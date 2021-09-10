Charray Williams of ASI Food Safety: “Work Life Balance”

…Work Life Balance. You have to learn to separate from your work life and make time for yourself. As a founder and with all the technology available today, you really are working non-stop. It’s imperative to be able to step away and take the time you need to regroup.

Charray Williams is the Owner and CEO of ASI Food Safety. After working many roles at ASI, Williams became the controller under the previous owners. When they decided to retire in early 2016, she acquired ASI and it has grown under her leadership. Williams is dedicated to the food industry at both the cGMP level and GFSI level of compliance. ASI customers are her number one priority and she strives to keep expenses down so her customers do not overpay customary travel expenses.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

I started with ASI in 2005 in the payroll department. During my tenure at ASI, I have held almost every position at one time or another and worked my way up. I’m a big believer in rolling up your sleeves and getting the job done so as ASI had openings, I jumped in and helped. Becoming ASI’s CEO and owning the company really was by happenstance. I was sitting in a morning meeting one day and heard that ASI was going to be up for sale. In a traditional company acquisition, it’s common for all employees to be let go and then rehired. Many of ASI’s employees had been with the company for many years — I hated the thought of them being let go. I decided to purchase the company and have owned it for five years now.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company?

I realized it was really important to empower your employees, so I let my team pick their titles for their business cards. They get to choose whichever title they want, even CEO is up for grabs. We’re a very close-knit company and I trust them all to make decisions. Giving them the title option on cards boosts morale and when you have employees that feel valued, their performance and level of accountability is higher.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Owning a company as a female founder comes with challenges. I’m in an industry where most of the founders are male, so customers have a difficult time believing I’m the owner. I had a phone call with a client once and he was very upset about his bill. At the time, I was handling accounts receivable, so I was the one who the call was routed to; as I responded to his complaints, not liking my answers, he asked to be transferred to the boss. I responded, “I am the boss,” to which he replied, “ I would like to speak with the owner, then.” I said, “I am the owner.” He couldn’t believe it and blurted out, “but you’re a woman!”

I had a good laugh over that one! I realized, by that encounter and many others, that I was an outlier as a female business owner. I don’t let it bother me, but instead, I use it as motivation to work harder and achieve more!

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I am extremely grateful for my mother. She had extreme scoliosis and even though she was severely handicapped, I never knew it until much later in life. My father was handicapped as well; he was blind, but my mother worked very hard and made me believe we were just a normal family. Even though we were poor and to save money ate spaghetti most nights, she taught me to look at obstacles through a positive lens and see the opportunity in the problem. She also taught me that you can do anything and molded me to be an outside-of-the-box thinker. These philosophies that my mother instilled in me have been the secret to my success.

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the primary focus of our interview. According to this EY report, only about 20 percent of funded companies have women founders. This reflects great historical progress, but it also shows that more work still has to be done to empower women to create companies. In your opinion and experience what is currently holding back women from founding companies?

Though we have broken the glass ceiling, there still aren’t a lot of role models (women in founder positions) for younger girls to look up to and aspire to be. Without these role models, girls lack the confidence and self doubt gets in the way of the pursuit of a founder role. It is important that as founders, we continue to be seen and make an impact to encourage other women to step up, be brave and take on leadership roles.

Can you help articulate a few things that can be done as individuals, as a society, or by the government, to help overcome those obstacles?

As a society, education is the key to overcoming those obstacles and it has to start at home. It needs to start with mother’s teaching and empowering girls to reach for their full potential. With familial support and guidance strong women will emerge that can break these barriers.

It’s important that other women in founder roles lead by example. I believe that “to whom much is given, much is required,” so as female leaders, we have a responsibility to make sure we’re finding ways to teach and encourage other women about the positive impact they can have on the world through leadership roles.

This might be intuitive to you as a woman founder but I think it will be helpful to spell this out. Can you share a few reasons why more women should become founders?

