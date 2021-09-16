Chas Rodgers: “Always ask for help from those around you, whether that be your doctors, nurses, community or family”

Always ask for help from those around you, whether that be your doctors, nurses, community or family. This is a time where you really need to embrace your vulnerability, it’s okay if you don’t have all the answers and you need extra support.

Cancer is a horrible and terrifying disease. Yet millions of people have beaten the odds and beat cancer. Authority Magazine started a new series called “I Survived Cancer and Here Is How I Did It”. In this interview series, we are talking to cancer survivors to share their stories, in order to offer hope and provide strength to people who are being impacted by cancer today. As a part of this interview series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Chas Rodgers.

Chas Rodgers, age 53, lives in San Diego, California with his family which includes his 3 teenagers at 15,17 and 19 years of age. He is a proud U.S. Navy veteran, working with F45 Training, as the Operations Performance Officer for the Military Division helping service members with combat readiness and transition readiness through the fitness industry. Chas has always been passionate about staying healthy and active and wants to encourage others to be vigilant about their health and overall wellness.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! We really appreciate the courage it takes to publicly share your story. Before we start, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your background and your childhood backstory?

Thank you so much for having me! And of course, my name is Chas Rodgers and I live in San Diego, California, I was raised in Southern Ohio, West Dayton to be more specific. My mother was a strong single parent for my siblings and I since I was the age of 13. We did have a close relationship with our extended family, uncles, aunts and cousins. I was lucky enough to also have my grandmother around all through my youth and she was a great influence on my life. My relationship with my father was challenging and that is a big part of why I was compelled to take care of myself from a very young age — to help my mother but also to help myself stay strong for my family. The men in our family did not do the best they could to take care of themselves, small health concerns would always turn into big ones. So I decided at a very young age to always get my yearly check-ups and that continues to this day. This is essentially how I discovered my cancer diagnosis.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

In this life you must act as if your final day is upon you and act with integrity and passion. Over the years I have learned that the best day in life is the one you are living today! One of my good friends and my adopted stepbrother shared this quote with me a couple of years ago, “Don’t wait! Create,” and I must tell you that the quote in its simplistic three words has stuck with me to this day. If you are going through anything at all, you get to choose how you handle the situation. I chose to create a better outcome for myself with regards to my cancer and I continue to do that each day.

Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion about surviving cancer. Do you feel comfortable sharing with us the story surrounding how you found out that you had cancer?

Absolutely. I was diagnosed with stage III/IV prostate cancer in April 2013 on my 45th birthday and that same year, I had a radical prostatectomy. Fast forward to 2015, I underwent radiation therapy and then two years later I received implant surgery to try and combat negative side effects from my prostate cancer. Lastly, to date, I wrapped a round of hyperbaric chamber treatments in 2020 during the very start of the pandemic. Through all of this I’ve had to navigate family, career and just the normal daily stresses of a regular life, all while going through this journey.

What was the scariest part of that event? What did you think was the worst thing that could happen to you?

Simply put, not being here any longer for my kids!

As one of my doctors said to me early in my research, you will take a hit on all things as you know them in your life. The great news is that you will get to live!

How did you react in the short term?

I had every emotion you could imagine, what did I do wrong and why did I get this thing? So I just may not make it through this, and started to consider all the things I’ve missed doing in this life as many of us have thought. So, I just made a choice to dig in and get after my treatments.

It was a huge discovery for me, I credit my family and my cancer teams for working alongside me every step of the way through my cancer journey.

After the dust settled, what coping mechanisms did you use? What did you do to cope physically, mentally, emotionally, and spiritually?

Getting back to some type of exercise lifestyle was 100% one of my top priorities. I truly felt like my ability to move and take care of myself was taken from me. I did the best I could to rest when I needed to and focus on recovery. I started to engage the life coaching community and figure out a way to reset my career and mindset. I have always had up and down moments during this journey, I still continue to have those, however, I’ve created ways to work around them when I must to get to a better more positive mindset. I have faith and always have, but I’ve learned to lean on that in different ways especially since the churches had been closed off and on over the last 2 years.

Is there a particular person you are grateful towards who helped you learn to cope and heal? Can you share a story about that?

There are far too many to name personally. I will say that my family, the kids and their mother, certainly kept me from giving up! I was referred to a program about mid-way through this journey that helped me work to a stronger mindset called The War Fighter Project. My military team at F45 Training have been supportive in more ways than I have the time to list here. My extended family and friends would reach out to me on occasion and just say hello when I needed it the most. They know who they are.

