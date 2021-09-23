Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community

Check Out These Great Books On Stress Management

Edita Kaye discusses a few great books about stress management worth reading.

Thrive Global invites voices from many spheres to share their perspectives on our Community platform. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and opinions expressed by Community contributors do not reflect the opinions of Thrive Global or its employees. More information on our Community guidelines is available here.
By

1. The Stress-Proof Brain: Master Your Emotional Response to Stress Using Mindfulness and Neuroplasticity 

by Melanie Greenberg (Author) 

Modern times are stressful—and it’s killing us. Unfortunately, we can’t avoid the things that stress us out, but we can change how we respond to them. In this breakthrough book, a clinical psychologist and neuroscience expert offers an original approach to help readers harness the power of positive emotions and overcome stress for good.

Stress is, unfortunately, a natural part of life—especially in our busy and hectic modern times. But you don’t have to let it get in the way of your health and happiness. Studies show that the key to coping with stress is simpler than you think—it’s all about how you respond to the situations and things that stress you out or threaten to overwhelm you.

The Stress-Proof Brain offers powerful, comprehensive tools based in mindfulness, neuroscience, and positive psychology to help you put a stop to unhealthy responses to stress—such as avoidance, tunnel vision, negative thinking, self-criticism, fixed mindset, and fear. Instead, you’ll discover unique exercises that provide a recipe for resilience, empowering you to master your emotional responses, overcome negative thinking, and create a more tolerant, stress-proof brain.

2. Mindfulness Workbook for Stress Relief: Reduce Stress through Meditation, Non-Judgment, Mind-Body Awareness, and Self-Inquiry 

by April Snow LMFT 

Ease stress and achieve balance through the healing power of mindfulness 

Mindfulness is a powerful and proven method for reducing stress and its negative health effects. The Mindfulness Workbook for Stress Relief shows you how to relieve tension and find calm using soothing, restorative techniques like meditation, non-judgment, self-inquiry, and mind-body awareness. 

Featuring helpful exercises and simple meditations, this hands-on stress management workbook delivers a wide variety of effective mindfulness tools that you can add to your self-care toolbox like breath awareness, body scans, mindful walking, and more. 

The Mindfulness Workbook for Stress Relief includes: 

  • Practical & actionable―This book has a beginner-friendly focus that covers a spectrum of everyday situations and science-based solutions. 
  • Evidence-based approach―Explore engaging mindfulness-based exercises that are proven to help relieve stress, anxiety, chronic pain, and sleep issues.
  • Situational success―Learn how to address stress triggers in many areas of daily life like relationships, at work, and beyond. 

Take a deep breath and begin your practice today with this evidence-based mindfulness workbook. 

3. Quick Calm: Easy Meditations to Short-Circuit Stress Using Mindfulness and Neuroscience 

by Jennifer R. Wolkin PhD 

Calm the chaos and rewire your brain in just five minutes a day!

Do you ever feel like your stress levels are off the charts? You aren’t alone. Every day it feels like there’s something new to juggle or a fresh crisis to avert. And just keeping everything in the air requires an exhausting amount of attention and a dizzying amount of responsibilities. The more chaotic life becomes, the more we tend to forget what we truly value—from family and friends to mental and physical health. Fortunately, there are things you can do to stay grounded that won’t eat away at your increasingly precious time.

Quick Calm is a practical and fun guidebook designed to fit perfectly into a fast-paced lifestyle. You’ll discover the what, why, and how of developing your own mindfulness practice. You’ll learn all about the essential, life-affirming benefits of this ancient practice, including mindfulness meditation’s positive effects on both mind and body. And, most importantly, you’ll find daily practices you can do in just five minutes a day!

So, if you’re ready to discover the gift of mindfulness, but you don’t have the time to attend a meditation retreat, set aside five minutes a day with this handy little guide. You’ll be hard-pressed to find a better return on your time investment!

4. The Everything Stress Management Book: Practical Ways to Relax, Be Healthy, and Maintain Your Sanity 

by Eve Adamson (Author)

Let’s face it: We’re all stressed out. No matter how hard we work or how much time we spend on burdensome tasks, it seems our deadlines only get tighter and we’re barely catching our breaths before new obstacles arise causing even greater tension. Will it ever end? The Everything Stress Management Book shows that it is possible to achieve your life goals and keep your physical and mental health intact. Beginning with an easy-to-follow quiz that helps you identify your vulnerable areas, the book then takes you step-by-step through the safest, most effective ways to relax, avoid stressors, keep perspective, and live a longer, happier life.

The Everything Stress Management Book also gives you the lowdown on the most popular stress-reduction methods, including:

  • Aromatherapy
  • Exercise
  • Massage
  • Meditation
  • Proper nutrition
  • Tai Chi
  • Yoga
  • And more

Whether you’re frazzled and frustrated at work or at home – or are just plain stressed out – The Everything Stress Management Book helps you regain control, find your balance, and face the world with optimism and confidence.

5. Anger and Stress Management God’s Way 

by Wayne A. Mack (Author) 

Anger and stress may be commonplace, but they are still destroyers that will cause devastating harm if left unchecked. By God’s grace, however, no one needs to be overcome by ungodly anger or stress. Experienced and internationally respected biblical counselor Wayne Mack shows how to apply God’s Word to finding true and authoritative help, explaining principles that can be adopted for lasting positive change. Includes study questions and evaluation materials.

    Edita Kaye PFP

    Edita Kaye, Author

    Edita Kaye is a businesswoman and author who has recently entered the world of television production. Edita's career began with her interest in writing advice books centered around her field of marketing. She's a prolific author, having produced dozens of books and earning the attention of Doubleday Book Club, the Literary Guild, and the Christian Book Club. Her writing has earned her several network and cable appearances, which she greatly enjoyed. Her most recent venture was her work on a 13-part series on baby boomers and their varied lifestyles. Edita Kaye is deeply interested in providing developmental advice to others, as well as young professionals and seniors.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Why are we so stressed? Have we gone soft?

    by Ruth Kao Barr
    Malayan tiger in the natural background of a tropical forest of Malaysia is walking towards the camera and a viewer looking straight ahead
    Community//

    Ancient Brain – Modern Stress: How to Switch Off Your Stress Response

    by Dr Delia McCabe
    Control Your Stress Levels
    Community//

    5 Easy Steps to Lower Your Stress Levels at Home

    by Anna Wattson
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.