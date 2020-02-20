Chasing greatness left me exhausted.

Last week I was honored to attend the premiere of motivational guru Lewis Howes’ new documentary film entitled Chasing Greatness. The film was an extension of his extremely popular School Of Greatness podcast, which has over 40 million downloads, and highlights his journey from injured athlete to beloved motivational speaker. It’s easy to see why – Howes’ easy going personality, enthusiasm, presence (his 6’4” stature reminds one of another motivational giant) and boyish good looks make him a poster child for an encore worthy hero’s journey and the hottest new self-help guru.

I had the fortune to interview not only Lewis, but other high profile names in the self-improvement space such as Tim Storey, Chris Lee, and Jay Shetty, all of who contribute their nuggets of wisdom in the film along with heavy hitters such as Maria Sharapova, Esther Perel, and Rich Roll. Each one left me feeling like a cheerleader cheering at her first big varsity game somewhere in Texas. I was pumped and ready to attack life firing on all cylinders.

There was a lot of talk about passion and purpose and overcoming obstacles – the importance of surrounding yourself with the right people and accountability.

However, by the end of the night, I was, quite frankly, exhausted. I awoke with a self-help hangover. For almost four days, I kept my conversations limited, speaking only when I truly needed to. There was a driving need to go inside. Listen. Rest. It took me a good bit of time to muster the enthusiasm to engage in the world again.

If you’ve read any of my pieces in the past year or two you may have noticed my increasing interest in examining the sacred masculine and divine feminine and the roles these energies play not only in individual personas, but our communities and society as a whole. Men and women have both masculine and feminine energies. To what extent a person, no matter their gender or gender identifying status, utilize or enhance one or the other, and when, determines how they perceive and walk through the world.

I couldn’t help but notice a majority of the ‘gurus’ and influencers on the red carpet were male. And when the females in the film talked about greatness, they continually reference skills that require male energy. They don’t talk about lying down and resting. Receiving. Closing their eyes and going inward. Listening. Nuturing. These words are all but absent from the greatness conversation.

There is some attention paid to vulnerability in the just under two-hour film. Howes reveals his struggle with anger and how a history of sexual abuse at the hand of a babysitter’s son left him feeling vulnerable and insecure. However, little more than ten minutes is dedicated to a simulated talk therapy session where some men come out to console him and let him know they’ve suffered similar hurts. It’s as if once Howes expressed this unspoken trauma he was free of all ills and was able to plow forward victorious. As if vulnerability is another hurdle to overcome on the path to greatness. Once he has a good cry – poof! He’s healed and free to be great again.

What we don’t see is what vulnerability looks like day in and day out. What does it mean to live a life with no definitive purpose or relentless drive? Is that even a life worth pursuing? Can one not do and just be and still live a satisfied life?

Are the energies of the feminine – love, compassion, service, devotion, creativity, messiness, shakti – enough to be considered ‘great’?

Is it possible to ‘crush it’ while simultaneously sitting on the couch crying for days? Or sitting in sacred ceremony with other women? Or taking a day of to go for a hike and witness the magnificence of Mother Nature? Can we define success or greatness in some other way than our jobs, our bank account or yes, even our mighty purpose?





These are questions I myself struggle with. I still have desires and ambitions. However many days I am content spending the day chanting, dancing, grocery shopping, laying with my kitty, appreciating the landscape of my backyard, writing, cooking. I’m not sure if this would be enough for me all the time, but many days, I’m quite certain it would be. Certainly in the days after spending time in the presence of greatness. Would I be considered great without leaving behind some monumental legacy? Or did all that greatness simply leave me feeling inadequate?

In today’s day and age with so much heartache and strife, anger and sadness, sometimes it’s a miracle we get out of bed at all. Maybe the greatest achievement on any given day is breathing a bit deeper. Being a little kinder to ourselves and each other. Grateful for another day to get up and try again.

For much of my life I’ve been chasing greatness. What I’m asking myself now, on the eve of what may be considered my mid-life birthday, is do I want to?