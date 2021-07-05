Charlotte Forshaw of Maxwell-Scott: “It’s not over after the sale ”

It’s not over after the sale — All too often business success is only measured by the number of sales but when it comes to customer service, it’s not over after your company has made the sale. I’m sure it varies by different sectors, but in my experience — working in the luxury sector for the past twenty years — you can at times get more post-sale customer queries than pre-sale ones. And it’s incredibly important to understand that they need to be dealt with just as thoroughly. They are the customers that will come back to buy more if they feel well taken care of even after already spending their money. So a Wow! Customer Experience really involves a dedicated customer service team every step of the way, from pre-purchase, to order assistance and then to aftercare.

As part of our series about the five things a business should do to create a Wow! customer experience, I had the pleasure of interviewing Charlotte Forshaw.

Charlotte Forshaw has been the Head of Customer Services for the award-winning luxury leather company Maxwell-Scott for nearly 20 years. She works together with her husband William Forshaw, who founded the company, and has been integral in making sure the high-quality leather business bags and accessories grow a loyal following by providing the best possible customer experience on- and offline. When she is not busy being the go-to-contact for any customer queries, she loves spending time with her husband, her two children and dog Dave.

Thank you so much for joining us! Our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

After finishing my degree at university, I started working in advertising and marketing for several big publishing companies in London. It was a great experience and once I started managing my own team it really built up my confidence — something which comes in handy to this day. During that time I met my now-husband William and I helped him with our company Maxwell-Scott. We initially sold our Italian luxury leather briefcases directly to consumers in offices at banks, lawyers or investment firms. The range expanded to include handbags, travel bags and small leather accessories after a few years due to demand. The company continued selling direct to the consumer through trade shows and exhibitions, but after a few years William developed a website for the business and we took the company online.

Once we started seeing some strong sales from our online presence I decided to leave my role as Head of Ad Marketing at IPC Media, and started working for Maxwell-Scott full-time. I mainly focus on the customer-service, office and product management side of things as I always felt passionate about offering our customers the best possible buying and aftercare experience possible.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lessons or ‘take aways’ you learned from that?

Oh, I’m sure there were many. I remember that when we started out with the business, we felt like we had to go to every trade show possible. For one particular show, the weather forecast was absolutely freezing. I felt like we still had to go — not wanting to miss out — and I ended up spending two days feeling incredibly cold and hopping from one foot to another to try to keep myself warm. From a business standpoint, it was also absolutely not worth it, as barely any visitors showed up. I definitely learned that day that saying ‘no thank you’ to something can be the right business decision as well.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

As a family-owned business we don’t work with a massive team, so every team member really counts and leaves their mark on the company. We have been incredibly lucky to employ some great people along the way that have helped us shape the company into the international business it is now — it is really hard to only pick one as within a smaller business, every member of staff is valuable and leaves a lasting impression.

Thank you for that. Let’s now pivot to the main focus of our interview. This might be intuitive, but I think it’s helpful to specifically articulate it. In your words, can you share a few reasons why great customer service and a great customer experience is essential for success in business?

For me, it boils down to this: You can have the most amazing product, however if the whole customer experience around it is negative, it will spoil the way customers think and talk about that product. Ultimately, that means nobody will recommend your products or will come back to purchase more. A negative reputation like that is pretty much impossible to get rid of again in people’s minds.

However, a great customer experience will be remembered and talked about — especially in today’s fast-paced retail landscape, where more and more companies rush customer service or outsource it. As a family-owned business we pride ourselves in the fact that we offer very individual and personal customer service, and it’s one of the things we get the most positive feedback for. As our products are often purchased as gifts, or heirlooms to pass down the generations, excelling at customer service really allows us to gain a loyal following for years to come.

We have all had times either in a store, or online, when we’ve had a very poor experience as a customer or user. If the importance of a good customer experience is so intuitive, and apparent, where is the disconnect? How is it that so many companies do not make this a priority?

I think customer service is often seen as an afterthought for many companies, especially big household name businesses that will get sales no matter the service. However, for smaller companies there really isn’t an excuse not to invest in a good customer service team as — in my eyes — no company will flourish long term without providing great customer care.

