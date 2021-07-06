Cheryl Grace of Powerful Penny: “Patience is another one”

…And lastly, have great business acumen. You can be good at coaching, but not good at business, which means you won’t have a thriving coaching business. Understanding the importance of business behind the coaching and setting goals are key. For example I set how many clients I want to have in a quarter or how much money I want to earn every 100 days. I have very definitive business aspirations that I achieve.

The coaching industry is now tremendous. It is a 15 billion dollar industry. Many professionals have left their office jobs to become highly successful coaches. At the same time, not everyone who starts a coaching business sees success. What does someone starting a career as a life coach, wellness coach, or business coach need to know to turn it into a very successful and rewarding career?

In this interview series, called “Five Things You Need To Create a Highly Successful Career As a Life or Business Coach” we are interviewing experienced and successful life coaches, wellness coaches, fitness coaches, business and executive coaches and other forms of coaches who share the strategies you need to create a successful career as a life or business coach.

In this particular interview, we had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Cheryl Grace.

Cheryl Grace is a highly sought-after executive coach and speaker committed to coaching women on how to be their best multi-dimensional selves: unapologetically fabulous at work, in love and at home.

With a corporate career that spanned 25+ years as a global brand strategist, managing high-stake projects Cheryl provided strategic counsel to Fortune 500 clients, C-suite executives, and elected officials. During her years as a corporate powerhouse, she was regarded as a pioneer who shifted the narrative and changed the way the nation and corporations regarded Black America’s spending power and cultural influence, long before it was trendy to do so. As the CEO and founder of Powerful Penny LLC, a transformative, lifestyle brand that provides empowerment resources, online courses, workshops and executive coaching services, Cheryl has refocused her work from successfully transforming corporate reputations to transforming individuals striving for next-level advancement.

She has been profiled in Forbes, named one of Black Enterprise Magazine’s “50 Most Powerful Business Women” a “Remarkable Person” by the Chicago Tribune and a “Distinguished Alum” by Purdue University.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and what brought you to this particular career path?

When I was starting out in my career, no one would help me. As I found my way meandering through life, I always vowed that if I ever became successful I would be the person my 22-year old self needed; and I would help women achieve their most audacious goals — or what I call Pink Elephants.

My journey towards joy and prosperity took years to create, and it wasn’t easy. That’s why I created Powerful Penny — for women to have guidance along their path, from a coach who’s been there before. I believe how we integrate our work, love and home lives helps us maximize the way we present ourselves to the world. I call this synchronization fabulosity and believe we are all meant to live fabulous lives, if we choose to do so.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Boldness. I wasn’t afraid to try and go after something even when it looked as if the doors were closed for me. I’ve never been afraid to ask for what I want. Case in point, there was a television job that I wanted. They were already in the throes of narrowing it down to the last two candidates. But I believed I had nothing to lose, so I threw together a fabulous presentation that knocked their socks off and I got the job. Confidence. Between having moments of self-doubt and receiving haterade from naysayers, I’ve learned to tap into my secret sauce and just go for it by any means necessary.

How have habits played a role in your success? Can you share some success habits that have helped you in your journey?

Tenacityis the main one. I don’t stop. I don’t give up. I could sit for 16 hours straight, working on something until it’s just right.

I also believe in writing down my ideas using SMART goals — specific, measurable, attainable, realistic and time-based. Here’s an example I frequently use:

Specific: Let’s say you want to earn six figures in your coaching business. That’s great, can you get more specific? Are your six figures 100,000 dollars, 200,000 dollars, 200,011 dollars? Be specific about exactly what you want to earn, and write it down somewhere where you can see it. Every. Single. Day.

Measurable: Okay, so you want to earn 100,000 dollars. How many hours of work are needed to make 100K dollars? How many reputable client testimonials would you need? What qualifications do you need to get to this range?

Attainable: Let’s say you already make 80,000 dollars. Getting an increase of 20,000 dollars doesn’t seem so far off with the right kind of focus and dedication. But earning 100,000 dollars right out of high school would be less attainable, for example.

Realistic: What do you realistically need to do to get to six figures? More education? The use of different marketing tactics to attract your ideal client? Be aware of what is realistically needed to achieve your goal and get prepared.

Time-Based: This is a big one. How much time do you need to get to your 100,000 dollars? Five months, a year, ten years? Set a time frame and stick to it. Write a declarative sentence like, “I will make 100,000 dollars a year by (date) working with __________ (ideal client) as a ________(title) business coach!” (Be sure to include that exclamation mark!)

This will be intuitive to you but it will be helpful to spell this out directly. Can you help explain a few reasons why it is so important to create good habits? Can you share a story or give some examples?

I think exercising good habits is a way of exercising discipline. And in order to be successful in business or truthfully in life generally, you have to have discipline.

For example, if I didn’t exercise discipline I wouldn’t have gotten my dream cottage. I shopped for furniture for 10 years before I actually bought the house. I had furniture everywhere — in everybody’s storage room, in everybody’s house, in my basement, in my mother’s house. But then I had to get disciplined about looking for the place.

So, for me, breaking down my goals into small bites is how Pink Elephants get eaten, and that takes discipline and tenacity. I eat Pink Elephants all the time.

Speaking in general, what is the best way to develop good habits? Conversely, how can one stop bad habits?

Repetition is the best way to develop good habits. That’s why they’re called habits! Lol. The more you do something, the more it becomes a routine. A great way to break a bad habit is to journal, right before you engage in the bad habit, so in the moment — you capture WHY you’re about to engage in that habit. Date it. Then notice how many times you’ve disappointed yourself. At a certain point we hope you see how often you’re disappointing yourself, and maybe seek help or support.

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why does that resonate with you so much?

