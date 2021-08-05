Charlotte Maumus of Memwris: “Keep your customer in mind, and keep a constant ear to the ground”

Keep your customer in mind, and keep a constant ear to the ground. It’s important to know who your technology is benefitting, and to understand their needs and wants in order to build the best product for them.

Charlotte is an inventor and entrepreneur who co-founded memwris, a user interface company working to unlock complex workflows on small touchscreens for the first time. Their first product aims to make real-world programming on a mobile device practical, opening up the world of coding to underrepresented populations in tech. Prior to memwris, Charlotte spent her decade-plus long career in marketing communications leading strategy for some of the world’s biggest brands, including Amazon, Johnson & Johnson, and Mondelēz International.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series. Before we dive in, our readers would love to learn a bit more about you. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory and how you grew up?

I grew up in New Orleans, and attended a small, all-girls school for 12 years. People are usually shocked when I tell them my graduating class had 30 people total, but that has been my “normal”!

I consider myself incredibly privileged to have attended a private, college preparatory school since I came from a household that struggled financially. From a young age, I felt the responsibility of having to be an exemplary student in order to receive financial aid and scholarships, so I worked hard to keep my grades up, participate in numerous extracurricular activities, and try to leave a positive, lasting mark on my school.

Those years were by far the most impactful that forever shaped my life. I learned how to work hard, never thought girls are less than boys, was uber confident, participated in basically anything that kept me busy — choirs, musical theatre, a variety of sports, student government, yearbook committee, JETS team — and I had the opportunity to really define the kind of person I want to be. I’ve taken that experience with me throughout my life, and while I may have had some hurdles along the way, I like to think about that young kid and what she would think about where I am in life. Knowing that I would be proud of myself now keeps me motivated.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

There are so many! But I have to say that as someone who didn’t have prior coding experience, when I officially entered the programming tech space, I was welcomed into the community with open arms. Programmers are naturally interested in learning, sharing, finding new things to try out, and more importantly, they love to help. I have been overcome with gratitude for the programmers I’ve met along the way who have cheer-leaded for me while I learn about languages, share with me what books and resources to read, and for being a sounding board during consumer research.

A few years ago when my business partner, who happens to be my husband and the software engineer on our team, and I traveled to CppCon (a C++ programming conference), I was immersed in the coding world first-hand. The energy at the conference was truly exhilarating. I met so many great people, and it’s definitely an experience I will always cherish.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

The entrepreneur’s life is a lonely one. You need to surround yourself with cheerleaders and remove any toxicity from your life because you have to focus on your path to success and cannot be bothered with negativity.

My partner and I are lucky to have great advisors and SBDC (Small Business Development Center) consultants, and lots of wonderful friends and family. Along with surprise deliveries of Oreos, balloons, and flowers, we also appreciate even the small tokens of encouragement along the way. Just saying, “You’ve got this” may seem small, but it carries an enormous amount of motivation for an entrepreneur.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“If you don’t build your dream, someone will pay you to build theirs.” Serendipitously I saw this quote in the window of a co-working space in my old LA neighborhood right when my husband and I decided to start our own business. Since leaving my previous career after serious burnout I have been dedicated to creating and building my own dream instead of helping others make their big bucks.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Listening: Have you ever been part of a meeting and had one or two people dominate the conversation? I’m the type of person who remains quiet and listens to all voices before putting in my two cents. Sure, I’ve had colleagues think I was stoic, but it’s easy to be the loudest voice in the room, and I believe the most impact comes from listening carefully before speaking. This is especially true when working with a team outside of your field of expertise. At memwris, when my partner leads technical discussions, I need to be able to properly hear him out, take notes, and then engage in the conversation. If I get too antsy and speak when he’s in the middle of a point, it can derail the conversation and waste time. Having a thick skin: The ability to roll with the punches and not let challenges and negativity affect your drive and work is something I learned in my early days of marketing communications. The majority of my time was pitching media, and you hear a lot of “no”. But the best media pitchers are those that can keep going — pick up the phone, send another email, and persevere. The same goes for the entrepreneur world. You can’t take things personally, and you have to keep going when things get tough. Drive: My earliest memory of being driven is when I was finishing 4th grade. I really wanted to be Class President when we went into 5th grade, so I made it my mission to get those votes, and I was able to accomplish what I set out to do. That first taste of reaching a goal from sheer determination has driven me throughout my life and career. I believe that if you’re going to dream of something you need a path toward accomplishment or else it won’t come to fruition. But the secret is that a path can start with you being driven enough to go after your dream. Just don’t give up and the path will become clearer each day.

