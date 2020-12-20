Chelsea Beyerman of MOON Ultra Light: “Trust your team”

Trust your team. Once you’ve gotten to know them, you’ll (hopefully) be confident in their capabilities

As part of my series about the “How To Delegate Effectively and Be Completely Satisfied With the Results”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Chelsea Beyerman, marketing manager at MOON Ultra. She’s a strategic, devil-is-in-the-details thinker and has worked throughout her career to build brands by always remaining two steps ahead of the game. Driven by data, fueled by caffeine and competition, she believe the best work is built when facts meet creativity, and ideas are allowed to run free and grow, before being reigned in and refined to an innovative approach. Chelsea currently lives in AZ with her husband.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series, before we dive in, our readers would love to get to know you a bit better, can you tell us a bit about your backstory and how you got started?

Sure! I’m originally from Portland, OR and Boise, ID, and ended up at Loyola University of Chicago for my undergraduate. I graduated with a Bachelors in Advertising/PR, and from there worked in various advertising agencies in Chicago and Austin, before settling in Phoenix with my (now) husband.

In Phoenix, I took a position as a traditional and experiential media planner/buyer at a small local agency, later transitioning into a data analyst position at an international digital media network. Within a year, I was internally recruited to join the influencer team, where I stayed and helped grow the team over the next 2.5 years.

It was during this time on the Influencer team that I met Edward Madongorere, CEO of MOON. Ed and I clicked instantly, and have been working together ever since.

Can you tell us a story about the hard times that you faced when you first started your journey? Did you ever consider giving up? Where did you get the drive to continue even though things were so hard?

I graduated from college within a year of the market crash in 2008. At that time, finding a job was near-impossible. I worked in bakeries, as a personal assistant, a housecleaner, anything to make ends meet and pay rent until I finally got my foot in the door at the agency I previously mentioned, as an office manager. Staying persistent and keeping your head up for (literal) years after graduating from college while I worked jobs that I could have done right after high school really weighed heavily on my self-confidence and mental health. Overcoming that, and eventually finding my footing, was a huge accomplishment for me.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lessons or ‘takeaways’ you learned from that?

One of my last internships involved a full day of training. It was summer in Chicago, and I was locked in a dark, windowless room with one other intern, being lectured about tracking hours by a trainer with a projector. This was before I learned about the magic of coffee…My fellow intern ended up having to pinch my arm under the table to wake me up. Lesson…Always drink your coffee.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

The thing that makes MOON really special is the team behind it. We are an incredibly diverse group of people with an amazing array of skills and passions. It’s the culmination of our collective energy that is the driving force behind making MOON a success.

One great story is from the year we hosted the official SXSW Opening Party. As a full team, we had never met each other, but within seconds of walking in the door everyone (and their friends and families) were sitting at the table, counter, floors, anywhere there was space, putting together MOONs (literally gluing the pieces together!). The sheer number of people giving their time to make sure everything that week was a success is a testament to the incredible passion behind this project.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

Don’t forget that what we do is about is ultimately about creativity. While we may get lost in the day-to-day dealings in making something amazing happen, don’t forget that what we do is part of a larger, beautiful creative process.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

Most certainly. I would not be so heavily involved in the influencer marketing industry now if not for the person who originally recruited me to become part of the influencer team at RhythmOne, Caitlin Lucey. She trained and coached me in everything that is the foundation of what I do today.

Ok thank you for all that. Now let’s shift to the main focus of this interview. Delegating effectively is a challenge for many leaders. Let’s put first things first. Can you help articulate to our readers a few reasons why delegating is such an important skill for a leader or a business owner to develop?

Absolutely. If you cannot delegate, the ultimate outcome is all that work is put back on your plate and becomes your responsibility. One cannot be a jack of all trades in this sense, because you will just then be a master of none. Things will slip, you will fall behind, and it will be a net negative.

Can you help articulate a few of the reasons why delegating is such a challenge for so many people?

I think one of the reasons is trust. You have to trust your team, and they have to trust you. If you invest the time in your employees, train them, and learn their work styles, you’ll be able to understand how to collaborate easily and effectively.

A lot of people also have a hard time “letting things go,” meaning they feel that the job is theirs, and by letting someone else take on that responsibility, they somehow become less valuable or underutilized within the organization. This obviously is not usually the case, and should be seen as a positive, as it means that your time is being recognized and appreciated, and you are now going to be able to focus on larger tasks.

In your opinion, what pivots need to be made, either in perspective or in work habits, to help alleviate some of the challenges you mentioned?

Investing time upfront in training your team members and creating a standard workflow can help immensely. Get to know who you’re working with, take the time to understand their needs and preferences in terms of workflow, and figure out the best way to mesh your workstyle and theirs.

In terms of “Letting things go,” once you’ve gotten to know your team members and can trust them to take on certain tasks, it really comes down to larger trust within the organization that you are valued and your work is being appreciated and recognized.

Can you please share your “Five Things You Need To Know To Delegate Effectively and Be Completely Satisfied With the Results?” Please share a story or an example for each.

Get to know your team

By this, I mean their workstyles. Do they work set hours every day? Do they answer emails in the morning only? Figuring these things out can eliminate a lot of bumps in the road

2. Trust your team

Once you’ve gotten to know them, you’ll (hopefully) be confident in their capabilities

3. Train your team

Let your team know what to expect. Layout a foundation of expectations, and give them the tools they need to do their jobs.

4. Assign tasks effectively

Be cognizant of what tasks you are assigning to whom, and be conscious of workloads, strengths, and timing.

5. Learn to let go

If you can manage steps 1–4, this should be much easier. The only remaining piece is having confidence within your role in the organization.

One of the obstacles to proper delegating is the oft quoted cliche “If you want something done right do it yourself.” Is this saying true? Is it false? Is there a way to reconcile it with the importance of delegating?

I think this saying can be true, but in many cases, it is not. I personally delegate items that I know can be done better by someone else. To say that you are the only person that can do something correctly is indicative of hubris.

Thank you for all of that. We are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I would solve homelessness! Providing quality mental healthcare, addiction treatment, providing education and training, and providing a stable network to rely on.

How can our readers further follow you online?

You can find me on LinkedIn! https://www.linkedin.com/in/chelsea-beyerman-61a80b12/

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for the time you spent with this!