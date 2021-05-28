Chaya Gutnick of Chaos Control: “Cut yourself some slack”

Cut yourself some slack: Know that you are doing your best to heal and it takes time. I wish I had a tip that would make the healing process faster but I don’t think it exists .

The world seems to be reeling from one crisis to another. We’ve experienced a global pandemic, economic uncertainty, political and social turmoil. Then there are personal traumas that people are dealing with, such as the loss of a loved one, health issues, unemployment, divorce or the loss of a job.

Coping with change can be traumatic as it often affects every part of our lives.

How do you deal with loss or change in your life? What coping strategies can you use? Do you ignore them and just push through, or do you use specific techniques?

In this series called "5 Things You Need To Heal After a Dramatic Loss Or Life Change" we are interviewing successful people who were able to heal after a difficult life change such as the loss of a loved one, loss of a job, or other personal hardships.

I had the pleasure of interviewing Chaya Gutnick.

Chaya Gutnick is a software consultant and the founder of Chaos Control. She helps businesses set up software so they have a repeatable way to achieve their results instead of winging it with each client . Chaya is an official partner with many softwares including ClickUp, Pipedrive, Monday.com, and ActiveCampaign.

When I was growing up, my family was very tech savvy. We always had the latest apple computers and we were so obsessed we even got the macworld magazine at home. I grew up testing and learning new software to create new things and solve problems. I now use that experience and passion to help businesses set up the perfect software for their needs so they can get into flow.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Dream as if you’ll live forever, live as if you’ll die today.” — James Dean

I am really ambitious, so ambitious that I gave myself 2 autoimmune diseases trying to do too much. This quote helps me put it into perspective. I find it easy to “dream as if I’ll live forever”, but “live as if you’ll die today” is harder for me. I spent a lot of my life only focused on the future and pushed myself too hard to achieve. By enjoying each day and finding gratitude in every moment I am able to balance my ambition and presence so I can achieve and also enjoy life.

You have been blessed with much success. In your opinion, what are the top three qualities that you possess that have helped you accomplish so much? If you can, please share a story or example for each.

That’s a great question…

Vision; I have big goals and chase them relentlessly. I could be happy providing tech support for businesses and being a solopreneur. Instead, I am building an agency so I can create many more good jobs for people and have the ability to give back to my community. My vision is a world where nobody has to sacrifice their health, relationships or lifestyle for their work.

Execution; I have a strong vision and I also execute on it. When I am starting a new project I do all the things and slowly hand things over. Starting a business without VC means you sometimes have to wear many hats.

Positivity; being an entrepreneur is hard, having autoimmune flare-ups without warning is hard. There have been so many times when the going is tough and I think my ability to focus on the positive helps me pull through in a strong way. When something less than perfect happens, I am always looking for the lesson and silver lining.

Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion about ‘Healing after Loss’. Do you feel comfortable sharing with our readers about your dramatic loss or life change?

Of course!

In 2016, I was directing an early childhood center in New York. I have a passion for educational reform so the job was meaningful to me because I was able to make an impact on many families and the way we look at education.

But I got pregnant and I had a really hard time eating and vomited all the time. I was so weak that standing and walking were really hard for me. All my doctors told me I need to stop working such a stressful job but I somehow made it work. I also knew that after a few months it would be over… except it wasn’t.

After I had my son, the nausea continued. I hired help for everything I could — cleaning, cooking, and childcare. I lowered the hours I was on site to 15 hours a week and delegated as much as I could. My doctors again told me I should not be working such a stressful job but I was convinced to make it work. I have always been a go-getter and nothing could get in my way. I was sure this was another thing I just needed to push through.

One day I was at a doctor’s appointment and I remember realizing that this could not continue. It was simply not viable. While I did not want that to be the truth, I was beginning to see that it was. This was something that I just could not continue doing no matter how much help I got.

I was really angry. How can my body do this to me? How is it possible that something that is so meaningful to me, I can’t do. How can I admit failure? This was my identity. I was passionate about education, I was working on a doctoral degree, and now poof! All gone! I decided not to continue directing the early childhood center for the following year but it was with a conflicted heart.

Staying at home all day scrolling social media is not for me so I needed to figure out a business that was flexible and I could do from my home. I founded my consulting firm and it took off. A few months later I had a big realization. Through my consulting firm being profitable I can give back to education reform and make an impact that way. Likely a bigger impact than if I had been working at the school.

What was the scariest part of that event? What did you think was the worst thing that could happen to you?

I was scared that I would not be able to walk or stand for the rest of my life. That I would be wheelchair bound and spend the rest of my life going from doctor to doctor trying to get better.

How did you react in the short term?

I pushed myself really hard to try and figure out a way to continue with regular life. But that caused my health to become even worse. It was a pretty bad vicious cycle.

After the dust settled, what coping mechanisms did you use?

I had to recognize that sometimes, I can’t do everything I want to do. I had to slow down and accept that. It wasn’t easy or fun.

Can you share with us how you were eventually able to heal and “let go” of the negative aspects of that event?

It took time and lots of therapy to realize that everything happens for a reason. I always look for the silver lining and it was hard to din here. But when I saw that it could lead me to a bigger and better path that really allowed me to let go.

Aside from letting go, what did you do to create an internal, emotional shift to feel better?

I had to keep focusing on the positive and the good I had in my life. I got as much house help as possible so I wouldn’t have to worry about my family having a clean house and food to eat.

Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to cope and heal? Can you share a story about that?

My husband really pitched in when I was at my lowest. He always helps me remember that I should worry less and let go more.

Were you able to eventually reframe the consequences and turn it into a positive situation? Can you explain how you did that?

Yes, when I realized it was leading me towards a bigger and better opportunity it was easier to reframe.

What did you learn about yourself from this very difficult experience? Can you please explain with a story or example?

That sometimes slowing down is the best way to speed up, that rest is a huge part of performance and that ignoring pain works in the short term but is really detrimental long term.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our interview. Based on your experiences and knowledge, what advice would you give others to help them get through a difficult life challenge? What are your “5 Things You Need To Heal After a Dramatic Loss Or Life Change? Please share a story or example for each.

Professional support: Get professional support from a therapist or mental health professional. Your friends and family can only help you so much. A professional can really help you understand what is going on and how to help you feel the way you want to feel. Family and Friends Support: Having people who care about you around to support you makes a huge difference. Going through something in isolation is so much harder. If you feel that they don’t really get it, a support group is another really helpful way to be supported. Focusing on what is good: Take time each day to be grateful. Grateful that you have another day, that you have food in your fridge, that you have a comfortable bed. Focusing on the positives helps the negative seem less. Put one foot in front of the other: Some day are really hard. It seems like it will never end. Those days, it’s just about focusing on getting to the next minute and then next hour and knowing it will get better eventually. Cut yourself some slack: Know that you are doing your best to heal and it takes time. I wish I had a tip that would make the healing process faster but I don’t think it exists .

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

I would love to see more people realize that they can be successful while balancing health, lifestyle, and relationships. I sacrificed my health and I want to save others from making the same mistake.

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them. 🙂

I’d like to meet Mike Michalowitz. He has been able to consistently put out really great books and turn some of those books into programs. The consistency and quality of his work inspires me.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

https://www.Controlmychaos.com

https://www.Linkedin.com/in/chayagutnick

Thank you so much for sharing these important insights. We wish you continued success and good health!