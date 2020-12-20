Charlotte Balbier: “Give clear instructions and articulate what result you want”

Give clear instructions and articulate what result you want. Don’t expect people to know what it is you want, you have to be clear.

As part of my series about the “How To Delegate Effectively and Be Completely Satisfied With the Results”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Charlotte Balbier.

After founding and building a 7-figure bridal brand, Charlotte has transitioned into mentoring to fulfil her purpose in life; to empower and support women in taking the actions needed to achieve unlimited prosperity, happiness, and success.

Hailing from just outside Manchester, Charlotte’s two main loves in life are her little boy Harry and her passion to support and enable women all over the world to become unstoppable. She knows first-hand that in order to be a success it takes dedication, motivation, and sheer hard work. Having the right mentor by your side gives you the confidence to get where you want to be and flourish.

Since stepping out of the bridal business, she has gained many new qualifications, and is now qualified in Neuro-Linguistic Programming (NLP) and breakthrough and performance coaching. Combining the invaluable knowledge and experience gained from creating a hugely successful brand with her mindset expertise, enables Charlotte to support her clients in reaching new levels of success.

Charlotte’s mentoring is for female creatives and high achieving entrepreneurs who are ready to invest in their self-development and want a mentor who has the experience and expertise to support them on their journey to financial freedom.

Thank You so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

Let me take you back to 2003 that is where it really started to get serious in my career. I founded and built a bridal brand Charlotte Balbier Bridal from scratch and then sold it in 2017. After some time out to have my little boy now 3 I was being asked all the time to mentor and consult for people. I dipped my toe in and out for a while and then in lockdown my business has really taken off.

Can you tell us a story about the hard times that you faced when

you first started your journey? Did you ever consider giving up? Where

did you get the drive to continue even though things were so hard?

When i had my bridal brand yes i had some major highs and lows. My drive and passion to my retailers and my brides is what pushed me to carry on and also my team as i had a team of 20 that relied on me to keep them in a job. When i started this business I actually had it under a different name, it was All The Pretty by Charlotte Balbier and it was a mix of mentoring and then creative work. The 2 together just did not work and I also was experiencing some private issues and mental health issues. So i actually closed it. It was the best thing I ever did as it gave me the time to get clarity and I retrained in the mindset side of what i offer now. People were still reaching out to me to help them so i re branded to Charlotte Balbier Mentor and as they say the rest is history. My purpose in life is to help others and i don’t see what i do as work, it’s my purpose.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

With me at the moment being a one man band i have to say it’s me! My USP is my extensive experience, knowledge and success. I also have a strong track history of results i help my clients get. Most of my work comes from my referrals so this gives me such confidence in knowing that my biggest USP is me. When i had my other brand is was it’s strong brand identity i created that made it stand out in an over saturated market. People knew instantly what was my work from every touch point i created.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

Definitely practice self care, know and listen to your body. I always used to think i could work non stop and not get burn out. I could in my 20’s and 30’s but now in my 40’s and with a small child wow it’s a different story! Self care is key to keeping a healthy mind and body. Make sure you take time for you. Walks, running, yoga, massages, reading a book, a cooking session… whatever is some time out. Good routines is key also, daily exercise, gratitude, setting boundaries, time blocking your day. All these make us so much more productive and avoid overwhelm and burn out. Know your limits too and know when to say no.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

Yes my number one fan and mentor was my Grandpops, Alan Wyatt who was a very successful business man and visionary. He gave me so much support and guidance when i set up my bridal brand. Some wise words and beliefs he instilled in me were always making sure you run a profitable business, he said to me all the time ’turnover is vanity, profit is sanity’. He also told me to never grow too quickly, take your time and do it properly. Like me he was a bit of a perfectionist and also had very high standards. He also believed that the customer is king and i have always over delivered, i say ‘always go the extra mile as it’s never overcrowded’. The way he guided me was in such a gentle way as i never felt like he was telling me what to do but his influence and experience definitely helped me so much.

Ok thank you for all that. Now let’s shift to the main focus of this interview. Delegating effectively is a challenge for many leaders. Let’s put first things first. Can you help articulate to our readers a few reasons why delegating is such an important skill for a leader or a business owner to develop?

If you do not delegate you do not grow. If you don’t grow you just stay still, or worse go backwards. In business we need to always be evolving and growing and if we get bogged down with the day to day and the working in the business this means we have no time for working on the business. If something is not in your zone of genius delegate out to either a team member or a VA or expert in that field.

Can you help articulate a few of the reasons why delegating is such a challenge for so many people?

For small business owners they want to control every aspect and also they do not recognize the value in outsourcing and delegating. So many times people say they can’t afford to outsource and i get it when starting up we need to keep control on the outgoings. However ask yourself by outsourcing things does this then free you up to do the work needed to drive the business forward? Will you then make more money and improve profit? Also the fear of letting go comes into play, when you build something from scratch it’s your baby and it’s so hard to let anyone else in. I know have been there.

In your opinion, what pivots need to be made, either in perspective or in work habits, to help alleviate some of the challenges you mentioned?

A mindset shift from the fear to the excitement factor. The realisation that done is better than perfect so just get on with things and where you need to delegate work out. You have to think bigger picture and not try to control everything… trust the process.

Can you please share your “Five Things You Need To Know To Delegate Effectively and Be Completely Satisfied With the Results?”

Know your strengths and weaknesses. The weaknesses delegate. Example if book keeping is not you’re thing get a book keeper to take care of it all, they are not an expensive asset to have if they give you peace of mind and freedom to grow.

1. Give clear instructions and articulate what result you want. Don’t expect people to know what it is you want, you have to be clear.

2. Delegate to the right team members. I have seen so many times people delegating jobs to the wrong people. Identify who is good at what in your team and delegate accordingly.

3. Know what result you want and make sure everyone who is involved is on the same page.

4. Be realistic with timelines and the time it’s going to take. Ask the person how long they think it will take, do not presume.

One of the obstacles to proper delegating is the oft-quoted cliche “If you want something done right do it yourself.” Is this saying true? Is it false? Is there a way to reconcile it with the importance of delegating?

That totally depends on you are delegating to. If you choose the wrong person, so example you do not follow point 3 and you say delegate out a job that requires someone to do a job that does match their skill set then you are not going to get the best results.

Thank you for all of that. We are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

To be more kind and honest in business. There is a huge on line movement now of self development and it’s not always done with integrity and kindness. Allot of false promises and scare selling. This is so damaging to those who could be vulnerable and especially in this strange time we are in now. My number one value in life and business is kindness and integrity.

How can our readers further follow you online?

I am always on my Instagram @charlottebalbier would love to connect with you all on that

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for the time you spent with this!