Chaunci King: “Follow your gut and never give up!”

Follow your gut and never give up! There’s been times during my journey where I was discouraged and wanted to quit, but I did not because my stomach and heart told me to keep pushing forward.

Asa part of our series about women who are shaking things up in their industry, I had the pleasure of interviewing Chaunci King.

Royalty Spirits, the home of Miru Vodka and Rex Whiskey is authentically produced and created with passion. Creator and owner Chaunci King saw an opportunity to combine her knowledge of spirits, skills in crafting cocktails, and her given royal like name to create Royalty Spirits. Being the first Black woman to own a liquor company in the Pacific Northwest, King was able to persevere through an industry that is dominated by men and is now a pioneer for women and Black people in general in this industry. In her earlier days of bartending women would request cocktails that were fruity, but not necessarily filled with sugar. Inspired to create flavored spirits that aren’t too sugary and too sweet, Miru (Pear) Vodka was born.

Miru Vodka was crafted with creativity and purpose while the founder of Royalty Spirits was on vacation in Mexico. After meeting a woman named Miru, the name stuck with King and was originally meant to be her daughter’s name. After further research, King discovered Miru originated from an old wives’ tale about the powerful Saurian Sea Goddess. That’s when it was decided Miru was the perfect name for our pear flavored vodka. Inspired by Miru’s seraphic stature and dominance, Miru bottles are crafted to feature the form of the goddess, representing the beauty and power that goes into our drinks.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

I’ve worked in corporate America for over 10 years as Sr. HR Analyst and I always had a passion for mixology and bartended as second job. While bartending I would hear many women complain about wanting a deliciously flavored cocktail without the heavy syrup and sugar. I started experimenting with different infusions and decided I wanted to create a pear flavored cocktail, low in sugar that women would enjoy!

Can you tell our readers what it is about the work you’re doing that’s disruptive?

Royalty Spirits is the first woman and African America owned spirits company in northwest, as pioneer in the industry, I’m shaking up the male dominated liquor industry!

What makes Royalty Spirits unique is our mission to cater to each customer. Our spirits are small batched and authentically made; mass production is not a part of our process when it comes to delivering authenticity. Made within the mountains of Oregon and purified in one of the finest distilleries in the Pacific Northwest, Royal Spirits has a truly organic experience before it touches your glass. Royalty Spirits is made for the consumer and real customer feedback is included in the production of each product. Our brand is fit to cater to restaurants, bars, clubs, aircrafts, and any other elevated experience you can think of! Royalty Spirits’ goal is secure national distribution so that we can become a part of fun lifestyles across the nation.

Can you share 3 of the best words of advice you’ve gotten along your journey? Please give a story or example for each.

Strategize, Budget and Consistency. Being strategic has helped me stay consistent, consistency provides structure and has helped me reach my goals. Well and we know how important it is to budget.

How are you going to shake things up next?

Recently we launched the first ever CBD infused cocktail mixer and it’s creating a bang!

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

To invest and build women adult beverage innovators!

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

Follow your gut and never give up! There’s been times during my journey where I was discouraged and wanted to quit, but I did not because my stomach and heart told me to keep pushing forward.

How can our readers follow you on social media?

www.royaltyspirits.biz Instagram miruvodka, rexwhiskey & royaltyspirits

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for joining us!