Cheri Moon: “Competition is not always good”

As a part of our series about music stars who are making an important social impact, I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Cheri Moon.

Cheri Moon has made a name for herself across the globe as a singer, songwriter and actress. She has worked with a number of headlining artists such as Timbaland, Missy Elliot and The Script. Cheri has been at the forefront of the music scene for most of her life and is not slowing down anytime soon. The singer/songwriter and actress released a self-written female pop anthem entitled “Ain’t I A Woman” on March 8th, 2021 in honor of International Women’s Day.

The song was inspired by the Sojourner Truth speech of the same name, which Cheri was introduced to in high school. Cheri’s Grandma helped her gain a deeper understanding of the speech, which details the suffrage of Sojourner and the women she fought for. Cheri then performed the speech for her entire school during Black History Month and other events/festivals around her hometown of Memphis, TN. When the uncertainty of 2020 struck, Cheri revisited the speech and decided to create a song with the same powerful message. The lyrics are meant to restore hope and shine a light on the amazing triumphs of leading women in the world right now. Women such as: Kamala Harris (becoming VP), MiMi Aung, (leading NASA ingenuity), Dr. Kizzmekia Corbett (the Black scientist behind Covid-19), Janet Mock (Transgender activist), Dr. Shirley Jackson (leading top scientific researchers), amongst so many other amazing women. All of which are breaking down barriers, rewriting history, and leading the path to a limitless future for women. Cheri continually preaches these same values to her two daughters.https://content.thriveglobal.com/media/b1267eda2d4b574afd59272961cce7ca

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Our readers would love to get to know you a bit better. Can you tell us a bit of the ‘backstory’ of how you grew up?

I grew up in Memphis, TN in a big family. My mom had 3 kids but my grandmother had 12. So our family was huge and very musical. We used to sing everywhere including churches as a family choir. One would play piano, one on drums, a couple on guitars, trumpet, bass, and quite a few of us on vocals. We couldn’t do anything without singing. If we were busy in the kitchen or something, if one person started singing then everybody got in on it. I remember that vividly even now.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

I moved to NY after doing a few years of college and fell in love with the city. I joined a girl group that ended up getting a production deal with Jimmy Douglass & Timbaland. During this time I had the chance to work with so many amazing producers as a background singer & writer. I really advanced as a songwriter and artist because of this process. Though we were writing and recording pretty much every day for a few years with this team it was difficult to get song placements. Our girl group ended up falling apart, but I and the other lead singer in the group stayed on as writers to continue to create original material for other artists. I ended up doing a Kmart/Joe Boxer commercial with Timbaland that kind of launched my jingle career. After that commercial aired I started doing tons of National commercials which was practically my first time making money as an artist. So I really appreciated that time. I juggled singing jingles, doing voice-overs, and writing songs but got really antsy and craved being on stage performing again. I started writing dance songs and ballads that would turn into dance songs. These tracks got remixed by amazing DJs in Europe which ended up charting on the World Dance Charts and Pop charts in Europe. I became a mother too during this transitioning and that sparked me to also write songs and create fun musical content for kids under Snooknuk. This avenue has brought me joy as well because it’s a whole other community of artists in the Family music genre. Music is my soul and it’s pretty hard to picture my life without it.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that occurred to you in the course of your career? What was the lesson or takeaway that you took out of that story?

Yes! One funny story is I’ve always been a Destiny’s Child’s fan. The one time I get to formally meet them is when they came to my Kid’s cafe “Snooknuk”. Destiny’s Child ended up shooting their mannequin challenge video spontaneously at my place and posting it, and It went VIRAL. Next thing you know Snooknuk is being posted everywhere and became the place where Destiny’s Child reunited. I don’t even think they were even considering that a reunion at all.

What would you advise a young person who wants to emulate your success?

I would just tell them to make sure that this was absolutely what they loved and wanted to spend most of their time doing no matter what the challenges are. There are challenges with everything but in the Entertainment industry multiply that by 10! There are more rocky roads than there are smooth pavements.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you explain how that was relevant in your life?

I have a couple but one that I’m repeating to myself still is “Don’t get out of line before it’s your turn”. This still resonates with me today because even with all my achievements I still have far to go to accomplish other goals. But if I quit, I give up all my hard work and essentially any chance of getting to the opportunities and places I ultimately want to be.

Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview, how are you using your success to bring goodness to the world? Can you share with us the meaningful or exciting social impact causes you are working on right now?