What did you learn about yourself from this very difficult experience? How has cancer shaped your worldview? What has it taught you that you might never have considered before? Can you please explain with a story or example?

The most important thing I’ve learned to date, you are stronger than you even think and this too shall pass. What I understand today more than ever, is that life is for living, so don’t miss it. The world will continue on. Life changing events happen every single day to us all. We must be more understanding of others’ stories in our lives so we can be better together. I believe the best way to answer how cancer shaped my worldview is that I am way more understanding of others journeys then I believe I was prior to cancer.

As far as something I might have never considered before, I used to believe that if you stay fit and strong you can conquer just about anything that comes at you in your daily life. I’ve been taught that this case is not 100% accurate. Cancer breaks you down completely and being very fit did not save me from that fate. Because my body for a long while was just not strong enough. This was and had been a very hard lesson to learn and it was very frustrating to slow down to reset and to repurpose. Once I found a pathway to accepting this FACT! I was able to do better with my overall health as it related to my cancer, my family and my overall personal wellbeing.

How have you used your experience to bring goodness to the world?

I advocate and empower men and other families as much as possible to have these important conversations with their doctor about prostate cancer and what their personal level of risk is. I’ve had a great opportunity to partner with Pfizer’s Get It Done initiative, where I’ve been able to share my story and remind others about the importance of getting screened and not to miss those cancer screenings or follow-up appointments. As a result of COVID-19, many people canceled their cancer screenings and follow-up appointments and as a result are being diagnosed with later stage cancers. I am working with the initiative to help educate people on how to return to their appointments safely and encourage them to speak with their doctor. I’ve also taken on a focused role with the Veterans Prostate Cancer Association to help in raising awareness for those of us who have served in the military, about the importance of getting informed and getting screened.

What are a few of the biggest misconceptions and myths out there about fighting cancer that you would like to dispel?

Racial disparities have been frequently discussed over the last year to two years, especially with respect to the pandemic, and there are people out there who may believe that they may not have the money, the time or the resources. There is a huge need for increased prostate cancer awareness, particularly in the Black community. But I would like to say that there are programs and screenings that are going on for little to no cost and you have to be proactive in finding them. Prostate cancer is no joke. If your doctor tells you your PSA is elevated, do your due diligence and get tested ASAP. And if you were to receive a diagnosis, you need to be your own best advocate in the treatment and management of your disease. Our best defense against prostate cancer is catching it early and that means talking to your doctor about getting screened to be sure it is not cancer.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our interview. Based on your experiences and knowledge, what advice would you give to others who have recently been diagnosed with cancer? What are your “5 Things You Need To Beat Cancer? Please share a story or example for each.

Take in as much information as you can, bringing a loved one to help you absorb all the important details is also very beneficial. It can be a very emotional time and it could be difficult to retain everything that is said. Become educated in the disease space and truly understand all of the options presented to you. Always ask for help from those around you, whether that be your doctors, nurses, community or family. This is a time where you really need to embrace your vulnerability, it’s okay if you don’t have all the answers and you need extra support. Always try your best to take care of yourself, through faith, a good friend or hobby you really enjoy doing. Even after your treatment ends, continue to schedule and show up for your cancer screenings and follow-up appointments. There are so many resources out there to help guide you after treatment and Get It Done is one of them. Learn more about the initiative at GetCancerScreened.com to find helpful resources to talk with your doctor about returning to your cancer screenings or follow-up appointments.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the greatest amount of people, what would that be?

We have all learned that in this life things can end suddenly. So for me it would be that we should all take a moment to help someone out even just a little. Get out of our comfort zones and make a difference in another person’s life. It would be great if we did that without talking about it. I’ve been able to do this and the sense of accomplishment from that is rewarding 10-fold! I get to and have seen a simple gesture like this help someone go further than they could have believed for themselves. The movement would be to mentor without expecting anything in return, except to see another’s success and growth from a simple and kind interaction.

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them. 🙂

Mark Wahlberg, Magic Johnson and former President Obama, they each have crossed paths with me on their own journeys and I would hope they would share this story with those in their circles.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

You can follow me through @Coachchas45 on Instagram.

Thank you so much for sharing these important insights. We wish you continued success and good health!