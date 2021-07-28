Chef Glaze: “Understand the needs of the staff to carry out each expectation”

Understand the needs of the staff to carry out each expectation. Be Understanding of the market and consumers in which they are dealing with. Be willing to offer more than ever expecting back as everything comes full circle. Be okay with the unknown and trusting the process. Last but not least you cannot expect to go from good to great without doing the things that may make you uncomfortable in order to please both your staff and consumers.

As part of my series about the “How To Take Your Company From Good To Great”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Chef Glaze.

Commencing his career as a mere teenager Chef Glaze unearthed his vast zeal for cooking. The emerging food connoisseur held an immense passion towards educating himself. In addition to self-education he began acquiring as much experience in the hospitality and food industry as possible. Throughout the premature stages of his budding career he sought employment as a waiter. During his adolescence, Chef Glaze’s affinity for cooking and creating meals expanded effortlessly. He commenced his experimentation with a variety of diverse seasonings and flavor palettes. Absorbing as much knowledge as possible Chef Glaze sought mentorship in an advanced chef who recognized his immense talent and love for cooking. The mentorship presented Glaze with the opportunity to deepen his knowledge and skill set in the refinement of the hospitality industry. In which, allowed him to continually grow and elevate throughout the duration of his culinary career.

Growing in his notoriety Chef Glaze has been featured on several top tier outlets: Hustle & Soul Magazine, We Empower Magazine, Celebrity Buzz — Medium, Vocal Creators and Madisonjaye.com. Chef Glaze is currently serving as a corporate and private chef. The celebrity chef has worked with vast creative minds and business moguls such as: NY Giants, Facebook, Jim Jones, Fetty Wap, Mack Wilds, Power 105.1, Travis McCoy, Hot 97 DJ Drewski, Dj Wallah, Dj LilMan, Darius Dk, Jack Thriller, Chef JR, “KISSTHECHEF” Chef Damitem, personal chef & co host of Party & Bullshit “Talk That Chef Talk”. Adding to the vast success of the celebrated chef, chef Glaze was voted as the best guyanese cheese by the United Nations for 2019.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

Couldn’t play sports, Rap our Sing Growing up, but Cooking was my thing, it was my safe place, it was my peace and most importantly my gift. Through my cooking I was able to enter rooms I could only dream of and travel places I once heard of. Today I use my cooking to motivate, teach and inspire others through not just eating healthy but also helping our community provide for one another.

Can you tell us a story about the hard times that you faced when you first started your journey?

This Journey has been everything but easy, but well worth it. In building this empire I’ve faced being homeless 5 times, but the 5th Time I said I was going to be my last time feeling sorry for myself, this time I was gonna give it everything I had, no fallbacks or regrets.

Did you ever consider giving up?

After 7 years of being in this industry I’d be lying if I didn’t say I was tempted almost everyday to quit because this is by far the most uncomfortable and uncontrollable career path a person can choose, but as I stated earlier it is worth it and that’s what keeps me going.

Where did you get the drive to continue even though things were so hard?

As hard as things may get at times I always try to remind myself that this dream is bigger than me. In fact it isn’t about me anymore, it’s about the people that believe in me, the ones that support me and of course the ones that depend on me to provide for their families.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting?

When I first started I would put my trust in everything and everyone, thinking everyone vibrates off the same energy, however throughout the years I learned the hard way that they don’t and had to laugh at myself as I found ways to accept the fact that it doesn’t matter how much good you do for others, there not expected to do the same back in return.

Can you tell us what lessons or ‘takeaways’ you learned from that?

What I took away from that was anything that I do I must do from the heart. It’s like lending money, don’t lend money that you’ll be expecting back because if you don’t get it back it’s only your fault, which is why you should always give from the kindness of your heart, and not waiting for a return on your investment, weather its money, energy or even a smile.

What do you think makes your company stand out?

Simple Name, Exotic Taste has always been our slogan. We will take something as simple as a chicken Alfredo and do something so creative but yet so simple that you can. Do it with your friends and family in the comfort of your home. Can you share a story? We were once booked for a private dinner and one of the items was chicken Alfredo. I wanted to keep it simple but still fun so we decided to use shell pasta and stuff it with shredded Alfredo chicken. Which was very time consuming might I add, however it left such an impeccable impression on our clients guests that all we could laugh and say was simple names with exotic taste.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

In this industry you have to take brakes, mental, physical, spiritual, finical and even sometimes sexually honestly, these brakes are an means to an end in keeping your creative juices flowing as well as, embracing and acknowledging not just your failures but also how far you’ve came

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are?

It’s no one in particular that I can honestly call on, however I will say I am nothing without my team.

Can you share a story?

When I say my team I’m talking about from my cousin who allowed me to use her kitchen back in Brooklyn to do my first catering, to the cooks that helped me, and of course even the people that tried to lend a helping hand along the way weather at some point they stopped believing or just couldn’t push forward with me anymore because the tunnel was so dark. When I say my team I’m speaking of everyone that played a part in who I am today no matter how big or small the contribution.

