a feeling of lightness and freedom.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

After 9 years of successfully operating Ageless Beauty Skin Clinic, something in me cracked open and wanted to change. I wanted to create a brand that’s even more beautiful and with a clearer mission:

to inspire confidence through better skin. The most interesting part is when I took a huge risk of evolving my business and I cashed out my 401(k) to build a storefront retail boutique with a beauty membership model. I gave everything I got and gave birth to Skinworx in 2016. Although, it took a miracle to make it happen which I discuss in my book, Soulworx: A Transformative Journey from Skin to Soul.

Raising funds to build a brick and mortar business is no joke, it’s not for the faint at heart. Entrepreneurship takes grit, tenacity, patience, and the spirit of Grace. It takes a lot of energy to fight the fear and resistance of starting a business. It’s a leap of faith.

When I also immersed myself in personal development, my life and business totally shifted profoundly and delivered me to the other side of fear which is beauty and freedom.

Are you able to identify a “tipping point” in your career when you started to see success? Did you start doing anything different? Are there takeaways or lessons that others can learn from that?

The tipping point was I think around year 5 of being in business, when I really started to see momentum.

I became even more laser-focused, more disciplined, more productive and more efficient to the point that I received an award for achieving top 3% in the country in my industry.

The lesson or formula that others can learn (whatever field they’re in) is: Focus + Self-Discipline + Calendar everything = Beauty & Freedom

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person to whom you are grateful who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

The one person who really helped me get to where I am is my mother who’s a fireball.

I remember talking about my dream of starting my own beauty and skincare business, I talked about it for a year before taking massive action. My mother called me one day and said, “I have clients waiting for you and you don’t even have a chair and table. When are you going to start?” She’s really good at marketing me. Lol. So that’s when I took action and purchased equipment and supplies and applied for a business license. She lit that fire under my derriere. There are many other people who helped me achieve success and I’ve acknowledge them in my book. It took a village after all.

Ok super. Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion. The global beauty industry today has grown to more than a half a trillion dollar business. Can you tell us about the innovations that you are bringing to the industry? How do you think that will help people?

I’ve created a mind, body, and soul program (called Soulworx) merging beauty and spirituality to help clients radiate their light and true beauty from the inside out. Soulworx is a process created to help them heal their mind, body, and soul so they can live a more vibrant, joyful, purposeful, confident, and fulfilling life. Soulworx can take them on a journey from skin to soul so that they can open themselves up to the highest possibilities of their own nature. The Soulworx process is about you giving yourself freedom, and this freedom begins with reconnecting back to your true essence.

Can you share 3 things that most excite you about the modern beauty industry?

First thing that’s exciting is that beauty is now integrating with the wellness economy. Beauty-wellness connection is very much alive and well. While beauty supplements aren’t a new concept, start-ups are increasingly offering suites of vitamins and supplements that promise beauty benefits such as clearer skin and stronger hair. The beauty-wellness economy is definitely gaining high momentum.

Secondly, since the world has gone virtual, virtual “try on” apps has become a point of differentiation for beauty brands. It’s part of the unique and fun customer experience.

Thirdly, awareness of mind-skin connection and the merging of beauty and spirituality. Emotions play a big role in skin disorders (emotions in particular stress and anxiety). Our world right now is in crisis. Stress levels are at an all time high and it’s totally affecting our skin, beauty, and overall well-being. It’s a great opportunity to help our clients reclaim their personal power, gain clarity (not just clear skin) but clarity in their life, and help them get back the confidence, energy, and vibrancy needed to fulfill their goals and dreams. I see the integration of life coaching in the field of beauty.

Can you share 3 things that most concern you about the industry? If you had the ability to implement 3 ways to improve the industry, what would you suggest?

I’m concerned about the false promises companies claim. They have excellent marketing strategies which draws customers in, yet the results are not that thrilling. People’s faces are overdone which makes them look distorted. Companies promising fat elimination and so forth.

To improve the industry, I suggest integrating energy work and Soulworx coaching, and positive psychology. We need to incorporate a holistic approach to the beauty industry in order to balance the body, mind, and spirit. We need to promote a positive mental attitude about ourselves and we need to have a strong spiritual connection. Everything is downloaded from the soul and recorded in our face and body. When we do inner work, we radiate our true beauty.

You are an expert about beauty. Can you share a few ideas that anyone can use “to feel beautiful”?

To feel beautiful, we need to honor ourselves by feeding our mind and body with only healthy things. Create beauty rituals AM and PM, because there’s something about rituals that makes you feel beautiful. Buy yourself flowers (I buy myself flowers every week!)

Get 7–8 hours of sleep and hydrate a lot. Common sense but not common practice. And ask yourself this question: “What can I do today to add JOY in my life?” Then go do it because when you feel joy, you feel beautiful.

Here is the main question for our discussion. Based on your experience and success, Can you please share “Five Things You Need To Know To Succeed In The Modern Beauty Industry”. Please share a story or an example, for each.

Know your outcome. Have clarity of vision. What is the outcome of a business enterprise? To create a sustainable system that allows you to consistently increase the quality of your life and the lives of the people you serve. Ultimately, this can mean freedom and fulfillment. Know the purpose of your business. What is the purpose of an enterprise? To transform the quality of life for your customers and engender a value system. You must serve your clients in a totally unique and special way and consistently give them what they want and need. Also remember, if you make a profit but you fail to meet the customer’s needs, you will not be in business long-term. What makes a business work is the why — it gives you the fuel to persevere through all the ups and downs you will inevitably experience over the years. Any business can work as long as the person or the people behind it have passion and intensity and as long as they can be flexible enough and adjust when necessary. Many times, why you got in the business is not why you’re in it today. If you don’t align your compelling reasons for being in business, however, you’re not going to maximize it. Business takes a lot of energy if you’re going to make it truly successful from the ground up. That energy will be worn out if it’s only physical or it it’s only emotional. You need to have a reason and a vision of something you’re truly passionate about, where you’re serving more than yourself. This will give you an energy, will keep you going regardless of any obstacles you hit along the way. Know what makes your beauty business grow. Consistently adding more value than anyone else is adding in the market. The secret is that you must “fall in love” with your customers, not your products. Know the difference between a job and a business. If your business is organized to meet your needs (instead of the needs of your customers), you ultimately have a job and not a business. You must differentiate between the purpose of the business and your own personal objectives (what you want to get out of the business.) Know the road ahead. In order to succeed, it is vital to do the right thing at the right time. As we enter a new season of history, the most important thing any of us can do is to understand where we are now, to identify current opportunities, and ultimately to create a compelling and strategic vision for our future.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

“Unleash the true beauty within” movement. I am passionate about energy work and Soulworx, so I definitely would inspire people to explore inside themselves because it’s so fascinating how much energy, power and potential is inside of us that is untapped.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

My favorite quote is “Be the change you want to see in the world” by Gandhi. People want things to change but they don’t want to change themselves first. When I realized that focusing on the outside and blaming others was not helping at all, I started to look inwards and asked myself some deep questions: “What if it’s me and not them? What’s my purpose? Who am I?”

Then came the realization that I’m the one who needed to change, everything else followed after that. It was years of soul work (inner work) and through meditation practice that cracked my heart open and unleashed the beauty within.

Ask yourself this question: How does the brand new me look like? more loving? more patient? more willful? more confident? more joyful? more radiant? . . . match that energy and your true beauty will shine through.

