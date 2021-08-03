Chelsea Cox Gillman of Tess Cox & Associates: “Be present and prioritize”

Be present and prioritize. When you focus on the here and now, you can experience true gratitude in the moment. Prioritizing gratitude and your overall well-being will provide you experiences and benefits far greater than you ever experienced when you were chasing the perfectionist, short-lived high.

Many successful people are perfectionists. At the same time, they have the ability to say “Done is Better Than Perfect” and just complete and wrap up a project. What is the best way to overcome the stalling and procrastination that perfectionism causes? How does one overcome the fear of potential critique or the fear of not being successful? In this interview series, called How To Get Past Your Perfectionism And ‘Just Do It’, we are interviewing successful leaders who can share stories and lessons from their experience about “how to overcome the hesitation caused by perfectionism.

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Chelsea Cox Gillman.

Chelsea Cox Gillman is a leadership development coach and consultant with Tess Cox & Associates. She uses her experience as a former athlete and hotelier working with teams who look to strengthen their communication, self-awareness and create sustainable energy in their work and life. She lives in the suburbs of Los Angeles. with her husband, baby boy and corgi.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we start, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

Setting goals and working hard to achieve them was ingrained in me from an early age. At the age of 4, I committed to being a competitive gymnast, which shaped the following 15 years of my life. Everything I did was scheduled around my practice and competitions. My loving and supportive family sacrificed their own daily schedules and often desired vacation plans so that I could follow my dream of becoming a collegiate athlete. In gymnastics, there is always more to learn, more to train and most importantly, more opportunity to be perfect. I didn’t know it at the time, yet the determination, daily sacrifice and motivation it took for me to reach my goals as an athlete would ultimately set up my mindset, my career and my way of living for all of my years to come.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

When I was in elementary school my mom would often write notes of love and encouragement and sneak them into my lunch. To this day, I still remember a small note written in purple and orange pen that said, “Life is a process, not a result.” Quite the quote to be processing at such a young age. I was a deep feeler from early on and combined with my athletic drive; I often felt like I wasn’t doing enough or I wasn’t good enough. I was always trying to do more and be better. My loving mother and entire family consistently assured me I was indeed doing enough and I was always good enough. The quote has stuck with me ever since and it’s a motto I remind myself of to this day. Thankfully, I can share that I have overcome those feelings and I strive to lean into the process of life every day with gratitude, confidence and non-judgment.

Is there a particular book, podcast, or film that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

It’s tough to just choose one! There are so many influential leaders that have had an impact on me, from Brene Brown to Gabby Bernstein, Jay Shetty, Oprah and Martha Beck. Yet, The Leadership Blueprint: Becoming The Architect Of Your Life & Work laid the foundation and gave me the tools I needed to completely transform my life. The book has been a solid resource by providing key areas for me to focus my intentions and create new behaviors to support every decision I have made as I pivoted careers and continue to build the work and life that is the most meaningful to me. And I’m proud to say, it is written by my business partner and mother, Tess Cox.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

I truly believe that your character creates a solid foundation for every choice you make! When we take the time to invest in our foundation of character, we are able to experience sustainable energy that supports us through all of life’s joys and hardships. 3 Character traits that have served me well and continue to guide me are being Courageous, Intentional and living in my own Integrity.

I wouldn’t be where I am today without my consistent character trait of courage. I’m so grateful that being courageous has always come quite naturally to me. I left home at 17 from Los Angeles to Seattle for college, launched my hotel career the year I graduated in Beverly Hills, moved to New York City at 24, Nashville at 30 and back to Southern California at 31. While I experience doubt, just like any other leader, I’ve always had an innate ability to believe in myself, put in the hard work and trust the details would fall into place

Being intentional has shaped who I am. When I was a competitive athlete, I was intentional with how I spent my time and how I cared for my physical being. As I climbed the corporate hotel ladder, I was intentional with the relationships I built and in choosing the brands I worked with. Now, as an entrepreneur I’m intentional with how I spend my time and energy, I seek working with like-minded people and I don’t take opportunities just for the money anymore. I still get calls from past colleagues offering me executive positions with big paychecks and bonus options attached. It does feel good to be considered and yet, year after year; I am able to turn them down knowing I won’t feel fulfilled if I make decisions based solely on the external rewards.

