Cherishing Heaven’s Wings: Robin Gibb #UK #England

The Cherishing Of Life's Cherishable! Lessons Of Life's True Valuables In The Song "All That I Cherish," By ROBIN GIBB!

My how amazing it seems that life’s greatest riches are never in the material. In fact, they often come in the forms, in which money can’t buy. What matters the most are things, which do not come with a price tag. That’s for sure! Sometimes, precious angels are called earlier, than what can be anticipated. Oh, how we wish to have more time with them! Yet, sometimes, Heaven needs them more, in order to continue the work, which must be done. Nevertheless, as long as we continue to remember such angels, they will forever be in our hearts and minds! As long as we continue to carry them in our hearts, their names will carry on, forever!

If we could recognize angels on Earth, in human form, just how many may we have encountered? Now, isn’t that a pleasant thought? Just imagine those times when we escaped harm. Angels were clearly watching over us! They were standing next to us. Beside us. In front of us. Near us. The Creator sent them to monitor every one of our steps; guiding us, that we may fulfill our purpose on Earth! Sometimes, they even protect the unbelievers just to prove that Heaven and the Most High, exists!

Again, even in the mainstream music industry, the Most High demonstrates the greatness of Being. Even in the most famous of groups, such is demonstrated! There are musicians and singers, who make it clear that Heaven’s love will always be greater than what any Earthly rewards could ever muster! That love manifests in family, friends, loved ones, our lives, and their praises to Heaven’s delight. “All That I Cherish” is already here!

    Lauren Kaye Clark, Let Water Be Your Guide. . .Pisces Travels!

    In her exploration and adventures of the Earth's landscapes, water has always been her guide. Through discipline, hard work, and her seeking of other Beautiful human beings, she immerses herself into the abundant and rich Spirit of. . .water! Believing in the power of Sisterhood, womanhood, and the feminine, her yearning to use her talents for the healing of self and others, is her motivation in making the world a better place!

