Chef Tracy Wilk of BakeItForward: “Education never stops”

As part of our series about the lessons from influential ‘TasteMakers’, I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Tracy Wilk. Tracy graduated from the University of Central Florida and was trained by Natural Gourmet Institute. She went on to work in the James Beard award–winning pastry department of ABC Kitchen, making many ice cream sundaes while filling doughnuts at Flex Mussels. She later became the Executive Pastry Chef at David Burke Kitchen, being recognized by FSR Magazine as 40 Under 40 Rising Stars.

Since 2018, Tracy has been teaching as the Lead Recreational Instructor at the Institute of Culinary Education. As our world changed during COVID-19, #BakeItForward grew into a passion project and this creative endeavor. Tracy’s favorite things are wine, sprinkles, and laughter during a meal shared with those she loves the most.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Our readers would love to ‘get to know’ you a bit. Can you share with our readers a story about what inspired you to become a restauranteur or chef?

I have always been in love with the kitchen, but most specifically — food. I loved being the person to bring a plate of cookies into a room and the instant joy it would bring. My parents were pretty healthy and we didn’t have a lot of sweets in our home growing up — so naturally, my “rebellion” was by teaching myself how to bake. It became something I was known for, and it was no shock to any of my friends or family when I took the plunge to go to culinary school.

Do you have a specific type of food that you focus on? What was it that first drew you to cooking that type of food? Can you share a story about that with us?

My passion for cooking has always had an undernote of farm to table and seasonality, but my focus has always been on pastry and dessert. I originally was drawn to dessert because it was a “forbidden fruit” in my household growing up, but as an adult I love the joy it brings to others. I love that dessert serves no proper role or purpose in the meal; it has no nutritional value besides serving joy.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that happened to you since you became a chef or restauranteur? What was the lesson or take away you took out of that story?

Probably the funniest story that has happened to me was when I was working as the executive pastry chef at David Burke Kitchen in SoHo. For context, my Dad was an accomplished physical therapist in Miami, Florida, and he (like most parents) had pictures of his kids at his office. I was known as the chef to many of his patients. Fast forward and it was busy a Friday night during restaurant week and we were slammed. My general manager comes into the kitchen and bluntly asks if my Dad was a doctor. Turns out, a couple was inquiring about their table taking a while, and they let him now they were a patient of “Dr. Wilk”. Instead of my manager letting them know there wasn’t a Dr. Wilk at the restaurant, he proceeded to assume they were referring to me, a Doctor of sweets, and responded “me too, those donuts she makes can cure anything.”

It is a story I still laugh about today — I am not a Doctor, but we did send them a round of complimentary dessert.

Can you tell us a story about the hard times that you faced when you first started your journey? How did you overcome this obstacle?

The hospitality industry is hard. Long hours, you miss a lot of family and friends and personal commitments. In the beginning of my career, I was young and was so hungry to pursue my dreams. It took me years to try to find the balance between my job, my long-term career goals, and trying to maintain a healthy life. It is something I still struggle to find the balance with, but I consider it a part of my life goals.

In your experience, what is the key to creating a dish that customers are crazy about?

I think guests want a dish that leaves a lasting memory. Maybe that is a bite of nostalgia, or maybe it is a unique flavor they have never tasted before. I think the power of food is based around the idea of memories and experiences, so I always try to connect with my audience.

Personally, what is the ‘perfect meal for you’?

I know I should answer about food — but really a perfect meal is less about what I am eating, and who I am eating with! Of course, I want it to be full of delicious flavors and textures — but really, if the food is delicious and the room is full of joy and laughter of my loved ones…that is the perfect meal for me.

Where does your inspiration for creating come from? Is there something that you turn to for a daily creativity boost?

I try to just constantly be coming up with new ideas and trying something different. I try really hard to always challenge myself with new ways to push myself. I don’t like getting bored, so I’m always looking to challenge myself with either a new recipe, a new technique, or a way to do what I did last time, better.

Are you working on any new or exciting projects now? What impact do you think this will have?

Right now I just released my first cookbook, #BakeItForward, highlighting my grassroots adventure of spreading joy, kindness and sprinkles of hope by sharing baked goods with essential workers during the COVID-19 pandemic. Featuring 25 recipes and baking tips, “#BakeItForward” also includes inspirational stories from bakers around the world that joined in on this movement of giving, as well as frontline workers that were brought a little happiness through these acts of baking kindness.

What advice would you give to other chefs or restauranteurs to thrive and avoid burnout?

Take a day off. Go on a stay-cation in your own city. Try someone else’s food! I find Chefs are really bad at “taking time off” but I think it’s because we have so much energy and passion for food. Whenever I visit a new city, instead of figuring out which places and landmarks to see, I try to take myself on a self-guided food tour. Then I can plot out the places I’m trying, ideally walk around and see the city and taste all the inspiration around me.

Thank you for all that. Now we are ready for the main question of the interview. What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me When I First Started as a Restauranteur or Chef” and why? Please share a story or an example for each.

Education never stops. Now working at a culinary school, I get to be filled with learning new things every day, but I wish I knew that the learning never ends. I felt shy to seek out information when I was just learning out of fear of “being dumb” but now I know how exciting it is to learn new skills. How valuable my computer and tech skills would be! My mom sent me to typing camp one spring break when I was about 10 years old — and it has really paid off! I still use my typing skills today and I am one of the few chefs who can type fast and efficiently, and it helped me broaden my career. In 2021, everyone is a brand. Become your brand early on (don’t forget, brands can evolve and change). I have only really started to harness the power of social media recently, and it is the reason I am here today. Advocate for yourself. You will have to make a lot of hard decisions in this career, and you will probably miss a lot of important dates and holidays. But, you don’t have to miss all of them. Be flexible and compromise so you can still be present in your families lives and your professional life. Start a new Christmas tradition for how your family will celebrate or do a belated birthday celebration. Stay true to yourself. When I started my career, I was involved in non-profit campaigns and really passionate about farm to table cooking and seasonality still am today, and with #BakeItForward, I feel like I am finally merging my love of food and baking the world a better place.

What’s the one dish people have to try if they visit your establishment?

Probably my favorite dish I would love to make for people would be donuts or cookies — I think my version is pretty close to “perfection” on a classic dish.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

I didn’t set out #BakeItForward to become a movement, but it somehow did — and I think it brought not just me joy, but so many people around me. It gave me purpose during the really dark days of COVID-19, and it still does today. I love being able to share with my neighbors or anyone else I see. You’d be surprised what the magic of a cookie can do.

