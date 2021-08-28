Chase down your passion like it’s the last bus of the night – Ronak Rachchh

Passion. The one quality that textbooks and instruction manuals and company procedures will never talk about. Everyone is in such a hurry to make you fit perfectly into the machine like a well-oiled gear, that they forgot you are a living, feeling human being. Even you have forgotten.

I bet you have heard a gazillion times, that you need to have passion for what you do to be successful. But, have you ever thought about why is passion so important for success? Successful people love what they do, and that is why they don’t mind failing and then start over again. They simply love what they do they care more about the progress than the result. When you are passionate about what you do, you will become an optimist says Ronak Rachchh.

Ronak Rachchh is an executive producer and in the film industry, he runs a successful acting and modelling agency. He has been a part of several TV series, Gujarati films, Hindi films, Southern films, Ads, Documentaries and Short films as a line producer and as an executive producer.

Be a champion for those who have great needs and can’t do anything about it themselves. Speak with passion, teach with passion, lead with passion, love with passion, play with passion, and enjoy with passion. Someone who is passionate is intriguing to watch and to listen to. They are usually energizing to be around. They put great care into each and every detail of what they have passion for.

A famous saying, “Where there is a will, there is a way” outlines Ronak Rachchh’s life journey thus far aptly. Success requires hard work and perseverance, he has overcome obstacles and achieved his goals. His strengths are Leadership Qualities, Self Confidence & a Positive Attitude.

In other words, people who are willing to take the risk, no matter the cost, will successfully achieve their goals. If you just dream and dream about something and do nothing to achieve it, you will most likely fail and become incompetent. On the other hand, if you work continuously to achieve your goals, you can surely find a way said Ronak Rachchh.

Your passion helps you create new ideas and strategies towards your goal. It helps you become more likely to absorb and dissect information towards your task. You start becoming more discipline with your habits. Time starts becoming important and valuable to your dream. Believing in something and accomplishing it creates confidence.

When you start to become passionate about something, then you want to spend as much of your time as you can by being in and around it. You want to learn everything that you can about that aspect. You want to be with other people who have the same interests and passions. Their passion and love fuels your passion quoted Ronak Rachchh.