Cherie Caldwell of SalesLoft: “Continue to engage in deep dialogue”

As part of our series about ‘5 Steps We Must Take To Truly Create An Inclusive, Representative, and Equitable Society’ I had the pleasure to interview Cherie Caldwell.

Cherie Caldwell is the Head of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion at SalesLoft. She brings more than two decades of experience working with Fortune 100 corporations and startups to the table, and has a history of leading successful workforce adoption to drive exponential growth.

Cherie is an active advocate and chair of the Atlanta-based nonprofit Cool Girls, whose mission is to empower local girls by breaking the cycle of poverty, low self-esteem, and inspiring them to change their world. She’s also chair of The Suzis, an awards organization for local theatre in Atlanta.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to ‘get to know you’. Can you tell us a bit about how you grew up?

I grew up as the product of two educators. Both of my parents were college graduates, and they always encouraged me to go to college and pursue a career. Like many people of color, I was told I had to be three times better, and that the world wasn’t always fair. But that didn’t mean growing up with a chip on my shoulder; I simply learned to be prepared that there are people in this world who may not give me a fair chance because of who I am.

When I was about ten years old, my family moved from Miami to Columbia, Maryland, and we lived in a community that celebrated diversity. I remember there was an interfaith center where people from all denominations could interact and learn from one other. Neighbors would meet up at the mailboxes on the corner and chat, breaking down those barriers that otherwise may have kept us apart. Growing up in such a friendly and intimate community definitely had a positive impact on me.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

A couple of books I’ve read recently have really resonated with me. First, I’ll mention a book called Leadership and Self-Deception by the Arbinger Institute. It encourages you to look inside yourself, open up, and understand how your own thinking can trick you into believing that you’re right, instead of thinking about things from other people’s perspectives. I especially appreciate how the book helps you tap into leading mindfully and from the heart, instead of your ego.

Another book I love and have used for team building is Patrick Lencioni’s The Five Dysfunctions of a Team. It encourages holding one another accountable, and posits that, if the basis of trust is laid, you’ll experience the right types of conflict within teams that will actually drive problem-solving. SalesLoft was using this model and has done a remarkable job of really implementing and building a culture based on trust.

Do you have a favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Do you have a story about how that was relevant in your life or your work?

That is tough! This quote by George Bernard Shaw comes to mind:

“I am of the opinion that my life belongs to the community. And as long as I live, it is my privilege to do for it whatever I can. I want to be thoroughly used up when I die, for the harder I work, the more I live. Life is no ‘brief candle’ to me. It is a sort of splendid torch which I have got hold of for a moment, and I want to make it burn as brightly as possible before handing it on to the future generations.”

The idea of life as service to others has informed every aspect of how I live my life, connect with others, and do my job.

I’ll also give you a bonus quote from Ilona Andrews: “The princess you were expecting put on her armor and left to kill the dragon.” I love that message!

How do you define “Leadership”? Can you explain what you mean or give an example?

To me, leadership is fundamentally an act of service. Who are you being for others? How are you working to make sure your team has everything they need to be successful? A good leader doesn’t just provide honest feedback and clarity around her expectations — she’s also an expert in ruthless compassion. She has the empathy to understand her team and meet them where they are, but she doesn’t put up with them playing small or wanting to shrink back. She pushes them forward with a lot of love, encouraging them to grow into the best person they can be without laying her rules and requirements on top of them.

As a busy leader, what do you do to prepare your mind and body before a stressful or high stakes meeting, talk, or decision? Can you share a story or some examples?

In stressful or high-stakes situations, I’ll usually meditate, take some quiet time, and journal. Sometimes it’s as simple as taking a deep breath before I get started. But if I’m giving a talk or running a meeting, it all comes down to one thing: being prepared. I want to know my topic as thoroughly as possible, so I’ll make bullet points or write out a narrative to think things through, and I’ll try to practice what I’m going to say.

One of the most crucial parts of preparation for me is taking feedback and notes from others and incorporating them as well as I can. I’m big on collaboration, so I really try to hear feedback and implement it. Feedback should be treated as a gift, not something to get defensive about, so I always try to trust that someone is giving me that information for my own good.