Ok thank you for all that. Now let’s shift to the main focus of this interview. The title of this series is “How to take your company from good to great”. Let’s start with defining our terms. How would you define a “good” company,

A good company is defined not by the C.E.O. but by his team, his staff.

What does that look like?

Coming to work is one thing, but is your staff going above and beyond or are they doing the bare minimum.

How would you define a “great” company,

A Great company however is defined by the C.E.O. The leader himself.

What does that look like? A great Company is not about what the staff can do for the company but what can the company do not just for its consumers but also its staff. Based on your experience and success, what are the five most important things one should know in order to lead a company from Good to Great?

In order to lead a company from Good to Great one must

Understand the needs of the staff to carry out each expectation.

Be Understanding of the market and consumers in which they are dealing with

Be willing to offer more than ever expecting back as everything comes full circle

Be okay with the unknown and trusting the process

Last but not least you cannot expect to go from good to great without doing the things that may make you uncomfortable in order to please both your staff and consumers.

Based on your experience and success, what are the five most important things one should know in order to lead a company from Good to Great? Please share a story or an example for each. Extensive research suggests that "purpose driven businesses'' are more successful in many areas. Can you help articulate for our readers a few reasons why a business should consider becoming a purpose driven business, or consider having a social impact angle?

Purpose determines who we are, what we do and how we do things, Every business starts out with a purpose, however its for the creators of the business to give every employee or member of that business a purpose, with purpose we are all more willing to go above and beyond the average because with purpose are thoughts are that whatever we’re working on is greater than ourselves, for example I always tell my staff that my dishwasher is the most important player on. The team without him would have no pots or plates. The guests’ experience starts from the time they walk through the door so if the dining room is dirty they will walk back out and with my dishwasher understanding his role he comes into work not to collect a check but more so the purpose of knowing how important his role is to making this business work.

What would you advise to a business leader who initially went through years of successive growth, but has now reached a standstill. From your experience do you have any general advice about how to boost growth and “restart their engines”?

Business is all about creativity, reinventing & marketing. All in which plays hand in hand, creating a product or business and always finding ways to make that product better is how you reinvents which leads to how many ways you can market that product or business , Also having new faces and minds on your team allows you to see outside the box which keeps your creative juices flowing.

Generating new business, increasing your profits, or at least maintaining your financial stability can be challenging during good times, even more so during turbulent times. Can you share some of the strategies you use to keep forging ahead and not lose growth traction during a difficult economy?

To keep forging ahead and not lose growth traction during a difficult economy is all about multiple streams of income. You have to use your business or product as the umbrella whereas under this umbrella, you have various ideas that came from this one branch making you money.

In your experience, which aspect of running a company tends to be most underestimated? Can you explain or give an example?

The challenge that is the most underestimated is being a leader and giving your employees a purpose so they can go above and beyond.

As you know, “conversion” means to convert a visit into a sale. In your experience what are the best strategies a business should use to increase conversion rates?

People always talk about their experiences with their friends and social media, I always give the guests more than they are expecting. I’m a strong believer in “Tell a friend to tell a friend.” Giving the guests more than they are expecting.

Of course, the main way to increase conversion rates is to create a trusted and beloved brand. Can you share a few ways that a business can earn a reputation as a trusted and beloved brand?

I would say your best thing to do is to connect with your customers on a personal level. It allows both the customers and you to view things from various points of view regarding what they are asking for and what you can offer.

Great customer service and great customer experience are essential to build a beloved brand and essential to be successful in general. In your experience what are a few of the most important things a business leader should know in order to create a Wow! Customer Experience?

For starters, customer experience Is what you get at a gas station. You would like to create hospitality, with hospitality you’re making things more personal and you’re not just the bare requirements of the customer’s needs.

What are your thoughts about how a company should be engaged on Social Media? For example, the advisory firm EisnerAmper conducted 6 yearly surveys of United States corporate boards, and directors reported that one of their most pressing concerns was reputational risk as a result of social media. Do you share this concern? We’d love to hear your thoughts about this.

It comes with the territory. One’s experience may be different from another’s. In the culinary industry you may like the texture, flavor and smell of one dish while the person next to you may not like it. Everyone’s experience is based on who they are so you have to give the brand/business their fair chance.

What are the most common mistakes you have seen CEOs & founders make when they start a business? What can be done to avoid those errors?

The most common mistake is to think they know it all versus being open minded to all suggestions.

Thank you for all of that. We are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

To build a legacy, everything must be bigger than you. It’s about impact not popularity. Therefore if it’s bigger than you, it will outlive you in the sense of paying it forward. For example I work with some friends where every other week, we feed the homeless. Whether one of us stops doing it or someone can’t make it, this movement continues with or without us. We created something that people look forward to and that gives us purpose. To the ones making the food, serving the food as well as receiving the food.

How can our readers further follow you online?

Instagram: @chef_glaze and [email protected]

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for the time you spent with this!