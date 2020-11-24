Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Charming Enchantments of New York: The Unforgettable Surprises of a Parade.

The non subtle, reflective vision of a young girl sporting a creatively designed, solidly pink patterned mask, adorably matching her beloved ponytail to a comfortably warm, luxuriously lined winter coat, happily witnesses the numerous, mirrored synchronicities of ‘Macy’s’ secretive holiday window magic, instantly grabbing the eye of my attention.  A specified view dedicated to the […]

The non subtle, reflective vision of a young girl sporting a creatively designed, solidly pink patterned mask, adorably matching her beloved ponytail to a comfortably warm, luxuriously lined winter coat, happily witnesses the numerous, mirrored synchronicities of ‘Macy’s’ secretive holiday window magic, instantly grabbing the eye of my attention. 

A specified view dedicated to the unapologetically, traditionally shared brightness of a ‘pay it forward,’ gift giving season leaves nothing short of a forever symbolic, uniquely coveted, inscribed, captivating imprint.

She represents the independently poignant classification of wide gapped generations, accurately posing in awed amazement, the imaginary, believable fantasy, doll like action filled shows occurring before her, an appreciative moment of curiously intimate, festive, celebratory pause. Nearby neighboring, high end, decoratively decadent retail store brands (including ‘Saks Fifth Avenue’) busily experiment with similarly, culturally artistic themes, a distractive tool amidst the gain of modernly unprecedented, routinely changing, uncertain, experienced times.

Visibly vibrant, multi luminous, annually radiant, sophisticated colors convene, effectively gracing a thoughtfully staged, focused point of view background, the commonly embraced reward of a magnetically interactive, necessary narrative, authentic, masterpieced storytelling. 

Not far from the abbreviated engagement of a familiarly recognizable, naturally elongated, two mile parade route, the lead significance of thanks arrives in direction of efficiently growing, rhythmic tandem alongside ‘Tom Turkey,’ promoting ‘Verizon’s’ 360 degree angled ‘YouTube’ two hour morning ‘NBC’ ‘Today Show’ live stream (minus the endlessly old school ‘message in a bottle’ adoration of a cheerfully joyous, strengthily united, resiliently bonded, energetically fed audience).

Finality of accepted details importantly welcome the organically thriving memory of an emotional, first time blind reaction, commendably appearing in the knowledgeably classic form of long lost, yesteryear, vintage photography scrapbooks. Irony captures the continued happiness and the noticeably guided success of a child’s actively inspired, future entertained innocence.

    Samantha Steiner, Contributing Columnist