“If you don’t ask, you don’t get” is my favorite life quote. Because it’s true. And most women are afraid or lack the confidence to ask for what they truly want — in love and at work. They’re afraid to ask. And then they’re disappointed with their lives being average, when they never asked to be more.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

Powerful Penny LLC is a transformative lifestyle brand that empowers corporate women to live a “life of fabulosity” by growing in their work, home, and love life. I support women through online courses, workshops, one-on-one coaching, my LEVEL UP Accelerated Bootcamps, My Personal Power Tools, and my Live From The Pink Couch web series.

I’m most excited about my love bootcamps. I get excited watching my clients regardless as to what their ages are — they range from 30 to 65 — blossom at the possibility of finding love.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. Many coaches are successful, but some are not very successful. From your experience or perspective, what are the main factors that distinguish successful coaches from unsuccessful ones? What are your “Five Things You Need To Create a Highly Successful Career As a Life or Business Coach”? If you can, please share a story or an example for each.

What people have said to me is that I provide actionable items and I give them solutions.

The other thing is I’ve lived through what I preach so it’s not just do as I say. But it’s also, this has worked for me, and it can work for you too. I think that is really the difference between what I bring to the table, compared to other people.

Also, boldness — there’s that word again. My clients see me as being bold and it inspires them to be bold and bodacious, as well.

Patience is another one. Not everyone moves at the same pace. And you have to allow the latitude for the client to move at their own pace, while still ensuring that they are indeed making progress.

And lastly, have great business acumen. You can be good at coaching, but not good at business, which means you won’t have a thriving coaching business. Understanding the importance of business behind the coaching and setting goals are key. For example I set how many clients I want to have in a quarter or how much money I want to earn every 100 days. I have very definitive business aspirations that I achieve.

What are the most common mistakes you have seen coaches make when they start their business? What can be done to avoid those errors?

Common mistakes include not focusing on the business aka not focusing on having a business plan, a strategy, how to get more clients, and not setting up systems. And most importantly, they try to do everything themselves.

Based on your experience and success, what are a few of the most important things a coach should know in order to create a Wow! Customer Experience? Please share a story or an example for each.

You should know what ignites your clients. I think that’s important. You should know what goal they want to achieve. In other words, you need to know what success at the end of the coaching program looks like for your client, so that you can adapt your strategy accordingly.

I can proudly say that 90% of clients I’ve had, have achieved their goal. They have been in awe of the fact that it happened the way I told them it would, if they follow my direction.

It’s the confidence in saying what they needed to say to the people who needed to hear it and seeing that it worked. They come back and they’re like, “Oh my god, I did exactly what you told me, and it worked! They did what you said they were gonna do.” And I’m like of course, they did! I see that happening over and over — people being awestruck. When they ask for what they want and they can back it up with their credentials, they ultimately get what it is that they’re looking for.

It may not happen right away the first time but it goes back to being tenacious. They’ll often just call me back and say, “Oh my God, you told me not to give in, at a 3,500 dollars increase and I got 10,000 dollars!” So, I think the answer to that question would be, not stopping until they got what they really felt they deserve. And that’s such an awesome feeling that when they come back, they’re like, “Oh my god, I’m so happy!”

So many of us settle just because it’s easier and it makes the other person more comfortable. And so we say, okay, I’ll accept a 3,500 dollars job increase just because it’s better than nothing. But you deserve 10,000 dollars, so go for the 10,000 dollars.

I’m fulfilled when my clients tell me, “Well, you’re right, I really did deserve it. And I got it.” Every time that happens, it’s a kind of a surreal experience that they have — they’re all very similar in their disbelief. And seeing them overcome the disbelief that they’re worthy of what they’re asking for never gets old.

Lead generation is one of the most important aspects of any business, and particularly in coaching. What are the best ways for a coach to find customers? Can you share some of the strategies you use to generate good, qualified leads?

I get a lot of traction via word of mouth. After my clients have had great experiences they recommend me to their work colleagues and friends. I also send out a regular email blast once a week. I grow this email list by DMing my social media followers if they are interested in being added to my email list. And lastly, I have friends who host “virtual workshop parties” for me and I offer complimentary discovery sessions to the women who attend. That generates quite a few clients as well.

Coaches are similar to startup founders who often work extremely long hours and it’s easy to end up burning the candle at both ends. What would you recommend to your fellow coaches about how to best take care of their physical and mental wellness when starting their business?

Oh gosh, that’s a hard one. You have to put wellness into your day. Like, you have to define work hours. I’m still struggling with that. But you have to practice what you preach. Put on your own oxygen mask before you can go out saving others. So set hours. I’ve had to force myself to do that. But I do feel better when I do.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

A confidence movement.

If I could start a confidence movement, I think women could really rule this world. You can do anything that you really put your mind to. Setting those goals, and just sticking with it — it really does work. It’s not a magic formula. There’s a lot of elbow grease, and it’s all very goal-oriented, but the only way you maintain the commitment is through confidence.

Confidence, most people just lack it. Sad to say, women, more so than men.

We are blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

It would have to be Sara Blakely, the founder of Spanx. I’m so inspired by how she started at a folding table in her apartment.

Even though I have three houses and desks-galore, I opted to start using a folding table, just because I was inspired by her story. She had that tenacity. She was not going to take no for an answer, and she knew that her product was good. She didn’t know how she was going to make it, but she continued on anyway. Sometimes we don’t have to worry about the “HOW”, we just need to know the “what” and figure out how along the way. Especially how we’ll prove the Naysayers who doubted us wrong!

How can our readers further follow your work online?

They can connect with me on LinkedIn at Cheryl Grace and follow me on social media under the handle I Am Cheryl Grace. Or visit my website, IAmCherylGrace.com or use this link if they’re interested in scheduling a Complimentary Finding Your Fabulosity Discovery Session.

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success and good health!