Chase Mitchell of Serendipit Consulting: “Learn how to be an analyst, regardless of the role you play in digital marketing”

Chase Mitchell is the Director of Digital at Serendipit Consulting with stellar knowledge and experience in this realm that has found great success in increasing sales for clients. As the director of digital, Mitchell creates a vision for digital marketing, develops online marketing strategies, and leads his team of digital marketers in implementing that strategy to increase brand awareness, drive online visibility, and increase conversions for Serendipit’s clients like Amerisave and GetYour Nest, as it pertains to their business goals. Prior to joining Serendipit, he honed his exceptional digital skillset working on organic and paid media for accounts like PetSmart, Microsoft, and Starwood Hotels.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

Before becoming the Director of Digital at Serendipit Consulting, I honed my skills and expertise learning all aspects of the digital marketing realm having worked for PetSmart, Microsoft, and Starwood Hotels. I started my career in the digital world in content creation creating video content.. From there, I moved into digital media working on digital paid media meaning paid search results, video advertising, display ads, and paid social posts. This experience led me to working full-time for a few years on organic media and SEO. Now, I focus on overall digital marketing strategy for a wide variety of clients in a multitude of industries.

Can you share a story about the funniest marketing mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lessons or ‘takeaways’ you learned from that?

I wish I found humor in the mistakes I made starting out! For me, I found them extremely constructive and it taught me the importance of paying attention to details, especially when it comes to paid media. One little mistake in paid media can make or break a campaign or ad.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

This is a tough one! I think there are too many people who made an impression on me to highlight just one. From my professors to my colleagues at my first job, there have been countless people that helped me get to where I am today.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

In my opinion what makes Serendipit Consulting stand out is the combination of strategy and creativity the agency can provide. It’s easier to find a firm that is either a creative agency that outsources media or a media firm that outsources creative. At Serendipit Consulting, we do a pretty damn good job at both!

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Hard work — you don’t have to be the smartest person in the room but if you can out work the next person or your competition, I strongly believe you will succeed.

— you don’t have to be the smartest person in the room but if you can out work the next person or your competition, I strongly believe you will succeed. Mobility — never be complacent with the status quo

— never be complacent with the status quo Attention to detail — the details matter.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

Most recently, we started running a new brand awareness tactic for a client of ours who has several brick and mortar locations in a single market with a lot of competition consisting of about 40 brick and mortar store locations. We just launched a hyperlocal display tactic where we are targeting each of those competitor locations serving mobile display impressions to users while physically in those store locations and then running a hyperlocal retargeting tactic to continue to serve ad impressions to users who have physically been in one of those locations in the past 30 days.

Through our DSP, we are able to add our hyperlocal targeting radius’s down to the nearest foot to ensure we are truly targeting users who are physically in one of those locations giving us the best chance for accuracy.

The goal is to get our clients’ brand in front of potential customers who we can be sure are a potential customer.

Ok super. Now let’s jump to the main questions of our interview. As we mentioned in the beginning, sometimes companies that just start exploring with digital marketing tools like PPC campaigns often see disappointing results. In your opinion, what are a few of the biggest mistakes companies make when they first start out with digital marketing? If you can, please share an example for each.

They don’t trust the process and stick with what they implement — it takes time for paid media campaigns to start showing their capabilities. We see it all the time, brands running digital marketing for the first time get impatient and lower their spend or pull it out completely before they have a chance to see results. It’s important to keep in mind that it can take up to three to six months to really start seeing great results. Trust the process!

— it takes time for paid media campaigns to start showing their capabilities. We see it all the time, brands running digital marketing for the first time get impatient and lower their spend or pull it out completely before they have a chance to see results. It’s important to keep in mind that it can take up to three to six months to really start seeing great results. Trust the process! Advertise in the wrong channels — everyone thinks they NEED to be running paid search or paid Facebook as it’s arguably the most popular social channel. However, this isn’t always the case. Find the channel that is the best for your audience, not the channel that every brand or business is using.

— everyone thinks they NEED to be running paid search or paid Facebook as it’s arguably the most popular social channel. However, this isn’t always the case. Find the channel that is the best for your audience, not the channel that every brand or business is using. Targeting mistakes, not targeting enough or over-targeting — we’ve done paid media account audits for brands all the time and have seen it all. Being too loose with your targeting, or casting too wide of a net, can result in wasted ad spend. You can start out a tactic casting a wider net, as long as the goal is to tighten down based on data analysis. On the other side of the spectrum, adding too many targeting layers can prevent a tactic from scaling and can result in a tactic becoming a successful tactic.

If you could break down a very successful digital marketing campaign into a “blueprint”, what would that blueprint look like? Please share some stories or examples of your ideas.

Proper setup + research — A lot of digital marketing success comes from setting campaigns live and letting the data dictate how to tweak and optimize. However, initial research and proper setup of campaigns and tactics can set you off the right foot.

— A lot of digital marketing success comes from setting campaigns live and letting the data dictate how to tweak and optimize. However, initial research and proper setup of campaigns and tactics can set you off the right foot. Engaging ads or content — you can have a campaign structured “perfectly” and use all the latest technologies. However, you can’t force people to engage or interact with your campaign. Engaging ads and content is needed for a campaign to be successful.

