Charlotte Church’s Performance Of “Ave Maria,” and the Eyes Of A Quiet Sound!

Sit back and listen to the beauties and quiet realms of a Church. Have you ever gone inside, and sat in silence when the Church is empty? Listening to the sounds of “emptiness,” only to realize there being richness in that sound. Knowing there is magic and vivacious energy within the very art of quiet, is what makes church spaces so nourishing. It is even more comforting the moment a person sits inside a Cathedral; only to find oneself healed in refreshed spacing. That’s one of the beauties of worship and praise. Many times it can be silent. There are also moments when the sound of angelic vibrations, plays in a person’s head. The moment is even more profound, when suffering has been experienced. Its a moment of moving through saving grace, and realizing that one has been safeguarded and restored, within this space, called. . .life!

Recalling personal experiences of being decorated in saving grace, is part of the elixir for human connection to Divinity. In silence, one’s reality becomes clear. There is peace and calm in the atmosphere. A person comes to know the power of peace, in the midst of violent waters and chaos. That’s the very nature of being part of the quiet nature of a Church-based setting. In fact, richly-spaced, acoustic settings are designed in a manner, where the echos resonate with Heaven’s artistry and performance. Individuals gain the opportunity to experience Heaven on Earth. A taste of Heaven provides the wonder for riches, and every delight we can imagine. Its holistic, nourishing, and radiates within the very wonders of our Soul.

When gaining the jewels and blessings of sitting in silence, a person comes to know how they are moving into an atmosphere between Heaven and Earth. In times of distress and discomfort, silence gears us to understand, that humanity does have a level of control. There is something we can control. That something is the power of our minds. One of the gems for nurture, comfort, and care is how we will guide ourselves into that aura of peace, once we have quieted the noise, within our minds. Its amazing, in a way! Sometimes, we can hear more than when in an actual sermon. There is quiet and spatial arrangement, in one’s spiritual awakening.

Let’s imagine ourselves in the emotional comforts of silence, while inside of a holy place. Its quiet. The candles are lit. One can only hear the subtle taps of footsteps, from those secretly entering to pray. The sanctity of the Virgin Mary is invited into the spacing. There is more room for her presence. Her Spirit is gentle and tranquil. Madonna and Child fervently remind us that we are never alone. Every day is a moment of restoration. Every period is a powerful awakening for the wellness of our psyche, and how we can move through the painful tasks of the day. We are restored through their love. That binding between the Virgin Mary and her beloved child, whom the world would know, one day. So, if you closed your eyes, and imagined being in such closed spacing, what would you hear? What voice would whisper to you? What angel would make her presence known, within the Church?

There is one Welsh maiden, who comes to mind, and that is none other than. . .

Charlotte Church

We fell in love with her voice. Her sound. At such a young age, she reminded the world of Heaven’s sparkle. During that time, she was the young, Welsh maiden, who covered the wounds of others, with a sound, radiated by angels, in Heavenly paradises. There was a special world for those, who could come and relinquish into the wonders of spiritual domain-in the gaze of Earthly pleasures. Whatever turmoil lay awakened, one was safe to expose them. Revealing one’s burdens and agony for pains left, unspoken. Its what is needed, in the now. Nevertheless, Charlotte Church’s angelic voice was truly a gift from Heaven’s domain. Who could ever understand what is happening the moment she opened her mouth? Just imagine the tears strolling down others’ faces. The pain erupting from other people’s hearts; placing it back into the atmosphere, and becoming free of painful circumstances is the healing factor and power of music. One cannot help, but to feel cherished among the sound of a young, Welsh maiden and her role as a musical healer within Wales, and other British gardens. There are different worlds, which lay hidden in the healing arts.