Within the retail industry you can hear so many people saying that Amazon is taking business away from companies, however they have had a very customer-centric business model from the beginning and that is how people like to be treated when doing business. Too many companies have realised this too late and are now struggling with declining sales. For me, this is one of the biggest examples of how great customer service can make a huge impact for the success of a business. Even if someone has been frustrated about a mis-timed delivery or something has gone wrong along the way, it’s not what has happened, but how you deal with it that customers will often remember.

Do you think that more competition helps force companies to improve the customer experience they offer? Are there other external pressures that can force a company to improve the customer experience?

Unless you have a really niche product, chances are, your goods will be competing with fairly similar products from other companies. This is where I believe that excellent customer service really sets a business apart from the competition. A lot of customers, especially in the luxury sector, expect a high level of service. They are the ones that want personal shopping support and have in-depth product questions. If a company can’t meet those demands with a dedicated customer service team, their competitor with better service will definitely benefit from it. So in that sense I agree, that a saturated retail sector should make every business thrive to provide better and better service — not only for the customers but also to get ahead of the competition.

In terms of external factors, I just would say other marketplaces would be a consideration. You could potentially lose sales because customers like your products but prefer the shopping experience or service from another marketplace, essentially you are losing direct revenue. That should be enough of an incentive for any business to consider improving the customer experience in their own retail outlets.

Can you share with us a story from your experience about a customer who was “Wowed” by the experience you provided?

In my nearly twenty years of customer service experience, I’ve had so many interactions with absolutely lovely customers and their feedback about our customer service. I’ve received a few hand-written letters and thank-you postcards and to this day I love to keep them on my desk. They make me smile all the time.

However, I do remember one customer in particular from a couple of years ago who called the office very upset because he couldn’t figure out how to place an order as his card kept getting declined. He was at the point where he was fully shouting and using some interesting language. But, after speaking to him on the phone for quite a while and explaining the process he calmed down and we eventually managed to place his order together. Afterwards, he sent me an email apologising for his outburst and thanking me for being so patient with him despite his bad temper. Apparently his order troubles had just been the tip of the iceberg after a very long stressful day — and who hasn’t had days like that? Since then, he has ordered several more leather bags and every single time he only wants to speak to me. We now have the best chats on the phone and he is absolutely lovely.

Did that Wow! experience have any long term ripple effects? Can you share the story?

Oh absolutely! As I mentioned, that particular man has been a loyal customer since then and I know for a fact that we are now his go-to company for any birthday, anniversary, graduation or Christmas gifts for everybody he knows. He also left us some very nice feedback on our website which we really appreciated.

In my eyes, that just shows that word-of-mouth still counts for quite a bit in business. Throughout the years I have had countless customers who have told me directly that they are going to recommend our Italian leather bags and accessories to colleagues, friends and family due to the positive experience they’ve had during the purchase and aftercare process. I firmly believe that our customer service is one of our strongest USPs, and it sets us apart from other, more well-known or cheaper brands.

Ok, here is the main question of our discussion. Based on your experience and success, what are the five most important things a business leader should know in order to create a Wow! Customer Experience. Please share a story or an example for each.

Make people feel heard — We all know that some customer service queries or issues might have come up a million times before, and you probably can recite the answer in your sleep. However, it’s incredibly important to make every single customer feel heard and valued. They deserve to be treated as if you have just heard that query for the first time. It comes down to the fact that people will remember how you made them feel. This approach doesn’t work if your customer service team just tries to get through as many customer queries as possible in the quickest amount of time. It takes time and effort and it will slow things down, but in the long run it will make sure that your company will be known for outstanding customer service. For us it’s all about the quality of the interaction.

Think customer-centric — Always plan everything with customer satisfaction in mind. We actually learned this the hard way about ten years ago. Back then, we decided to do a digital rebrand for all of our eCommerce websites. However, we made one huge error. When we rebranded we changed our website BUT we didn’t build a website for the customer and instead focused mainly on the design aspect. Big mistake, as we lost 60% of organic traffic nearly overnight. Our main issue was that we lost customers during the shopping/check-out process since the site wasn’t user-friendly or customer-centric at all. Overnight customer service queries tripled with people complaining about not being able to finish their orders or not being able to find what they were looking for. Luckily we were able to rectify the issue fairly quickly but it certainly taught us a valuable lesson.

