In a culture of chaos and confusion, what you are chasing has never been more important. Pandemics, culture wars, economic uncertainty, and bitter politics have created an all-out attack against our peace and health using weapons of confusion, chaos, fear and torment for many. Addressing job loss, school changes, family conflict, legal matters, business issues and so many other problems often distracts and disrupts our attention from the essential element of our health and wellness. Decide today that you will become a warrior for your health and wellness.

Let’s talk about how chasing wellness can significantly improve your ability to not only to survive the onslaught of attacks and disruptions but thrive and grow stronger. Chasing wellness is a Prevailing Matter. Understanding the connection between your body, mind and spirit will help you get a glimpse of how to begin chasing wellness. Do not live one more day feeling overwhelmed, discouraged or discontent. If you have historically accepted that it is “normal” to feel “bad” because of challenges, here are a few time-tested and research-proven strategies to begin your basic training in the battle to rescue your wellness and protect your health, hope and happiness. It is time to place your wellness plan at the top of your resolution list and start living life to its fullest.

Thoughts Matter. Begin every day with positive thoughts and words, not dread. Dr. Daniel Amen recommends something as simple as, “Today is going to be a great day.” You can control your thoughts and words, but you must be intentional and disciplined. Your thoughts have a direct impact on how your feel physically. When you think negatively, you feel negatively. This is because negative chemicals are released into your body. When you think positive thoughts, you feel better. When you start the day with positive words and thoughts, your brain will look for the reasons it will be a great day rather than looking for reasons why it will be stressful. If you find your thoughts wandering down the black hole of negativity, quickly shift your thoughts to something positive. Find a devotional that help set your mind on positive things. Think about what you are thinking about.

The fact is that if you do not chase health and wellness, you will struggle with physical and mental illness. You are going to address your health and wellness sooner or later. Take control today. Chasing wellness is a marathon, not a sprint. These basic strategies can help you reclaim your peace, joy and happiness and regenerate your life. Even the smallest of changes toward chasing wellness will improve how you feel and how you think. You will find that chasing wellness is the key to being healthier, happier and more successful in all the other races you are running and increases your ability to address and prevail over your problems, rather than running away from them. Running from your problems is a race you will never win.

Let 2021 be the year that you become your healthiest in your mind, body and spirit. Chasing wellness is a prevailing matter. If you need support and guidance to get back into the battle for your best future, reach out to Prevailing Matters. We can help you claim victory over every challenge you have.