Charlotte Church’s performance of “Ave Maria,” at the Dormition Abbey in Jerusalem, is legendary. Any viewer, who is open to such wonders, has the power to observe just how mesmerizing an interconnection between Heaven and Earth can be. For sacred Divinity to simultaneously be reflected within these two realms is a phenomenal painting of the Creator. The Cathedral creates a candle 🕯️ 🕯️ 🕯️ essence of intimacy. Its akin to being near the fireplace in Fall or Winter’s comfort or domain. An orchestral ensemble surrounds her, and she is safeguarded by music. Another awakening has arisen. Music 🎶🎶🎶 is creator and protector! There are certain voices, remaining protected by Universal domain. Their voices are simply too precious to go unprotected. For the work of their artistry is key to ensuring that Heaven’s abundance is spread throughout the world. When hopelessness arises, human beings must be reminded of there being a higher power, somewhere.

This performance is synonymous with a person walking into a church, and gently seating themselves. Remember that silence pervades the spacing. What is deemed as quiet, is filled with great sound. Yet, you can only see it when one’s eyes are closed. In this journey to your mind, you draw closer to her voice. Opening your eyes awaits a magical sunrise. Laying before you is a wonderful surprise. Its that same picturesque view of Charlotte Church, herself. She is surrounded by he orchestral angels, and is singing for you-live, front, and center! There is myriad nectar for one’s surrender. Yet, those sacred words of infinite serenity lay awaiting and in fruition. “Hail,Mary!” Who would ever have known that two simple words can stop misery in her tracks. Erasing it away, and illuminating happiness, within this world.

The camera rolls around the spacing, and images of the Virgin Mary, and Madonna and Child are vigilant to see. Imprints of the Universe reveal themselves inside of the cathedral. There is a level of grace and serenity around the performance. It was genius for the camera to have captured this, as part of the concert services. Things come into play when purpose is meant to move through the very dynamics in receiving Divine Grace.

“What if this can really happen? A person closes their eyes, in order to feel what it means to experience Heaven.“

So, let’s go back to that moment. Its that first entrance we made when walking into Church domains. It was the silence that first captured our hearts. Because when the quietness of music 🎶🎶🎶 surrounds us, the chaos becomes calmer. Quiet moves in understanding. While our thoughts become clarified, the imagination takes flight. And then we reach that sacred treasure of song. Laying in revelation’s time is the live performance of Charlotte Church. Singing “Ave Maria,” the revelation that treasures become alive, once we decide to partake on this journey is part of the magical essence of Heaven’s delight. We are forced to move through what is hidden, in order to experience what we can see. That’s part of the healing process. When we think we are alone, Divinity illuminates the angels, who have been walking with us all along. Fears become erased, and are dipped in love’s wellness phase. Angels are among us. They sing to us, as well!

As you sat in solitude within Church’s spacing, did you experience the wonders of the Virgin Mary wrapping her arms around you? Did you feel calm in Divine Mother and Child ensure you that you loved, nourished, and treasured? Did you feel it? When you did, were you transformed? There was something euphoric about it, wasn’t? Feel nourished, well, and restored in the comforts of angelic sound. After all, that’s what the aura of cathedrals are meant to retain. In addition, we are meant to return to that space of Mother. In the midst of our pain, our sorrow, our suffering, we return to Mother. Mother, and especially when she moves into a Universal realm, is connected to the atmosphere of restoration.

At the end of the video for Charlotte Church’s performance of “Ave Maria,” we observe a prolonging for the Welsh angel to close her eyes. She closes them at the end of the song; while briefly opening them with slight subtlety. Closing one’s eyes, in order to see the experience, seems to be a shared experience among vocalists and other musicians. One of those pertains to moving through different realms of love. Sometimes, the most powerful thing you can do for yourself is to close your eyes, when love crosses your path. Its one of the most serene and passionate things in blessings of your path. I wont state more on this piece. On the other hand, some things are left better, heard! Close your eyes and listen. Wrap your comfort in the quietness of sound, and feel peace in having moved through musical imagination, with a silent treasure, in hidden delights!

