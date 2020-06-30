Chervin Jafarieh: “True leaders do not create more followers, they create more leaders”

“True leaders do not create more followers, they create more leaders.” I was around leaders in my life and had a father who was a natural born leader. He did not indoctrinate me with his philosophy rather he showed me his light and always encouraged me to make my own decisions.

In his previous career, Chervin Jafarieh was the founder of Blaqk Diamond Group, a full service commercial real estate advisory firm that specialized in green sustainable building practices. Chervin’s tasks, as founder of Blaqk Diamond, included providing financial institutions the resources they needed to size up loan proceeds reflective of green practices. After working for many years in commercial real estate advisory, Chervin decided his real passion lied in the supplement market. Taking his background in Biodynamics Farming and Permaculture and connections from his previous career, he embarked on a journey in creating vegan liquid-form supplements that have the purest ingredients in the world.

Our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you share with us the back-story about what brought you to your specific career path?

I always had a questioning nature as I child. I was fascinated with learning how things work. And if I was told “no” I wanted to know the reason why. I began to notice inconsistencies in the school system; the way families were raising their children and especially in the information pertaining to health and nutrition. I began to study “outside of the box” and the more I learned, the less I trusted the standard program. The “one size fits all system” has infiltrated our reality and is the furthest thing from the natural world. Knowing and experiencing this as a child has fueled my passion to provide alternative solutions for humanity, present day and future generations.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

The DNA Field and the Law of Resonance — Science proving the power of our thoughts and beliefs. A logical approach to the unseen energies that encompass our being.

This book solidified a lot of my inner truths. Believing between worlds, science and the spiritual. This book is golden. It also motivated me to remove ALL DOUBTS about my dharma.

Ok, thank you for all that. Now let’s move to the main focus of our interview. Many people have become anxious from the dramatic jolts of the news cycle. The fears related to the coronavirus pandemic have heightened a sense of uncertainty, fear, and loneliness. From your perspective can you help our readers to see the “Light at the End of the Tunnel”?

This pandemic created a sudden interruption to our normal day to day routine, which was exactly what we needed. In a way this pandemic has actually supported the growth and expansion of humanity, which was long overdue.

This is important to understand before I proceed, because it changes the entire framework for this message. If we can open to gratitude in a time a challenge, and see how the perceived “set backs” can become our strengths, we have already won. The universe is constantly in balance, even when we perceive it to be off.

Can you share your “5 Reasons To Be Hopeful During this Corona Crisis”? If you can, please share a story or example for each.

I have faith in humanity and I see it exemplified everyday. I see people coming together to help people, to learn more, to show up for one another. I believe in a higher and divine order that is rooted in the only truth, which is love. Love is the most powerful substance known to man. It conquers all, without effort. I view challenge as a teacher. Change must occur for things to be different. Throughout all the struggles in my life I have always grown and come out on top. When you flip on a light switch, friction is sent down the wire first, and then the light bulb is illuminated. I know that something grand is waiting for us on the other side. More people are demanding to know the truth now then ever before.

From your experience or research what are five steps that each of us can take to effectively offer support to those around us who are feeling anxious? Can you explain?

Lead by example and do the following things.

1.) Turn off the news and mainstream media.

2.) Move your body and exercise daily, even if it’s just going for a walk. Anytime you are feeling stagnant or down moving the blood and getting fresh oxygen will raise you mood and move things through you.

3.) Take your shoes off and put your feet directly on the earth for at least 20 Mins a day. If you can’t get outside, open a window in your home and allow fresh air inside.

4.) Find a way to be of service to someone or something.

5.) Talk about things that make you feel good. Fill your home with laughter.

What are the best resources you would suggest to a person who is feeling anxious?

Our Cymbitoka channel on Youtube is filled with information videos and meditations.

Wayne W. Dyers book or audio book “change your thoughts, change your life”

Getting sun on your skin for 5–20 Mins a day.

Find a way to be of service to someone or something (animal, or plant).

Take the time to learn about something you have always been interested in. Read a book, discover online or on you tube.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Do you have a story about how that was relevant in your life?

“True leaders do not create more followers, they create more leaders.” I was around leaders in my life and had a father who was a natural born leader. He did not indoctrinate me with his philosophy rather he showed me his light and always encouraged me to make my own decisions.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Thank you. My team and myself have sparked a movement through our company Cymbiotika. That movement is predicated on each of us reclaiming our health by restoring our connection to nature and taking ownership of our lives. Our Cymbioitka family is growing everyday and the testimonials are pouring in from mothers, and people of all ages from all over the world. Through our educational platform on Youtube and Cymbiotika’s Instagram, we are providing a support system for everything it takes to not just survive, but to thrive as a collective.