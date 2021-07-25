Chelsea Cox Gillman of Tess Cox & Associates: “Self-care”

Self-care — be consistent, every day. Whether it’s a simple and quick act of self-care or a more focused and lengthier one, just do it! There are no days off when it comes to taking care of yourself.

The world seems to be reeling from one crisis to another. We’ve experienced a global pandemic, economic uncertainty, political and social turmoil. Then there are personal traumas that people are dealing with, such as the loss of a loved one, health issues, unemployment, divorce or the loss of a job.

Coping with change can be traumatic as it often affects every part of our lives.

How do you deal with loss or change in your life? What coping strategies can you use? Do you ignore them and just push through, or do you use specific techniques?

In this series called “5 Things You Need To Heal After a Dramatic Loss Or Life Change” we are interviewing successful people who were able to heal after a difficult life change such as the loss of a loved one, loss of a job, or other personal hardships. We are also talking to Wellness experts, Therapists, and Mental Health Professionals who can share lessons from their experience and research.

As a part of this interview series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Chelsea Cox Gillman .

Chelsea Cox Gillman is a leadership development coach and consultant with Tess Cox & Associates. She uses her experience as a former athlete and hotelier working with teams who look to strengthen their communication, self-awareness and create sustainable energy in their work and life. She lives in the suburbs of Los Angeles. with her husband, baby boy and corgi.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we start, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

Setting goals and working hard to achieve them was ingrained in me from an early age. At the age of 4, I committed to being a competitive gymnast, which shaped the following 15 years of my life including the collegiate level. I fell into hospitality after graduating college because I love being of service to others, and all of the attention to detail hotels and restaurants have the opportunity to provide. Details excite me! I’m a bit service obsessed, in the most positive way! After a robust career in L.A., NYC & Nashville managing operations for hotels I found my way back to my native town in Southern California to recreate life from the inside — out. I was burn tout and I knew I needed to make a massive change, and I had to go inward. After choosing to leave the day-to-day operations of hotels behind, I started leadership coaching and consulting with TC&A in 2017 (my mother’s company!) and I have supported hotels, restaurant openings and agribusiness ever since. I had a baby in the middle of the pandemic last year and I’m married to my best friend who I fell in love with across a bar in New York City.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

I’ll choose a different one from my writing for the How To Get Past Your Perfectionism And ‘Just Do It!’ I love this quote:

“I have unwavering faith in the universe, I have absolute faith and trust.” I grew up in the church and while I’m no longer affiliated, I still very strongly believe we are being guided and taken care of by the universe. It’s up to us to be self-aware and tune in. So, I love this quote that I have been using as a meditation for over a year and a half. It’s from one of my spiritual teachers and it’s a reminder that I am being guided and that when I’m intentional and take action, the best of outcomes will transpire. There is always a life lesson to be learned, so choosing my favorite was tough!

You have been blessed with much success. In your opinion, what are the top three qualities that you possess that have helped you accomplish so much? If you can, please share a story or example for each.

I truly believe that your character creates a solid foundation for every choice you make! When we take the time to invest in our foundation of character, we are able to experience sustainable energy that supports us through all of life’s joys and hardships. 3 Character traits that have served me well and continue to guide me are being Courageous, Intentional and living in my own Integrity.

I wouldn’t be where I am today without my consistent character trait of courage. I’m so grateful that being courageous has always come quite naturally to me. I left home at 17 from Los Angeles to Seattle for college, launched my hotel career the year I graduated in Beverly Hills, moved to New York City at 24, Nashville at 30 and back to Southern California at 31. While I experience doubt, just like any other leader, I’ve always had an innate ability to believe in myself, put in the hard work and trust the details would fall into place

Being intentional has shaped who I am. When I was a competitive athlete, I was intentional with how I spent my time and how I cared for my physical being. As I climbed the corporate hotel ladder, I was intentional with the relationships I built and in choosing the brands I worked with. Now, as an entrepreneur I’m intentional with how I spend my time and energy, I seek working with like-minded people and I don’t take opportunities just for the money anymore. I still get calls from past colleagues offering me executive positions with big paychecks and bonus options attached. It does feel good to be considered and yet, year after year; I am able to turn them down knowing I won’t feel fulfilled if I make decisions based solely on the external rewards.