— you can have a campaign structured “perfectly” and use all the latest technologies. However, you can’t force people to engage or interact with your campaign. Engaging ads and content is needed for a campaign to be successful. Relevant + well thought out landing page experience — too often do we spend all of our time and effort building out the engine that reaches our potential customers with the goal to get them to our website or landing page. What is often neglected is then that user experience once we successfully get them to click through. I would argue that the landing page experience is the most important asset to perfect. At that point, you’ve paid a lot in ad spend or time to get them to your website/landing page, don’t lose them now.

— too often do we spend all of our time and effort building out the engine that reaches our potential customers with the goal to get them to our website or landing page. What is often neglected is then that user experience once we successfully get them to click through. I would argue that the landing page experience is the most important asset to perfect. At that point, you’ve paid a lot in ad spend or time to get them to your website/landing page, don’t lose them now. Love and TIME — there isn’t a single digital marketing tactic that is set and forget. To be successful, you must analyze the data and be constantly tweaking and optimizing, giving it the love it needs. TIME is a huge proponent to that needed love. Giving your campaigns enough TIME to get enough data is essential in making the best, most educated decisions or optimizations.

Let’s talk about Pay Per Click Marketing (PPC) for a bit. In your opinion which PPC platform produces the best results to increase sales?

Depends on what product or service you are selling. I am convinced any PPC platform can excel in increasing business — as long as you choose the right platform for what you are offering.

Can you please share 3 things that you need to know to run a highly successful PPC campaign?

Who is your target audience and knowing how they behave on that platform What your goals are for that campaign And how to properly analyze data, manage, and optimize your campaigns — you need to know how to understand how your campaigns are doing and then what to do to make them better

Let’s now talk about email marketing for a bit. In your opinion, what are the 3 things that you need to know to run a highly successful email marketing campaign that increases sales?

You should first identify if and how email plays a part in your customer’s conversion journey — keep in mind that SMS campaigns are likely a great companion, or replacement, to email marketing tactics.

— keep in mind that SMS campaigns are likely a great companion, or replacement, to email marketing tactics. Who makes up your email list, are there different persona types? Are they in different stages of the customer journey? — you should be segmenting your email lists based on persona types and use some type of tagging method to indicate their stage in the customer journey

— you should be segmenting your email lists based on persona types and use some type of tagging method to indicate their stage in the customer journey What type of content resonates or CTAs resonate with each persona type — you should be creating custom content for each of those personas and custom CTAs based on where they are in their customer journey

What are the other digital marketing tools that you are passionate about? If you can, can you share with our readers what they are and how to best leverage them?

Any tool that will provide you insights about consumers and their behaviors before targeting them and then post interactions with your brand and online assets.

We have recently partnered with Resonate, a data tool that takes first-party survey consumer data and uses AI to allow us to create prediction models to better identify persona types and understand their behaviors to help guide our marketing and media plans. Our favorite part about this particular tool is its ability to then activate those audiences we create and use as a targeting tactic in our media buying efforts.

Here is the main question of our series. Can you please tell us the 5 things you need to create a highly successful career as a digital marketer? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Never stop learning — digital marketing is evolving quicker than any other discipline in the marketing mix. Learn the technology — this may come easier for those beginning your early career in digital marketing growing up in the digital age — for those that started out in traditional marketing, this may be a bit of a task but well worth it if you want to stay competitive. Stay up to date on industry trends — just as new technology and channels are constantly being introduced, current technologies and channels are evolving at an even faster pace. Not only is the tech changing, but consumers are constantly changing how they consume digital content. I’d recommend dedicating 30–60 minutes each day to industry news. On the paid media side, learn programmatic — if you are a media buyer, learn everything there is to know about programmatic. If you are not a media buyer, learn about its capabilities and the role it plays in all paid media. More dollars will be moving to programmatic, especially with the crackdown on data privacy. Learn how to be an analyst, regardless of the role you play in digital marketing — My opinion is that everyone should know how to analyze data or understand analysis to the level that you can make decisions and recommendations based on real-time results from digital marketing efforts.

What books, podcasts, videos or other resources do you use to sharpen your marketing skills?

Whatever is popular or pops up organically on searches. My rule of thumb is, whichever resource ranks best organically on web searches or podcast site searches is doing a pretty bang-up job on their own digital marketing and may have some insights to share.

Some of my favorites are Search Engine Journal, Digiday, Adweek, and Resonate blog

Thank you for all of that. We are nearly done. Here is our final ‘meaty’ question. You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Being a father of young kids and knowing how people consume digital media and the impact that has on their upbringing, I am feeling a little bit compromised. My digital marketer hat tells me to encourage young people to continue consuming all their media digitally but the father in me wants to see our young people take their eyes off of the screens.

I would love to see a media outlet gain traction influencing our young people in a way to explore the world outside of screens.

How can our readers further follow your work?

https://www.linkedin.com/in/chase-mitchell-37627129/

