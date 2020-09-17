Check in With Your Loved Ones: What You Should Know About Suicide Prevention During the COVID-19 Pandemic

As the coronavirus pandemic continues, mental health awareness has been brought to the forefront with people remaining isolated, job statuses changing and regular routines and activities being interrupted. Experts are seeing increases in calls to suicide and mental health help lines, and, while it is too early to tell the impact of the pandemic, suicide rates have been increasing.

September was 6-12 is National Suicide Prevention Week, which encourages people to understand the signs of someone in need of mental health help and teaches others how to prevent suicides.

If you are having suicidal thoughts or a loved one is displaying suicidal behaviors, seek guidance from a mental health care provider, such as a mental health nurse practitioner (NP). If it is an emergency, call 911 immediately. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline also provides 24/7 help at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

The following are some possible warning signs a person may be at risk for suicide:

Excessive sadness: Large periods of sadness and increased mood swings can be symptoms of depression.

Is a loved one displaying these warning signs? Here’s what you can do:

Reach out to them and help them talk through the issues they may be facing. You are not a replacement for a mental health professional, but you can give them the opportunity to speak about their issues.

If someone you know is frequently exhibiting these behaviors and you are concerned that they are suicidal, it’s important to get them help as soon as possible. If they threaten suicide, take the threat seriously and do not leave them unattended until you can get them to a safe place, such as an emergency room. During the COVID-19 pandemic, it is especially important to remember the large role friends and family play in suicide prevention. Know the warning signs and help connect your loved ones to help when it is needed.