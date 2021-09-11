Chef Guy Reuge of Lessing’s Hospitality: “I wish that I had known how much dedication is needed to succeed”

Someone could have told me that becoming a cook was little like entering a monastery making it a lifelong commitment. I wish that I had known how much dedication is needed to succeed.

La Toque d’Argent (the Silver Toque), one of the culinary world’s most prized possessions, was awarded in 2006 to Guy Reuge, culinary director of Three Village Inn, along with the title “Chef of the Year” by the Maitres Cuisiniers de France (Society of Master Chefs). Past recipients of this prestigious honor include Jacques Pepin, Daniel Boulud, Pierre Orsi, René Verdon, and André Soltner.

Born in Normandy, France and raised in the Loire Valley, Reuge began his culinary career at the age of fourteen with a three-year apprenticeship in Orleans, France. Upon completion of his apprenticeship, he began the Tour des Compagnons, where he worked in restaurants in Strasbourg and Paris, France and Fribourg, Switzerland. At age 20, Reuge fulfilled his military duty as the personal chef of General Briquet, then the director of the Ecole Polytechnique in Paris, where he cooked for the French president and other dignitaries. After re-entering civilian life Reuge came to New York City in September 1973, working in various restaurants in Manhattan, including Rene Pujol and Maxwell’s Plum.

He met his wife Maria Harrison, who was an editor at Gourmet magazine in 1975. After testing recipes for Gourmet France, Reuge was introduced to Sally Darr, who hired him as chef at La Tulipe, one of New York City’s most renowned restaurants in the late 1970s and 1980s. He also worked at Le Cygne, one of only four restaurants to receive a four-star rating by The New York Times in the 1970s. Later, he served as an executive chef at the Tavern on the Green, then one of America’s highest grossing restaurants.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Our readers would love to ‘get to know’ you a bit. Can you share with our readers a story about what inspired you to become a restauranteur or chef?

As a young apprentice working in Strasbourg, France, I was cooking under the guidance of a great chef named Honore Lacombe. Lacombe had taught countless numbers of apprentices who for the most part became restaurateurs. This gave me the inspiration to succeed and to not disappoint him, even posthumously. I have always wanted to be a leader and that gave me strength.

Do you have a specific type of food that you focus on? What was it that first drew you to cooking that type of food? Can you share a story about that with us?

Food for me started in my father and grandfather’s gardens. I developed an acute taste for great fruits and vegetables. Even today if I find an amazing tasting pear or peas, it takes me back to my childhood and my memories of good food. I am glad that a lot of small farmers in America are going back to this as well. When I visited my grandmother she would send me to the garden to gather a few eggs from the chickens, collect some very ripe tomatoes and a few sprigs of tarragon. She would sliced thick wedges of tomatoes, cook them in a cast iron pan with olive oil, add tarragon leaves, and crack two or three eggs on top and finish cooking them in the oven. To this day it is one of my favorite summer dishes.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that happened to you since you became a chef or restauranteur? What was the lesson or take away you took out of that story?

Never lie to the chef or the boss as they know it all. As I was training in the dining room one day a customer glancing at the wine list asked me about a millesime (vintage in French). I said that I will inquire about it and went back to the kitchen. Not knowing the meaning of the word millesime and was too lazy to ask someone, I went back to the customer and said “I am very sorry sir but we are totally out of millesime.” It was when he called the owner of the restaurant over that I realized something I never did again. The customer and his guests got a good laugh and I felt shame for the duration of their meal.

Can you tell us a story about the hard times that you faced when you first started your journey? How did you overcome this obstacle?

As an apprentice at only fourteen years of age my days started at 7 a.m. baking croissants for the hotel guests followed by kitchen work until 2 p.m. which was break time. However because I was the youngest apprentice, I could not go on this break until I had cleaned the stove, peeled two big buckets of potatoes, cleaned a bouchot of mussels, and cooked the staff meal to be served at 5pm. By the time I was done with those tasks it was time to go back to work. By 10 p.m. the kitchen would close and the chef would ask me to help the porter with dishes and kitchen cleaning. At around midnight exhausted I would crash on my bed. Corporal punishment and being screamed at was common practice as well. The pay was about 5 dollars per month. Later on when I was recruited in the French army, boot camp felt like summer vacation by comparison. In addition, I never regretted it. I learned everything from butchery, pastry, cooking, and much more, that still serve me today.

In your experience, what is the key to creating a dish that customers are crazy about?

The key for me is always trusting my instinct and working closely with my staff. We exchange ideas to improve a dish, but mostly I work with my feelings. If I love a new dish very much I am sure of the success with the customers and it rarely disappoints.

Personally, what is the ‘perfect meal for you’?

The perfect meal is to be overwhelmed by the quality of every dish served during a meal. If the wines are just as good it is a total pleasure.

Where does your inspiration for creating come from? Is there something that you turn to for a daily creativity boost?

Creativity comes from the products and the season. If I find an amazingly sweet scallop the flow of ideas will follow. The seasons are the best as you get tired of working with corn and tomatoes by the end of summer. Then comes the squash, gourdes, truffles, hare and venison, and more in eth fall and winter months.

Are you working on any new or exciting projects now? What impact do you think this will have?

We are currently tasting new dishes for the fall menu. The impact is never predictable but again confidence is key to exalt people’s palate.

What advice would you give to other chefs or restauranteurs to thrive and avoid burnout?

If you love your profession the way I do, burnout does not exist. Challenges exist and it is not always easy, but burnout is like having a nervous breakdown. It is reserved for a type of people which I just do not understand.

Thank you for all that. Now we are ready for the main question of the interview. What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me When I First Started as a Restauranteur or Chef” and why? Please share a story or an example for each.

1. Someone could have told me that becoming a cook was little like entering a monastery making it a lifelong commitment. I wish that I had known how much dedication is needed to succeed.

2. That as a chef and restaurateur I will need to be a good electrician, builder, and plumber.

3. That I also will need to be a shrink and advise others with personal problems and needs.

4. That day in and day out I could not get tired. Long hours of work would become a way of life eating up at my youth when I still had it.

5. That family life will need many times to take the back seat of my life (that is the hardest one).

At my second daughter’s graduation I had to skip half of the ceremony to go back to work because one of my cook could not come to work that day. I still feel bad about deserting my family on such an important day.

BONUS

That my sense of taste will be challenged my whole life. And that I will learn something new every day even at my age.

What’s the one dish people have to try if they visit your establishment?

My ginger almond tart and my every day different preparation of foie gras.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

I love to inspire young people by teaching them more about the beautiful profession they have chosen. I am so happy when one of my pupils becomes a successful restaurateur anywhere in the world from L.A. to London and obtains accolades from Michelin. I wish that training young cooks would become more bilateral. Understanding the reasoning behind doing things a certain way as opposed to doing it because someone told you it’s done that way or this way, or the technical vs. common sense rules in professional kitchens. In addition, I am not so sure about the television influence on young chefs. I feel there are better role models. I would love to trigger passion in people.