My Integrity is one thing I know for sure I can always have and take with me, no matter the situation. My integrity was challenged early on in my career and I learned a hard lesson which ended up with me being terminated. I was mortified and yet, I picked myself up and vowed to never have my integrity be challenged at work again. I made a big shift and took an opportunity in New York City. Looking back, it was a blip on the radar, we’ve all had those times, and yet I know that ever since, I can proudly stand in my integrity and know that I am always intentionally acting from the core of who I am, making decisions that not only serve me, but all of those around me.

Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion about ‘Healing after Loss’. Do you feel comfortable sharing with our readers about your dramatic loss or life change?

Yes, of course. I’m sharing my story with the intention of supporting others. Just before my husband, Max, and I got married I was sitting with my feet in a beautiful pool of this ranch house in the rolling hills of Santa Ynez. Having come from a day of wine tasting with my parents and their friends, I was relaxed. Then my phone died, and not because it was out of battery. It had been shut off because we couldn’t pay the bill. The Nashville year drained our savings and we were not only broke, but in debt. Not a massive amount, but enough that it took a lot of mindset shifts and learning how to manage money, to make effective changes.

When the phone shut off, I had been creating my path as an entrepreneur for a few months and Max was bartending after we spent the first portion of the year mentally and emotionally recovering from an energy sucking, all-encompassing year of work.

We ran a B&B in East Nashville, where we lived and served our guests from sun up to WAY past sun down. The expectations from the B&B owners were superfluous. We were underpaid and I was verbally and emotionally abused repeatedly. Despite our growing success, budding brand and working 24/7 for months on end the expectations set were insatiable. We removed ourselves from the unhealthy environment and had an epic and very economical road trip home.; staying with friends and getting a family & friend rate anywhere we could. Shortly after returning home, I realized I needed a massive life shift. I was completely burnt out. Leaving my successful hotel career was terrifying. I had been building it for over 10 years. I moved all over the U.S. to take “the job” and have “the experience” and I hit a wall. I knew I was not going to be able to keep up with this lifestyle of work and create the meaning and experiences I truly wanted to have. So, I pivoted in every professional way you could imagine, and life changed. Dramatically, and almost instantly.

What was the scariest part of that event? What did you think was the worst thing that could happen to you?

The scariest part was the lack of structure. Innately and due to being an athlete, my personality type thrives off of structure and routine. Thankfully, I also love a good check list, which has served me well as I paved my own path. I’ve had to create my own structure and learn to be flexible. While it’s not always my preference, it does allow me to live a life with greater meaning and impact.

How did you react in the short term?

Short term, I felt very lost and confused. My whole life I identified with being a gymnast or a hotelier. What would I be known as now? I would say it took a good couple of years before I truly believed I was capable of creating work and life for myself. I learned I didn’t need to be concerned with others, external circumstances or professional norms. I learned to go inward and learn that my internal peace was not something you could put a big job title on or throw a big paycheck at.

After the dust settled, what coping mechanisms did you use?

I went inward. That is when everything really started to shift. I started learning more about myself, my personality, how I communicate and how I handle conflict. I deepened my self-awareness and energized my self-care practice. I leaned into supportive relationships and removed myself from those that weren’t serving me. Everything became an opportunity to learn a lesson and I let go of the attachment to specific outcomes. This has included meditating, exercising, yoga, massage therapy, plant medicine, reading, podcasts, journaling, writing, hiring a coach, therapy, hiring advisors, and increasing my financial intelligence.

Can you share with us how you were eventually able to heal and “let go” of the negative aspects of that event?

I was able to start truly healing when I let go of the mindset that I needed to follow the industry norms of success. I was enlightened to learn that I already have everything I needed inside of me. This mindset is supported by being intentional, taking actions (listed in the above question!) and releasing attachment.

