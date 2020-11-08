Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Charmed By Luck

Charmed By Luck

The luck of a charm is the simple equivalent of a uniquely anticipated reveal of a populously classic Chinese food staple, the fortune cookie. Oddly receiving three in a row, automatically matching the gainable likes of a tic-tac-toe board, capably representing my parents and myself is no coincidence, in fact,  the glanced example of an appreciative rarity.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
The luck of a charm is the simple equivalent of a uniquely anticipated reveal of a populously classic Chinese food staple, the fortune cookie. Oddly receiving three in a row, automatically matching the gainable likes of a tic-tac-toe board, capably representing my parents and myself is no coincidence, in fact,  the glanced example of an appreciative rarity.

Aprapos, I live by an Asian Bistro restaurant entitled ‘Jasmine,’ as if magically uncovering a realistic signage of ‘Disney’ that is conveniently located just across the street and around the corner, beyond the increasage of a slowly meandering hill.

Often referring to the imperfectly, tentatively wise, wish filled wisdoms of a ‘larger than life’ genie, advice is offered as a dime a dozen, gladly providing a rightfully smooth guidance whilst activating a genuinely gentle, friendly, helpful path to assistance.

Within the individual realm of possibility, self evaluation purposefully restores an extra confidence boost, a livable spark, leveling the uncertainties of belief. An opportunity best forms its hope in the significantly strong visualization of carefully recurring, positively chosen, categorically relatable words.

Understandably written on a collectively slim, clean, white piece of paper, in a sizable readable, non-colored font, appears the immediate predictability of the foreseeable, achievable future.

A similar analogy is accurately found within the cutting of regularly small, thin, tiny, little rectangular pieces of ‘Duncan Hines’ brand fudge brownies, admirably linking the idea of counting ballots towards the last of the 2020 presidential election.

Patience is a virtue amidst readily awaiting the common need of daily reassurance and recognizable validity. 

Equality meets democracy, cheering for the reigning journey of the underdog. 

Tradition goes above the definitive action of words, likely proving faithful symmetry in numbers.

Sights of normalcy begin to restore power, as if brightly shedding light at the end of the tunnel.

George Michael’s words, ‘Gotta Keep The Faith’ replicate the modern day motto of the ‘Build Back Better’ campaign, its inclusive message echoing loud and clear, mimicking the repetitively ringing sounds of a winning jackpot.

https://link.medium.com/wZceJNqbgbb

    Samantha Steiner, Contributing Columnist

