Life has moments of Sadness. Life has moments of Joy too. Life has moments of Confusion. Life has moments of Clarity too. Life has moments of Tension. Life has moments of Relaxation too. Life has moments of Loneliness. Life has moments of Freedom too.

When you understand how this is simply how Life is for all of us, you begin to understand what Life is.

A beautiful experience to see how Life isn’t doing anything to you. Life simply is.

Because you always get to choose how you want to experience Life. You always get to choose how you want to experience your life too.

Our minds simply get conditioned to think Life is doing something to us. Our minds simply get conditioned to think we need to keep doing something to us too.

So we learn to think about Life. Rather than seeing it for how it simply is.

The moments of Sadness aren’t to hurt you. They are to guide you to the Understanding that it is the thought that keeps you in the Sadness. And your mind can release this thought too.

The moments of Confusion aren’t here to confuse you. They are to guide you to the Understanding of how Life can be confusing at times because you are experiencing your life for the first time too.

The moments of Tension aren’t here to harm you. They are to guide you to the Understanding of how We Are All Still Learning. You are still learning too.

And the moments of Loneliness aren’t here to defeat you. They are to guide you to the Understanding of how you are never alone when you are with you. Because you are someone too.

When you understand how Life simply is, you can cherish it all. Because you understand how every experience is for you too.