I’m taking the opportunity to perform Family Music for the community in many venues for kids and families. Under Snooknuk, most of my songs foster social awareness and mindfulness. Right now, my mission with the new song I’ve written “Ain’t I A Woman”, a Women’s Empowerment Anthem is to inspire women all over the world to continue to fight for equality, aspire to achieve without limitations, and celebrate how far we’ve come thus far.

Can you tell us the backstory about what originally inspired you to feel passionate about this cause and to do something about it?

The origins of this inspiration stem from my childhood. I learned about Sojourner Truth’s Speech, “Ain’t I A Woman” initially through a punishment given to me in high school. My grandmother was the one to really enforce it and made sure I understood the meaning of this message. This stuck with me throughout my life, and I always somehow revisited it when I felt discouraged. I’ve managed as an artist to try and weave a little of this encouragement into many works, I’ve written.

Many of us have ideas, dreams, and passions, but never manifest them. But you did. Was there an “Aha Moment” that made you decide that you were actually going to step up and take action for this cause? What was that final trigger?

I decided to actually take the title of the speech and create an Anthem with a similar call to action for women of today to celebrate their accomplishments but also push forward. The roller coaster of 2020 brought darkness and doubt for everyone including myself. With all the civil rights injustices and economic crisis etc, it was hard to see any good. But it was undeniable to start recognizing some of the major triumphs with Kamala Harris, first woman VP, Nasa’s women team was thrust into the forefront of a new space mission, Dr. Kizzmekia Corbett, with her contribution to science/medicine, Stacey Abrams, her successful efforts with voting rights and many many more! As I started to point this out to my young daughters while celebrating these moments, I felt an urge to get this song and message out immediately. I aimed to release in time for International Women’s Day & Women’s History Month. I put together an all-women’s team to help with the Music video to tell a story. Working together as a team brought amazing energy, something I wanted to share with the world!

Can you tell us a story about a particular individual who was impacted or helped by your cause?

Since I’ve released the song and video, I received many messages from women that I know and a lot I don’t about how this has helped them to finish something they’d given up on. Some have mentioned how this has made them acknowledge their own achievements that they had taken for granted. It makes them feel they can do anything! That encourages me to reach out to more women.

Are there three things that individuals, society, or the government can do to support you in this effort?

People can help by sharing the “Ain’t I A Woman” song & video.

Continue to uplift young girls and women.

Society & government to continue to open the doors for women in leadership roles.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why? Please share a story or an example for each.

I wish someone told me the importance of refining your craft or talent as much as you can. Preparation is important on every level. So, if there’s anything you can do to make yourself better while you’re waiting on an opportunity, do it!

Not to spend too much time letting rejection get the best of me. I’ve since learned that a ‘no’ can be positive for you because it can lead you to a door that was always meant just for you.

Competition is not always good. Sometimes having a good ally or team member can be more valuable for both parties instead of competing with each other. Working together can be more powerful.

Never push off an opportunity by saying “Oh, I’ll do that next time”. If the opportunity is there now, take it as it may not ever present itself again. I had the chance to perform for someone I admired a lot and I missed it by not taking advantage of the moment.

When you’re still in learning and grinding mode, building yourself up to your success, Distraction is the Devil:-). I’m an artist but I will translate this as if I were a college student. Try not to keep up with the Joneses during this time. You don’t need to have the best place or the best car and all that materialistic crap while you’re still studying and equipping yourself to be an expert at whatever it is you want. All that fancy stuff can wait and will likely come when you’ve made it! But if you put too much emphasis on those things then that’s what will drive you instead of the more meaningful pieces of the equation.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I would have to say I would probably alter/add a bit to what children learn in schools and other educational systems, or create extracurricular programs that extend beyond the schoolyard in regard to social awareness. We can create so much change for generations to come if we start with kids. We would aim to teach with great focus ON social awareness and background on all cultures. I know we have history and other subjects that introduce this but in a limited sense. I feel the more one knows the less one fears especially with other people that may be different from you. Some households are making efforts but not all. If we want to see a major change in our world, start with the children.

We are blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Politics, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them 🙂

I’d love to meet and have comradery with Serena Williams. She has been a huge inspiration for many girls and women all around the world. She has made herself an icon in a field usually dominated by men. She continues to represent and showcase major female empowerment. In the many roles of women, I chose to portray in my Music video for “Ain’t I A Woman” I featured a pro-tennis player which is pretty much inspired by Serena. I’d love to have a campaign with her or team up with her somehow that continues to spread and amplify the voices of women.

Thank you so much for these amazing insights. This was so inspiring, and we wish you continued success!