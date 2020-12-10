Charline Arthur’s Simple Tune For Love’s Simple Rules!

Certain songs are as simple as they come. Straight to the point and clear cut. The lyrics are not as long, and let the message is just as ever powerful. Sometimes the performance of a specific song is so easy that it makes you wonder if a person is truly believing what they are singing. Interesting, isn’t? Nevertheless, when a particular song is so simple, is that simple, its best to hold onto it, and treasure it forever. That’s the very root and foundation to its existence. Sometimes people have forgotten just how simple life can be. They have forgotten that songs and music play a major role in reminding us of life’s simple tasks and joys!

When we move to the arena of love, and our expressions of it, that too, can be very complex, and rather, simple! For the most part, it takes on another nature. Short, sweet, and straight to the point. Forget about the complexities of conveying love, or foretelling of love’s desire. What you want is what you express! What you don’t need, and what you need! Coming from a woman’s point of view, the statement becomes even more, Sweeter! So, what is love? What is the performance of love? How does love continue to move and develop us in a way, where we know what we want, who we want, when we want? That’s one of the principles of our quest for love. Defining love, the man we love, for ourselves!

Coming into the world of Black American musical forms, such as Boogie Woogie, Blues, and Early Rockability, we discover the presence of White American artists, who could jive with these peculiar sounds. When it came to love, and a woman’s desires, one such dame had no problem expressing the context of love, and what she needed within a loving relationship. For the most part, there was a level of rhythm, and care, within the texture of her voice, how she played her guitar, and the beauty in making love sound, so sweet, and just right! She had come from Texas (in Henrietta, to be exact), a place, where talking about love, is simply that-short and sweet! For the most part, the sweetness, of speaking about what you don’t want, supports that level of honesty. Love is supposed to be patient, kind, and even more so, truthful! Should a person deviate from that, then you better be sure, a certain level of trust and love is sure to arise from that. Honesty builds trust, and conveying what you “don’t want,” assets a greater foundation. For one Texas dame, such musical work was not a difficult feat. In fact, it was even more simple, than what we could possible imagine!

Her name is. . .

Charline Arthur

http://www.bopping.org/wp-content/uploads/2010/10/TEALBLUE-costume.jpg; Edits By Lauren Kaye Clark

She was born in to a minister of the Pentecostal faith. They were poor, but that didn’t stop the music. In fact, in order to purchase her first guitar, Charline Arthur, sold bottles in order to raise the money. It is apparent that even then, the simple things of life were apparent to her. If you want something in life, you have to go and get it! That’s just how it had to be! Well, she eventually got her guitar, and as they say, the rest is herstory! At the age of 15, she was performing on a radio, known as KPLT radio station, in Paris, Texas. Nuf” said! Fast forward into a later time, and we come to hear the 1951 song, “I Don’t Need A Diary.” Its one of those straight to the point songs, about what a woman really wants. There is no doubt about that.

Charline Arthur’s texture is just as sweet, and as simple, as it needs to be. The richness of her sound is not as heavy. In fact, the pseduo-rich texture of Arthur’s voice is what makes the song, relatable! The truth of the matter is that sometimes people don’t want to hear a whole lot of fluff, regarding the message of a song. When people are feeling a certain way-when a woman is feeling a certain way-sometimes, it best to just say it. And so, she does!

“I don’t need a diary. . . . “I don’t need no pictures on the wall “I don’t need no letters, no long distant calls “Just don’t need nothin’ at all “Now you know that I love you, and always will . . .

Yes! That is straight to the point. Nevertheless, it goes to make the listener wonder, “why did she even have to say this?” Could it be because seeing a lover in person, is much more meaningful, than hearing from them, afar. Just be there! That’s one of the most enchanting messages a person can ever hear. Just be near, and love will do the rest. Who wants to be in a place and space, where they have to be distant from the one they love? Who wants that, or desire that? Having pictures on the wall, as a loved one is unable to touch the person on the pictures. And so, as time continues to move, let it be known that love will always move within truth’s direction. It is more than what meets the eye. That physical connection allows love to bloom. Its a simple tune, with a simple rule. Just be near, and let love do the rest!