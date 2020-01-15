Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Cherish It All.

When you understand how Life simply is, you can cherish it all too.

Life has moments of Sadness. Life has moments of Joy too. Life has moments of Confusion. Life has moments of Clarity too. Life has moments of Tension. Life has moments of Relaxation too. Life has moments of Loneliness. Life has moments of Freedom too. 

When you understand how this is simply how Life is for all of us, you begin to understand what Life is. 

A beautiful experience to see how Life isn’t doing anything to you. Life simply is. 

Because you always get to choose how you want to experience Life. You always get to choose how you want to experience your life too.

Our minds simply get conditioned to think Life is doing something to us. Our minds simply get conditioned to think we need to keep doing something to us too. 

So we learn to think about Life. Rather than seeing it for how it simply is.

The moments of Sadness aren’t to hurt you. They are to guide you to the Understanding that it is the thought that keeps you in the Sadness. And your mind can release this thought too. 

The moments of Confusion aren’t here to confuse you. They are to guide you to the Understanding of how Life can be confusing at times because you are experiencing your life for the first time too. 

The moments of Tension aren’t here to harm you. They are to guide you to the Understanding of how We Are All Still Learning. You are still learning too. 

And the moments of Loneliness aren’t here to defeat you. They are to guide you to the Understanding of how you are never alone when you are with you. Because you are someone too. 

When you understand how Life simply is, you can cherish it all. Because you understand how every experience is for you too. 

My name is Isabel Mar and I am your gentle guide back to you. Who you are. Not who you think you should be.

Sign up here for your Daily Purejoojoo. 

Daily reminders of everything Life already is and everything you already are too.

Master your own mind. Isabel Mar teaches you how.

Isabel Mar, I teach you how to break out of your own thoughts. From the Understanding of everything your mind can do for you too.

Isabel Mar is changing how you see your own mind. From the Understanding. The Understanding of everything your mind can also do. To shift from the Thinking to the Understanding. Because your mind can do this too. Because you are the master of your mind. Your thoughts don’t master you. She is the founder and creator of Purejoojoo.com. Purejoojoo is a personal transformation program that begins from the Understanding. The Understanding of Who You Are. Not who you think you should be. Her latest book is "The Purejoojoo Guide to the Understanding: The Understanding of Everything Your Mind Can Do For You Too."

