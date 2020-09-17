Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Check in With Your Loved Ones: What You Should Know About Suicide Prevention During the COVID-19 Pandemic

As the coronavirus pandemic continues, mental health awareness has been brought to the forefront with people remaining isolated, job statuses changing and regular routines and activities being interrupted. Experts are seeing increases in calls to suicide and mental health help lines, and, while it is too early to tell the impact of the pandemic, suicide […]

By

As the coronavirus pandemic continues, mental health awareness has been brought to the forefront with people remaining isolated, job statuses changing and regular routines and activities being interrupted. Experts are seeing increases in calls to suicide and mental health help lines, and, while it is too early to tell the impact of the pandemic, suicide rates have been increasing.

September was 6-12 is National Suicide Prevention Week, which encourages people to understand the signs of someone in need of mental health help and teaches others how to prevent suicides.

If you are having suicidal thoughts or a loved one is displaying suicidal behaviors, seek guidance from a mental health care provider, such as a mental health nurse practitioner (NP). If it is an emergency, call 911 immediately. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline also provides 24/7 help at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

The following are some possible warning signs a person may be at risk for suicide:

  • Excessive sadness: Large periods of sadness and increased mood swings can be symptoms of depression.
  • Sudden calmness: When a person is suddenly calm after a long lasting period of depression, it may suggest the person made a decision to end his or her life.
  • Isolation: Even in times of isolation due to social distancing regulations, people can avoid normal activities and contact with friends and family. Choosing to be alone instead of partaking in social activities are possible symptoms of depression.
  • Changes in personality or appearance: A person who is considering suicide may exhibit a drastic change in attitude, such as no longer caring about their personal appearance or changing their style dramatically.
  • Self-harm: Another warning sign is dangerous behavior the person may partake in, such as reckless driving, engaging in unsafe sex and increased, unregulated, use of drugs and alcohol.

Is a loved one displaying these warning signs? Here’s what you can do:

  • Reach out to them and help them talk through the issues they may be facing. You are not a replacement for a mental health professional, but you can give them the opportunity to speak about their issues.
  • Encourage them to call a mental health crisis center or suicide hotline.
  • Suggest they speak with a mental health provider and seek professional treatment. You can even assist by helping them find the necessary support or by staying with them until they are able to receive professional help.
  • If you are concerned that they may become suicidal, check in with them on a regular basis. Even with social distancing, you can call and text to make sure they are getting the help they need.

If someone you know is frequently exhibiting these behaviors and you are concerned that they are suicidal, it’s important to get them help as soon as possible. If they threaten suicide, take the threat seriously and do not leave them unattended until you can get them to a safe place, such as an emergency room. During the COVID-19 pandemic, it is especially important to remember the large role friends and family play in suicide prevention. Know the warning signs and help connect your loved ones to help when it is needed.

    Sophia L. Thomas

    Sophia L. Thomas, AANP President, DNP, APRN, FNP-BC, PPCNP-BC, FNAP, FAANP at The American Association of Nurse Practitioners

    Over her 23-year nurse practitioner career, Sophia L. Thomas DNP, FNP-BC, PPCNP-BC, FNAP, FAANP, has been active within several professional organizations, including AANP, FAANP and the Louisiana Association of Nurse Practitioners (LANP). Dr. Thomas has been chosen by her fellow nurse practitioners as the President of the American Association of Nurse Practitioner for the 2019-2021 term. She has served in several elected and appointed leadership positions, including as the President of LANP and as the AANP Region 6 Director. She has been appointed to numerous committees within each of these organizations. She was inducted as a Fellow of the AANP in 2012 and of the National Academy of Practice in Nursing in 2013.

    Dr. Thomas advocates for NP scope of practice legislation and for improving patient access to quality, affordable health care. She has been a health policy voice for the NP profession on both the state and national levels. In addition to her advocacy, she impacts NP education as clinical faculty for Georgetown University’s FNP program as well as through publications and presentations on multiple clinical topics. Dr. Thomas is a legal Expert Witness, testifying regarding nurse practitioner scope of practice issues. Her multimedia reach includes print, radio and television, and she has been an AANP spokesperson, including being featured in Money Magazine and on NBC News with Brian Williams. The interview aired on 110 NBC stations to an audience of 4.9-million.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

