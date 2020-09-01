Checklist to Take Your Remote Office on the Go

If you’ve been working remotely because of the pandemic, by now you’ve probably got some of the basics down — where in your home you work, what your hours are, and what you wear. (Although I have my opinions about the Zoom shirt…)

If you want some guidance on putting together a great home office, you can check out my LinkedIn Learning course Organizing Your Remote Office For Maximum Productivity.

But what happens when you need to take your remote office on the go?

It’s important to do some planning so that you can be productive wherever you are.

2) Take a look at your tasks.

The first list you need to make is a list of everything you need to get done while you’re away from home.

Go day-by-day and figure out what your tasks are. I like to make a daily to-do list for every day, including while I’m traveling. Be reasonable about what you can actually get done each day.

And remember, it’s okay if your list has “watch a movie” or “read a chapter of a book” on the list — you need to plan for relaxation time too!

These daily to-do lists are key because from here you can decide what needs to come with you on the trip.

2) Make a list of what equipment you need.

These are the items you can’t work without having. For me, that’s my laptop, my phone, a tripod, and a microphone. I’ll need these every day to get my work done.

See what you reach for in your home office and add it to the list.

____________

NEW COURSE: Want to learn more about how to adjust to working remotely? You can check out my new LinkedIn Learning course, Organizing Your Remote Office for Maximum Productivity. Click here for access!

____________

3) Test that list!

Once you’ve identified what you need, try working a day with just those items. Is there anything you thought you’d need that you don’t use? Or things you didn’t think you would need that are essential?

If there are specific tools or items that you only need sometimes, take a look at your calendar and make sure you’re aware of what’s in store for the time you’ll be away from home. Then you can tailor your essential items list to what you’ll be doing each day.

4) Plan for connectivity.

Most of us need WiFi to get work done, so you need to do some research before you leave to make sure you’ll be connecting to the internet.

Remember that funny scene from the movie RV when Robin Williams is wandering around a campground trying to connect to the internet so he can send a presentation while he’s on vacation? You want to avoid that situation.https://www.youtube.com/embed/cZJd3ITrrT4?start=45&feature=oembed&wmode=opaque&rel=0

Call ahead to where you’re staying to see what the WiFi situation is there. You should try to bring a backup internet source if you can — connecting to a hotspot using your phone is one option.

5) Go with the flow!

It’s inevitable that something will happen that you can’t predict. And that’s okay!

It’ll help you feel more relaxed if you accept that you can’t control every single detail when it comes to taking your work on the road.

Whether you’re going on the road for a business trip or a working vacation, planning is key to staying productive when you’re away from home.

You can check out my LinkedIn Learning course for even more ideas on how to take your remote office on the go.

____________

BRAND NEW: Want to learn more about how to adjust your office setup to working remotely? Check out my new LinkedIn Learning course, Organizing Your Remote Office for Maximum Productivity. Click here for access!

____________

This post contains affiliate links and I will be compensated if you make a purchase after clicking on my links.