The United States is currently facing a very important self-reckoning about race, diversity, equality and inclusion. This is of course a huge topic. But briefly, can you share your view on how this crisis inexorably evolved to the boiling point that it’s at now?

None of the racism, both violent and subtle, going on in the United States today is new. The difference with what’s happening now is that technology is keeping us more connected than ever before. People who once thought police shootings don’t happen that often now have access to hundreds of cell phone and body cam videos proving otherwise. The misconception that racism and sexism can only come from malicious people or easily identifiable hate groups is becoming less prevalent by the day. All people have unconscious bias due to our socialization and we are learning that our stereotypes can be harmful as well. And now there’s greater awareness about the systems and structures in place that not only uplift your run-of-the-mill racists, but were created for the sole purpose of keeping marginalized people in “their place”.

Here’s how I conceptualize what’s going on in our country right now: we’re a school of fish swimming in a pond. We’ve spent our whole lives in the pond, surrounded by water that we’ve grown so accustomed to. We’ve never known anything but the water, so we’ve never noticed just how murky it really is. But having access to constant videos of unarmed Black people getting shot and killed, and countering that with videos of armed white people breaking into a hallowed government building with ease has opened our eyes to the murkiness.

This country has omitted facts when telling its history. We had great founding fathers, many of whom were slave owners. As a result, certain laws and practices were implemented to protect the institution, and they’ve had a lasting impact. Those who believed racism was a thing of the past are now confronted with facts they may not want to accept, but cannot ignore, due to video evidence. People are starting to see it. This newfound visibility and awareness has presented us with a huge opportunity: our generation may not have put these structures in place, but we are absolutely responsible for changing them.

Can you tell our readers a bit about your experience working with initiatives to promote Diversity and Inclusion? Can you share a story with us?

I’m currently on a mission to sit down with every single employee at SalesLoft for an individual discussion on DE&I by September. So far, I’ve had chats with nearly 250 SalesLoft employees (we call ourselves Lofters) out of 500 or so.

During these discussions, I ask Lofters about their thoughts on SalesLoft’s corporate culture and what they think we can do better when it comes to promoting diversity and inclusion, and I also give them space to ask questions so we can have really impactful conversations. Their questions range anywhere from “What exactly is DE&I?” to “I don’t want to say the wrong thing, how can I be a better ally?” to “Of course we should have ERG’s and do DE&I work!”

So far, I’ve been amazed at how candid, open, and vulnerable my coworkers have been during these meetings. I think it’s a true testament to SalesLoft’s culture that people are willing and excited to be engaged in these important, but often tough, conversations. People have been so open to the dialogue that I think we can create something even more meaningful than what we have already.

In addition to these one-on-one chats, we’re also training Lofters on behaviors like microaggressions and unconscious bias. It’s so important these conversations are woven into the fabric of our organization.

This may be obvious to you, but it will be helpful to spell this out. Can you articulate to our readers a few reasons why it is so important for a business or organization to have a diverse executive team?

A diverse executive team begets a diverse business. Laying the foundation of diversity among an organization’s leaders can bring about innovation, creativity, and greater problem-solving capabilities. A diverse executive team gives more employees the chance to see themselves reflected in their leaders, which can significantly boost morale and strengthen corporate culture.

Ok. Here is the main question of our discussion. You are an influential business leader. Can you please share your “5 Steps We Must Take to Truly Create an Inclusive, Representative, and Equitable Society”? Kindly share a story or example for each, as applicable.

We need a nationwide intervention in order to truly create an inclusive, representative, and equitable society we can all be proud of. Here are five steps to help us accomplish this.

Continue to engage in deep dialogue. We need to become comfortable having uncomfortable conversations. This means learning how to sit down with one other and be honest without fear of retribution.

— I recently spoke with one of my coworkers who’s a devout Christian. She shared with me that she’s raised her children to believe everyone on the planet, regardless of skin color, was made in God’s image. One day, when her children overheard someone making racist comments, she pulled them aside and reminded them of this value she’s been working to instill in them to ensure they didn’t internalize what they heard.

