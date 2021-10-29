Chase Roberts Of Chase Roberts Creative Services: “Be confident”

Be confident. Do not let others who are more accomplished intimidate you. Know internally you can make anything happen.

How does a successful, strong, and powerful woman navigate work, employee relationships, love, and life in a world that still feels uncomfortable with strong women? In this interview series, called “Power Women” we are talking to accomplished women leaders who share their stories and experiences navigating work, love and life as a powerful woman.

As a part of this series I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Chase Roberts.

Chase Roberts is the founder of Chase Roberts Creative Services; she is currently a correspondent at W420 Radio Network, a publicist and producer at WeXL.org, and a publicist for the movie Junho, among other projects. She has developed a full range of services geared towards helping a variety of clients in diverse industries (environmental concerns, social justice, technology, the arts, health-related, cannabis) establish their brands and reach their goals. Working for the greater good is intrinsic to her nature, and she brings moxie, savvy, creative solutions, and results to every project.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood “backstory”?

I was born in Cleveland and raised in the surrounding areas. I also lived in California as my mom was pursuing her Ph.D. At 15, I had the opportunity to study abroad in France. From a young age, I loved being creative and always had a “project” (usually visual arts or music) I was working on. I was also a certified tomboy and was frequently found playing outside, even tackle football in the snow! I always liked moving around and meeting new people and discovering new places.

Can you tell us the story about what led you to this particular career path?

My father was a writer, videographer and producer for a local Cleveland TV station; witnessing his job and how it allowed him to be creative, yet deliver important messages seemed ideal to me. Higher education was a long road for me, and I attended several colleges, starting this path later than most at age 27. I studied hard and graduated cum laude from the University of San Francisco in Communications. My only objective was to become a TV producer. It took a lot of determination and many rejections before I eventually landed my first job in the field.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

I once had a male intern tell me he would have my job someday, even though he had no qualifications for that position. He was hired only because he knew someone in upper management. He was that overconfident. Favoritism with males (or in general) is a terrible thing.

In a general sense, as a producer, I have experienced many different people, stories from sad to comical, etc. The ride itself has been interesting.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Determination is so important. There were so many times I was denied something, and it really came down to dusting myself off and getting back up and trying again. If you can’t do that, you won’t get far in life or business.

is so important. There were so many times I was denied something, and it really came down to dusting myself off and getting back up and trying again. If you can’t do that, you won’t get far in life or business. Be willing to take a risk. There were many campaigns I have worked on where someone said “It can’t be done!” or “That is crazy!” Whether it be an idea that was ahead of its time or a brand new approach to getting results, go for it. The cliché is “think outside the box.” I like to say, “I don’t even know the box exists.”

There were many campaigns I have worked on where someone said “It can’t be done!” or “That is crazy!” Whether it be an idea that was ahead of its time or a brand new approach to getting results, go for it. The cliché is “think outside the box.” I like to say, “I don’t even know the box exists.” Be a good read of situations, people, trends, etc. You must be aware of what truly is going on so your objectives can be on point and successful. Coupled with that insight, you must be willing to be fluid and pivot based on real-time circumstances.

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the primary focus of our interview. The premise of this series assumes that our society still feels uncomfortable with strong women. Why do you think this is so?

I always find it shocking that it is 2021, that this still exists, and that I encounter it.

Societal norms have always pressured strong women to present themselves as demure in an effort to appease people at large. In fact, the truth is that women are very good at shapeshifting literally and figuratively. We can never just be “as we are”; we constantly have to be aware of our surroundings and our “audience.” Or, at least we are told we should.

Aren’t we all tired of this archaic thought?! It serves no useful purpose and is embarrassingly antiquated.

Without saying any names, can you share a story from your own experience that illustrates this idea?

This is a very common one: so many times, I have pitched a great idea that was dismissed, but if a male counterpart pitched it as theirs or presented it later, it was golden and good to go.

What should a powerful woman do in a context where she feels that people are uneasy around her?

