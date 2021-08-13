Chef Mohamad Chabchoul – Health is Wealth

The Master of Artistic Food: Chef Mohamad Chabchoul

Translating one’s vision into reality is a feat that many have failed to accomplish. Countless have tried to materialize their dreams, only to be faced with the harsh truth that the process will always be easier for those who were born to money and privilege. However, if there is one thing that a considerable number of powerhouses have proven, it is the power of dedication and perseverance. Chef Mohamad Chabchoul is among today’s widely acclaimed personalities and a celebrity chef who have succeeded in seeing their goals come to fruition despite the odds. As he continues to dominate the f&b industry, he aims to send across the message that humble beginnings can serve as the breeding ground for success.

Originally hailing from Lebanon and given his impressive portfolio, it can be easy to assume that he managed to snag a long list of accomplishments without any complications, yet this could not be any farther from the truth. The passion-fueled personality entered the scene with nothing on his back but an unrivaled culinary background, a deep-seated love for his practice, and the determination to make it in the competitive industry.

More can be expected from Mohamad Chabchoul in the years to come because, despite the achievements attached to his name, he shows no sign of slowing down.

Chef Chabchoul has been staying very active on all of his social media handles this month. Moreover, his IG fan-following has been increasing at a very rapid rate, especially post-pandemic. Thus, this month, he plans to connect with his audience on Instagram.