Aside from letting go, what did you do to create an internal, emotional shift to feel better?

I practice consistency. As mentioned, I have a lot of energizing self-care activities and rituals. There isn’t a day that goes by where I don’t practice self-care. I know tons of different ways to feel better and keep myself feeling good, so I commit to being consistent. It’s actually my number one priority. Even as a parent to my baby boy, I have to “put my own oxygen mask on before his.”

Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to cope and heal? Can you share a story about that?

I am blessed to be supported by many relationships in my life and for that I am thankful. My husband, though, is with a doubt my forever partner in love and life. He’s brought me the greatest joy and walked with me through the deepest trenches of life. We’ve held each other up time and again over the last decade, and I wouldn’t be where I’m at today without him. He’s allowed me to follow my dreams and he’s always believed in me. He’s my number one supporter and he approaches life a little less seriously than I do, which is exactly what I need. He’s listened to me for hours upon hours and always encourages me to follow my dreams. In fact, I told him about a new opportunity I want to manifest tonight and he said, “Can’t wait!” I am grateful for his ability to help me cope, heal and most importantly, celebrate life.

Were you able to eventually reframe the consequences and turn it into a positive situation? Can you explain how you did that?

In full transparency, it took a couple of years. I doubted myself that I could create work and life without being a part of a hotel operation. I still redirect unhelpful mindsets from time to time, I’m human. I dug deep and reminded myself of all of the hard things I had done to get me to this point, all of the work and life experiences that shaped me. Every year since 2016 has been one of immense learning and true transformation, and I’m still going!

What did you learn about yourself from this very difficult experience? Can you please explain with a story or example?

I learned that I am both a trouble shooter and a stabilizer. That is part of the reason why I thrived working in hotel operations. There was always a problem to solve, a team to manage and guests to serve. I’ve taken that expertise that is both ingrained and refined by years of practice and transformed my career and lifestyle. I learned I am capable of being an entrepreneur and doing the work that is the most meaningful to me while intentionally creating an experiential, focused life. I loved every hotel that I worked in but I also knew, deep down there was more to life than how I was living. I was working to live. That had to change and it has! I am so grateful.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our interview. Based on your experiences and knowledge, what advice would you give others to help them get through a difficult life challenge? What are your “5 Things You Need To Heal After a Dramatic Loss Or Life Change? Please share a story or example for each.

Self-care — be consistent, every day. Whether it’s a simple and quick act of self-care or a more focused and lengthier one, just do it! There are no days off when it comes to taking care of yourself. Learn — invest in learning. Books, courses, therapists, coaches, whatever way you want to take in information, do it. Learning opens our minds to creative solutions and new possibilities. Slow down — we’re wired to multi-task and over schedule. Slowing down is absolutely necessary to sustain a big life change. It’s one I need to constantly remind myself of! Let Go — this is a process and there is no time limit on how long it may take. You have to learn to let go. Write things down, follow the moon’s cycle, do whatever you have to do, to let go and rebuild trust in yourself. Smile — create life in a way that makes you feel good. Smile every day. Be grateful. You are alive and have an opportunity to experience this day for the first time.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

I’ve said this before and I’ll continue to spread this mindset. Gratitude, Gratitude, Gratitude. When we lead with a foundation of gratitude in everything we do, we can choose to learn lessons from our hardships and be thankful for the goodness and abundance that is.

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them. 🙂

Katrina Scott, Tone it Up Founder. She’s a female business founder and mega babe entrepreneur. I’ve followed her journey for several years and am a part of her TIU community. I’m drawn to her authenticity, entrepreneurism and genuine positivity, I’m grateful for the influence she’s had in my life and would love to grab breakfast at the beach with her!

How can our readers further follow your work online?

@chelseacoxgillman — Instagram & LinkedIn

www.tesscoxandassociates.com

Thank you so much for sharing these important insights. We wish you continued success and good health!