My Integrity is one thing I know for sure I can always have and take with me, no matter the situation. My integrity was challenged early on in my career and I learned a hard lesson which ended up with me being terminated. I was mortified and yet, I picked myself up and vowed to never have my integrity be challenged at work again. I made a big shift and took an opportunity in New York City. Looking back, it was a blip on the radar, we’ve all had those times, and yet I know that ever since, I can proudly stand in my integrity and know that I am always intentionally acting from the core of who I am, making decisions that not only serve me, but all of those around me.

Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion. Let’s begin with a definition of terms so that each of us and our readers are on the same page. What exactly is a perfectionist? Can you explain?

A perfectionist is an individual who has unparalleled expectations of themselves, high demands of both themselves and others and often fixates on the critical, always asking “what could be done better?” While a perfectionist mindset can aid in reaching goals and exceeding expectations, it also can lead to anxiety and burnout, ultimately resulting in an unsustainable lifestyle.

The premise of this interview series is making the assumption that being a perfectionist is not a positive thing. But presumably, seeking perfection can’t be entirely bad. What are the positive aspects of being a perfectionist? Can you give a story or example to explain what you mean?

My perfectionist mindset served me well until I turned 30. Become a collegiate gymnast, check. Become a hotel general manager by the time I was 30, check. Surely not everything is bad about having a perfectionist mindset. It creates a drive and hunger for achievement which is often rewarded with accomplishing big goals, receiving awards or being promoted due to extreme dedication and hard work.

What are the negative aspects of being a perfectionist? Can you give a story or example to explain what you mean?

Achieving feels good, and when a perfectionist achieves, they reset the bar, even higher, and continue to achieve until life shows them this is not a sustainable way to live.

Being a perfectionist, caring about what others thought about my career path, and being attached to my job title came to a hard stop in late 2016. After moving to Nashville with my husband to open and run a bed & breakfast for the better part of a year; it was clear that the race to success that I had created in my own mind was begging for a course correction. I burned out to my core. I had given my energy, my time, my money and my life to my career and not only did I not feel fully satisfied, I was completely depleted. Burning the candle at both ends was an understatement and we desperately needed to be rejuvenated. We packed up the car and drove west in search of deeper meaning, fulfillment and peace.

From your experience or perspective, what are some of the common reasons that cause a perfectionist to “get stuck” and not move forward? Can you explain?

Many perfections get stuck because they focus on the failure vs objectively recognizing the success. Perfectionist may even miss the opportunity to celebrate achievements because they are focused on what they could have done better or raising the bar even higher.

From my personal experience and those that I have coached, perfectionists can also get caught up in caring too much about what others think about them. This leads to an endless cycle of tweaking, perfecting and ultimately spending their time and energy looking for the approval of others. The reality is, others are likely not even thinking about them because they are thinking about themselves! The more we can lean into the idea of collaborating over competing and focusing on leading ourselves from our inner being the more perfectionism and control can be released.

Here is the central question of our discussion. What are the five things a perfectionist needs to know to get past their perfectionism and “just do it?” Please share a story or example for each.

5 things to know

Progress over perfection! Focusing on progress over perfection will win, every time. The incremental, marginal gains add up over time. Reaching goals one percent at a time is not only approachable but doable and sustainable. Being intentional with all of the small choices will build your confidence and your influence, creating a flywheel affect. Overlooking the small choices and the in between moments won’t support your desired sustainable energy. Build relationships. Strong and healthy relationships will get you to where you want to go and will support you not having to do everything on your own, we weren’t meant to lead alone. Get comfortable with being uncomfortable, that’s where the growth occurs and you can experience true transformation. With change being the only constant, there’s always an opportunity to feel uncomfortable. Leaning into this feeling and exploring it rather than running away will only enrich your work and life experience. Be present and prioritize. When you focus on the here and now, you can experience true gratitude in the moment. Prioritizing gratitude and your overall well-being will provide you experiences and benefits far greater than you ever experienced when you were chasing the perfectionist, short-lived high.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

I would require a daily gratitude practice. Gratitude is the pathway to abundance from the inside, out. Gratitude connects us to the present, to our inner selves and really brings us to focus on the simplest joys of life. When we have an attitude of gratitude we can give to others whole-heartedly, there is always something to be grateful for!

Is there a person in the world whom you would love to have lunch with, and why? Maybe we can tag them and see what happens!

I’d love to have lunch with Robin Arzon VP/Head Instructor of Peloton, former lawyer and author she’s also chosen the path less traveled and committed to creating the life that is the most meaningful to her, leaving a successful and traditional path behind. We are both new moms and share a lot of common mindsets around perfection, intention and wellbeing. I look up to her as an athlete, a business woman, and she’s just super fly.