Firstly, anyone uneasy around a powerful woman needs to wake up and realize this is a fantastic thing. If it were a man, he would be admired. That being said, read the room properly; a powerful woman shouldn’t have to babysit how people interpret her strength, but if they are not hearing her message, she might have to deliver it in a way that is palpable for them. But, should she have to? No!

What do we need to do as a society to change the unease around powerful women?

Now more than ever, women in power need to be openly supported by their male counterparts. Younger generations need to see this reinforcement instead of perpetuating old harmful stereotypes.

Strong women should be unapologetic in their power.

In my own experience, I have observed that often women have to endure ridiculous or uncomfortable situations to achieve success that men don’t have to endure. Do you have a story like this from your own experience? Can you share it with us?

Oftentimes, if I have a male colleague on a shared project, some clients will want to take their input as expertise even though I might have more experience. I have been blatantly ignored or talked over so that males can dominate the conversation. I have to fight to be heard.

In your opinion, what are the biggest challenges faced by women leaders that aren’t typically faced by their male counterparts?

The biased judgement against women, most times unconsciously, by society is comprehensive: having to prove their worth daily, being completely dissected, i.e., too attractive or not attractive enough, being smart, yet aggressive, etc. We shouldn’t have to navigate this line, especially considering most males don’t have to walk it.

Let’s now shift our discussion to a slightly different direction. This is a question that nearly everyone with a job has to contend with. Was it difficult to fit your personal and family life into your business and career? For the benefit of our readers, can you articulate precisely what the struggle was?

At one point in my career, my boyfriend was terminally ill with leukemia. Managing caregiving and a full-time job was a nightmare. At times, I was living on three hours of sleep. As any caregiver does, you find a way out of necessity. Time management was key.

What was a tipping point that helped you achieve a greater balance or greater equilibrium between your work life and personal life? What did you do to reach this equilibrium?

My caregiving experience was the tipping point. Afterwards, I re-evaluated my life and priorities. I switched gears mid-career and temporarily changed fields in an effort to have a slight reprieve from the path I was on. It afforded me the luxury to breathe and reset. It worked! Now, I always reset when needed.

I work in the beauty tech industry, so I am very interested to hear your philosophy or perspective about beauty. In your role as a powerful woman and leader, how much of an emphasis do you place on your appearance? Do you see beauty as something that is superficial, or is it something that has inherent value for a leader in a public context? Can you explain what you mean?

I come from the perspective it is up to the individual to decide what is best for them. But, society definitely focuses way too much on looks, especially for women.

Presenting yourself well whether you are female or male and no matter how you look is key, certainly if you are working in a public field. It can only be beneficial, but should never be the main focus. Be your best, and present yourself well.

How is this similar or different for men?

Good looks are beneficial for men as well, but I don’t think they suffer the same scrutiny and judgement that women do. In an ideal world, no one would be judged by looks alone.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. Based on your opinion and experience, what are the “Five Things You Need To Thrive and Succeed as a Powerful Woman?” (Please share a story or example for each.)

Be confident. Do not let others who are more accomplished intimidate you. Know internally you can make anything happen. Support your team. There are always going to be interesting dynamics in teamwork. Bring your best, and really look for where it is needed. It might not be what you were originally hired for. Stay focused. I have seen campaigns or teams lose sight of the goal due to stress, unrealistic timelines, etc. Remember: no one is dying on the table (unless you’re in the medical profession); breathe; relax: it will get done. Avoid Toxicity. Whether it is a person, situation, gossip, etc., try to avoid this at all costs. Toxic builds on toxic. Enjoy the Journey. Remember, your worst day is someone else’s best day. When it comes to work and life, no one’s is ever perfect; just be grateful for what you have, and set goals of what you would like to accomplish: you can get there personally and professionally!

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

I would love to lunch with Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez; she is inspiring and fights the good fight.

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We greatly appreciate the time you spent on this.

Last words:

Our world needs to break free of all of the prejudices and stereotypes from the past. Go shine, and give all you have for the betterment of everyone.