— We need conversations like these to take place, even if they’re uncomfortable, because they can inform our socialization, how we act, and ultimately how we think. Actively listen and learn from multiple perspectives. Americans need to collectively reckon with our country’s history, racist warts and all. There’s this resistance to talking about the parts of our history that have gone overlooked, and until we can be honest with ourselves about the nation’s heritage, no real systemic change can be made.

— The fact is, the United States was built with violence. White settlers took this land from the natives, forged society, set up a system of slavery, and manufactured the concept of race in an effort to maintain power and economic superiority.

— This is not so-called “revisionist” history: this is an accurate and honest retelling of the whitewashed stories we’ve been told by those in power. And we desperately need to pay attention to it. If we manufactured the concept of race and built systems to uphold it, then we can undo them and build equitable systems in their place. Develop social awareness and a sense of empathy, and look for ways to move forward with understanding and respect. Empathy and compassion can’t be forced or manufactured, but they can be nurtured with the right tools. Developing our emotional intelligence and recognizing our own unconscious bias, as well as working to understand that our beliefs are a result of our cultural socialization, helps reduce our defensiveness and find ways to change the status quo. This lays the foundation for social awareness and compassion, which we will need when it comes time to roll up our sleeves and work together to dismantle our broken systems. Shift paradigms and think more broadly so we can check our policies and practices. Again, this all stems from understanding our history. People don’t fully understand there are unequal systems in this country because we didn’t create them. But the ugly truth is that Americans of old made up race as a means for power and control, and then created laws to justify and maintain it. These systems and structures are so old that dismantling them means dismantling basic beliefs and values that have been socialized into all of us. Going back to my earlier metaphor, once we as fish open our eyes to the murky water around us, we can start to clean it up. Change laws, systems, and structures that are dis-equal. Now that we’ve successfully cracked open our minds and listened and learned, it’s time to crack open the systems and structures that have for so long kept marginalized communities down. Thanks to tips one through four outlined above, we now have the tools we need to collaborate and connect in a way we haven’t before. We can only start to rebuild once all the historical and social context is laid bare, so we don’t leave any room for history to repeat itself.

We are going through a rough period now. Are you optimistic that this issue can eventually be resolved? Can you explain?

I am absolutely optimistic about our future when it comes to race in the United States. Thanks to technology, people are more aware about the state of our nation than ever before, even outside U.S. borders. When George Floyd was murdered, we saw the entire world react. We saw people marching with the Black Lives Matter movement in other countries: a show of unprecedented international solidarity despite the global pandemic.

We need to capitalize on this momentum and refuse to let the conversation die down. This is where Barbara Love’s “liberatory consciousness framework” comes into play. This process can help us understand how and why we exist in a dis-equal system and gives us the means to address the issues of that system. For more background: Liberatory consciousness brings about awareness of the dynamics without blaming those for the roles they play. After all, we did not build these systems, we’re only living within them. Liberatory consciousness prevents us from alienating one other based on the roles we’ve been assigned.

The first step is awareness. We’ve noticed what’s happening in the world around us and now we’re continually interrogating our observations. Next, we must analyze what needs to change in order to achieve equality within our systems. After this comes action. We decide our role in the dis-equal system, and we do everything in our individual and collective power to dismantle it. Next comes accountability and allyship. We must support one another through dialogue, sharing, and adjusting our perspectives and behavior, and accepting responsibility for the consequences of our actions or inactions. Finally, the last step is washing, rinsing, and repeating the whole process whenever we encounter acts of racism. With this framework, we can navigate the world we’ve been born into and hopefully work together to change it.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US, with whom you would like to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why?

I would love to have a meal with both Michelle and Barack Obama. I’m inspired by the way they’ve informed an inclusive movement across the country while still confronting some of the uglier sides of our nation’s history. They’ve struck a powerful balance between inspiration and reflection, and I’d love to pick their brains over a plate of Thai food!