A lot of times women embrace teamwork more so than men do. Women are very good at checking their egos at the door and can be extremely motivating. They are naturally uplifting, encouraging, and nurturing to employees. Their company becomes their second family and this outlook has them looking out for the greater good of the company. Women often mimic their familial roles and are more willing to make sacrifices that will benefit the company vs. themselves.

What are the “myths” that you would like to dispel about being a founder? Can you explain what you mean?

A lot of people think that because you’re a woman founder you’re not going to be as strong as a male counterpart. I’m actually the opposite when it comes to decisions. People assume that as a woman, you’ll be a pushover and I’m not — but this is something that I had to learn. I used to be very trusting, and make emotional decisions instead of fact-based decisions. I was too caring, motherly, and I gave everyone the benefit of the doubt. I quickly learned that as a business owner this wasn’t effective. Now, employees have to earn my trust and though I’m still very fair, I make decisions that are in line with business objectives.

Is everyone cut out to be a founder? In your opinion, which specific traits increase the likelihood that a person will be a successful founder and what type of person should perhaps seek a “regular job” as an employee? Can you explain what you mean?

There is no shame in not dreaming of being a founder — we need everyone to make the world go around, but if it’s within you and you strive to be a founder, then the answer is YES — go for it! You should pursue that path; in fact, I believe in you! However, if you can’t take failure or the word “no” then I would tell you to go in a different direction. You have to be able to take obstacles in stride and learn from those experiences. The other reason to reconsider the pursuit of becoming a founder is the issue of ego — you have to have the ability to make sure it’s in check. If your ego is too over the top, you will have difficulty being an effective leader.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. Based on your opinion and experience, What are the “Five Things You Need To Thrive and Succeed as a Woman Founder?” (Please share a story or example for each.)

Confidence. The most important thing is to believe in yourself and in what you’re pursuing. You have to have the passion to keep going even though obstacles will come your way.

Courage. The road as a founder won’t be easy. When I bought the company, I immediately had to deal with a lawsuit. It wasn’t an easy road to navigate, but I was determined to make it through and eventually it all worked out.

Persistence. After I decided to purchase ASI Food Safety, it was very difficult for me to get a loan approved. I had many bankers tell me no and it took not one, two or even three tries to get a loan; it took four bankers telling me no, before the fifth one told me yes!

Resilience. You will hear the word no a lot and you will make many mistakes. Some mistakes turn out ok and some are learning experiences but either way you have to keep going.

Work Life Balance. You have to learn to separate from your work life and make time for yourself. As a founder and with all the technology available today, you really are working non-stop. It’s imperative to be able to step away and take the time you need to regroup.

How have you used your success to make the world a better place?

I’m an animal lover and very active with Stray Rescue of St. Louis. I donate both my time and money to the cause that helps find homes for stray animals. I’ve fostered hundreds of dogs and I also constantly replenish shelter supplies like bleach, blankets, and toys. The shelter has many fundraising events and we’re always a sponsor.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

I would like to inspire a movement encouraging people to keep pursuing their ideal life no matter how small their strides are each year. So many people get stuck or discouraged and don’t pursue their life goals. I’ve always viewed my daily life as a learning experience and then I take all those little experiences and work to make my next stage better. Each year my life improves because of what I learned the previous year.

People often put limits on themselves; just because you’re at a certain place in life, it doesn’t mean it can’t change. For example, just because you didn’t go to school, it doesn’t mean you can’t get that job. As a single mom, I didn’t get a chance to attend college, but I’ve learned no one is stopping you except for yourself. Keep going, it will pay off.

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

Gloria Steinem is someone I admire and I would love to spend time with her. She spent her entire life empowering women as a feminist and journalist. Her quote is my life motto, “‪The art of life is not controlling what happens to us, but using what happens to us.” We are all going to run into obstacles, but instead of letting them define us we have to learn and move on.

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We greatly appreciate the time you spent on this.