Ok super. Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion about the tech tools that you are helping to create that can make a positive social impact on our society. To begin, what problems are you aiming to solve?

At memwris, we want to create a world where everyone has the same access to education and employment opportunities, regardless of socio-economic background. This is especially close to our hearts because I grew up in a household where money was a struggle.

Research shows that access alone can reinforce the imbalances and gaps that exist in STEM participation. Given the importance of tech to tomorrow’s workforce, we need to vastly expand access to computer science and prioritize the inclusion of underrepresented populations.

How do you think your technology can address this?

With more households owning a smartphone versus a laptop (and even higher numbers for lower income populations), we need our smartphones to be able to handle more complex tasks (like schoolwork and actual work). What’s holding mobile devices back is a 40-year-old interface that was designed for desktop and never meant to be used with touchscreens.

At memwris we have developed a completely novel class of user interface. Our patented algorithmic design optimizes for small screens, and can unlock complex workflows on mobile for the first time. Our first product to utilize our UI will make real-world programming on a mobile device practical, opening up the world of coding to underrepresented populations in tech.

Can you tell us the backstory about what inspired you to originally feel passionate about this cause?

We’ve always felt passionately that our UI can help so many people, and that was reinforced when we saw no smartphone remote learning solutions during this pandemic. We spoke with education leaders and coding organizations and began to focus on how memwris can allow a larger population to access education and employment resources, and enhance the abilities of smartphone-first persons and households.

How do you think this might change the world?

By providing access to the world of coding to those who rely on mobile devices (who are traditionally from lower-income communities), we will not only grow the computer science community, we can also reduce the barrier of entry for learning to code, especially for people with limited hardware choices, spearheading a brand new class of tools for an industry that is quickly becoming a cornerstone of STEM.

We passionately believe that a new UI paradigm can create new opportunities for those who previously may have counted themselves out. And we have the chance to do that right away by lowering the barrier to entry for coding, the world’s most in-demand skill. While others that share our beliefs have chosen to focus on learning tools, we think it is more important to improve access to industry-quality tools that allow students and professionals with limited resources to work on real-world projects.

Keeping “Black Mirror” and the “Law of Unintended Consequences” in mind, can you see any potential drawbacks about this technology that people should think more deeply about?

We’re building a general purpose tool, and as such there is always the possibility that it could be used for nefarious purposes. Take the internet for example. There have of course been many bad apples, but ultimately it represents a step forward that humanity needed to take. Similarly, we cannot control what people will do with our tool, but we are glass half-full people who believe that, overall, our users will be creators and makers rather than destroyers.

Here is the main question for our discussion. Based on your experience and success, can you please share “Five things you need to know to successfully create technology that can make a positive social impact”? (Please share a story or an example, for each.)

Making money should not be the driver of any idea. You’ll get caught up in making money decisions versus the ability to make the best choices for your customers and social good. Partner with organizations that align with your company’s mission. This is for two reasons: the first is you want to ensure that any partners share your vision and outcome so you can both benefit the greater good together; the second is that if that organization gets heat or negative attention for a belief you don’t share, your company can get caught in those cross hairs. Have a clear idea on what the greater goal is for your technology, and then have a clear path on how to get there. Sure, things can change along the way, but having a vision and path is incredibly important for when you may get distracted. Stay true to your goal. Keep your customer in mind, and keep a constant ear to the ground. It’s important to know who your technology is benefitting, and to understand their needs and wants in order to build the best product for them. Don’t seek advice or guidance from ANYONE outside of your industry. I’ve wasted hours speaking with people who aren’t in the UI or HCI space, or even in the tech space. Everyone wants to give an opinion, but the only ones that actually matter are from those in your space. Do not forget that!

If you could tell other young people one thing about why they should consider making a positive impact on our environment or society, like you, what would you tell them?

We should leave the world in a better place than it was when we entered it. I’ve seen my generation and those after making changes for the good of the world, but I think the problem is that when you become an “adult” you tend to throw that passion away because you see how difficult it is to instill change. But it’s about persevering, so never stop!

Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would like to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

Eva Gouwens, the CEO of Fairphone. We share similar backgrounds in terms of starting our careers in marketing and now lead a tech company. Fairphone is a company ahead of its time, creating and inspiring the electronics industry to create sustainable products and bridge the gap between caring for people and the planet. It’s a remarkable company, and I would love just one conversation with Eva.