It’s not over after the sale — All too often business success is only measured by the number of sales but when it comes to customer service, it’s not over after your company has made the sale. I’m sure it varies by different sectors, but in my experience — working in the luxury sector for the past twenty years — you can at times get more post-sale customer queries than pre-sale ones. And it’s incredibly important to understand that they need to be dealt with just as thoroughly. They are the customers that will come back to buy more if they feel well taken care of even after already spending their money. So a Wow! Customer Experience really involves a dedicated customer service team every step of the way, from pre-purchase, to order assistance and then to aftercare.

Make it easy for your customers to reach you — Unfortunately, we have all encountered retail companies where the customer service contact information seems to be hidden in some sort of labyrinth. That can create frustration and negative feelings before the consumer has even had a chance to get in touch with you. So at Maxwell-Scott we always make sure that our customer service contact details are as visible as possible on our homepage, order confirmation and in any emails we send out.

I also think it’s really important to be on the ball when it comes to replying to enquiries. Nothing is more annoying than when you email a business and then don’t hear back for days on end. That is why I always aim to answer any emails or phone messages on the same day. I have been known to respond to International customers late at night or often on weekends much to their surprise and delight! In my eyes, delayed response times make it impossible to provide a brilliant customer experience. So it’s important for business leaders to make sure their customer service team is big enough to deal with all enquiries quickly instead of falling behind — even if that means investing into more staff.

Stay connected to your customers — Follow-up emails are a great and cost-effective way to continue the dialogue with your customers. At Maxwell-Scott we always send out product care tips, matching product suggestions and answers to frequently asked questions in order to support our audience even after they are done actively dealing with us. Of course, you have to make sure to not send too many emails as you don’t want to annoy them, however we found it a really good way to encourage them to revisit our e-Commerce website or reach out to your customer service team if they have any follow-up questions. Again, it just reiterates to the customer that we are still here for them — even years after they have purchased a leather bag or accessory from us.

Are there a few things that can be done so that when a customer or client has a Wow! experience, they inspire others to reach out to you as well?

Absolutely! I think it is very important to encourage customers to share their experience by providing a review on the website or leaving feedback on Google Reviews or Trusted Shops. A lot of the time they are more than happy to, especially when they feel like you have gone above and beyond to support them with their query. However, don’t be too pushy with that, as you don’t want them to feel like you only helped them to get some positive public feedback.

At Maxwell-Scott we send a follow-up email after every purchase to encourage our customers to provide feedback and that’s all we do, unless we specifically get asked by customers about the review process. We love it when our audience shares their experiences, and it helps other people to make a more informed decision about buying from us, but we don’t want to pressure them into it.

My particular expertise is in retail, so I’d like to ask a question about that. Amazon is going to exert pressure on all of retail for the foreseeable future. New Direct-To-Consumer companies based in China are emerging that offer prices that are much cheaper than US and European brands. What would you advise retail companies and eCommerce companies, for them to be successful in the face of such strong competition?

I think it’s important to take some learnings from Amazon, Etsy etc. Companies can get ideas about popular payment methods, latest CRO best practises or the aforementioned customer-centric business model from the big players and apply it to their own eCommerce website. However, I think all too often small and medium-sized companies forget about the one really strong advantage they have over the big or cheaper competitors. SMEs have the chance to be much more up-close and personal with their customers which — even in the age of Amazon and cheap, fast shopping — seems to be something that consumers still really value.

It has certainly been our experience here at Maxwell-Scott that by providing a shopping experience that makes the customer feel like more than just another order number, competitors such as Amazon or cheaper brands from Asia don’t really stand a chance. So I would advise any retail or eCommerce company to not only make sure you offer a great product, but also heavily invest into your customer service team. Because they will make sure your great product will forever be linked with a great customer experience — and that is invaluable in today’s fast-paced and outsourced retail world.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I’ve always been very passionate about sustainability and educating people about the dangers of fast-fashion. That is why at Maxwell-Scott we are constantly looking into improving our supply chain, packaging or even paper waste. So in terms of a movement, I’d love to encourage other companies to do the same. All too often, small and medium-sized companies feel like starting a sustainability initiative for their business is too difficult or only feasible for bigger businesses. However, even the smallest change can make a difference and it would be great to inspire more companies to go for it.

How can our readers follow you on social media?

You can follow me and Maxwell-Scott on www.us.maxwellscottbags.com or on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram. Reach out to us and say ‘hi’ — we always love to hear from our customers directly.

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for joining us!