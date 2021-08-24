Chef Armando Acosta of Brick Hotel: “Patience”

Patience: Everything comes at the right time. I always wanted to open my own restaurant and lead a team, but I never knew how that might happen. Working with Brick Hotel, everything fell right into place when it should.

As part of our series about the lessons from influential ‘TasteMakers’, I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Chef Armando Acosta.

A key ingredient of Brick Hotel’s growing reputation as the hot spot in Mexico City’s Roma Neighborhood is Head Chef Armando Acosta, a Mexico City native and one of the country’s rising top chefs. At the property’s restaurant, Cerrajeria, Chef Acosta blends his Mexican roots with a culinary background from Paris and Spain, particularly from his time as chef at Mugaritz and El Celler de Can Roca, both previously named as part of the World’s 50 Best Restaurants. Chef Acosta and his team execute flawless techniques with a clean cooking style intended to elevate seasonal ingredients while promoting the importance of sourcing local suppliers, getting to know their ingredients from nature to knife. For more details or to book your stay visit: www.brickhotel.com.mx/.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Our readers would love to ‘get to know’ you a bit. Can you share with our readers a story about what inspired you to become a restauranteur or chef?

Thank you for having me, I’m grateful to have the opportunity to share my story with you. It never actually crossed my mind to become a chef until I traveled and ended up working in a kitchen in Europe. Seeing how the chefs respected the product and valued their roles in the kitchen motivated me to follow this path.

Do you have a specific type of food that you focus on? What was it that first drew you to cooking that type of food? Can you share a story about that with us?

My kitchen is focused on local, seasonal products first and foremost — it’s my goal to have a ‘kitchen of purity’ in this instance. We adapt our menus to what’s in season, shifting the flavor profiles and dishes to the product, always with respect and professionalism. We work closely with the purveyors to understand everything there is to know about their produce, meat or fish. If you have a great product, why mess with it?

Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that happened to you since you became a chef or restauranteur? What was the lesson or take away you took out of that story?

I believe that everyone has a thousand different stories to tell, and that you learn every day from your team. Whether it’s a fellow chef, purveyor, or a guest enjoying their meal at Cerrajeria, stories about food or how they connect to the ingredients from their childhood mean so much and inspire me to create more. The team teaches me more than I teach them every day.

Can you tell us a story about the hard times that you faced when you first started your journey? How did you overcome this obstacle?

Living abroad by yourself in a foreign country many miles from home isn’t as easy or exciting as people may think! I have been hungry, tired, and lonely at times. But over time, my faith and hard work helped me overcome those initial obstacles and I found my way.

In your experience, what is the key to creating a dish that customers are crazy about?

It’s easier said than done, but you must find the balance between what you like, what the customer likes and lean into the skills you have been taught. Dishes using the right ingredients and focusing on complementary, yet unique flavors are what I love to create.

Personally, what is the ‘perfect meal for you’?

A pastor taco from Orinoco. It’s a casual, modern spot featuring northern-Mexican style tacos made with love. Delicious!

Where does your inspiration for creating come from? Is there something that you turn to for a daily creativity boost?

Inspiration for me is sparked by childhood memories in the kitchen, from my culinary trips around the world, and meeting other chefs with international backgrounds who spark creativity, master different cooking techniques, and introduce me to new flavors.

Are you working on any new or exciting projects now? What impact do you think this will have?

Right now, I’m 100% focused on Cerrajeria, my restaurant. It’s literally always with me wherever I go or whatever I may cook — I tattooed the logo on my forearm!

I have put all my passion and hard work into this, especially as we continue to recover from COVID-19. Along with a thoughtful, locally sourced menu, we’ve made it a priority to continue being a welcoming space as well as a safe space for guests and the team. Our staff continues to wear masks, we offer tables at a social distance, and we utilize our many outdoor spaces around the property for outdoor dining where possible.

What advice would you give to other chefs or restauranteurs to thrive and avoid burnout?

You won’t be motivated every single day, but you must be disciplined. Even if you’re not passionate in that moment, give it your all. That feeling will pass and you will feel good that you stuck to your convictions and work ethic. It pays off.

Thank you for all that. Now we are ready for the main question of the interview. What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me When I First Started as a Restauranteur or Chef” and why? Please share a story or an example for each.

Patience: Everything comes at the right time. I always wanted to open my own restaurant and lead a team, but I never knew how that might happen. Working with Brick Hotel, everything fell right into place when it should. Have faith: Along with patience, I believe that a man with faith has no limits. You must believe in yourself to succeed, to push yourself further and to accomplish your goals. Although I had reservations about my own career path in the beginning, I trusted where it led and who I worked with. Along with hard work, faith led me to where I am today. Have discipline: Discipline will always beat talent. If you continue to work hard and always strive to improve, you will get where you need to be. Although it’s a lot of work to offer a seasonal menu and continue to offer the best service during the pandemic, it was important to me that we continued to work at our highest level of excellence. Our guests deserve to enjoy the best experience possible no matter what outside influences are happening around us. It’s their moment to escape. Be persistent: Persistence is important to succeed. Follow your instinct and be persistent for the things you know will help you be successful. Humble: Never forget where you came from and the end goal you are fighting for. Stepping on others to get to the top never works in your favor. Treat everyone on your team with kindness and respect and remember that they can always teach you more. Your success together is what matters most.

What’s the one dish people have to try if they visit your establishment?

Kampachi sashimi with salsa macha

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

Education regarding the importance of real food is severely lacking around the world. Many people, especially those who are younger focus on convenience over much else. They don’t realize that what you eat can truly impact your health, outlook, and mental wellbeing. Understanding how to make better choices and introducing locally sourced natural foods would make a difference to many communities.

Thank you so much for these insights. This was very inspirational!