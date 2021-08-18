Charlie Rocket of Dream Machine Foundation: “I am very appreciative for every mistake I made”

I don’t wish anyone would tell me anything, because then I wouldn’t have made the mistakes, I made which were the greatest thing ever. I am very appreciative for every mistake I made.

Charlie “Rocket” Jabaley is a former music manager, Grammy Award Winner, Iron Man Athlete brain tumor survivor and philanthropist. He has dedicated his life to helping those without the means achieve their wildest dreams.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

Well, I used to be in the music industry but even before that, when I was little, my dream was to be an athlete, but I was always overweight as a kid. But you can’t help what your dream is, uh. it’s just your dream. I love basketball, I wanted to be an athlete, a Nike Athlete. I love Nike, love Michael Jordan. But then, since I wasn’t athletic and could never lose weight, I buried that dream and I became a businessman, ended up in the music industry. I grew up in Atlanta and ended up doing Hip Hop and got really good at it, but at the height of my career, I managed 2Chainz, Travis Porter and Yung Dog winning Grammys and doing World Tours, but I was diagnosed with a Brain Tumor and I was 300lbs. I had never been able to shake my you know, food addiction and binge eating… things I’ve struggled with my whole life and that’s what inspired me to go back to my original dream, being an athlete. And I left the music industry at the age of 29 and I quit, I retired. And I just said I’m going to be an athlete, and I put my mind to it, started manifesting all my dreams that I ignored when I was little, and within a year and a half I was in the biggest Nike Commercial of all time, the Colin Kaepernick commercial, I became a Nike Athlete, I was on the cover of fitness magazines, biked across America, ran marathons and Iron Mans. I was a real athlete, it happened, all my dreams came true. That’s why I dedicated my life to making others dreams come true, and why I started my Dream Machine tour and I wake up every day and just help people.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company or organization?

Two Words, Richard Hutchins, Google it, it’s crazy!

Can you describe how you or your organization is making a significant social impact?

Me and my team, were all dreamers. Everyone left their lives to help make others dreams come true and were all living the dream. We call ourselves the dream team and we wake up every day, so far, we’re at 931 dreams come true and we’ve raised 1.7M dollars for our foundation that we help those families with, were trying to change the world and create the most innovative foundation with the concept of dreams and making peoples dreams come true.

Can you tell us a story about a particular individual who was impacted or helped by your cause?

Two Words, Richard Hutchins.

Are there three things the community/society/politicians can do to help you address the root of the problem you are trying to solve?

Really it’s just simple, the problem were trying to solve is the concept of people actually talking about their dreams. Like instead of asking someone “what do you do” instead ask them “what’s your dream” and maybe that conversation gets someone to think about it, opening up a door. We believe that dreams are what save people’s lives, it gives them hope, purpose, they become better people when chasing their dreams instead of ignoring them. Dreams are just what we feel the world needs more of and I challenge everyone, from a politician to just someone living a normal life to speak their dream to strangers, and ask people about theirs, doing something to help, it doesn’t have to be monetarily it can just be a little bit.

How do you define “Leadership”? Can you explain what you mean or give an example?

Leadership to me is real simple, it’s not words, it’s not philosophies, it’s just actions, Not telling people what to do but doing what you think should be done and others will follow in your footsteps. Leadership is just caring, acting, and doing what’s right. A good leader is someone who wants to do what’s right in the world for other people.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

I don’t wish anyone would tell me anything, because then I wouldn’t have made the mistakes, I made which were the greatest thing ever. I am very appreciative for every mistake I made.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

This movement, this is a pay it forward movement, a philanthropy movement for younger people. Philanthropists don’t have to be old and rich anymore, you know it’s just using resources and platforms and effort to just help somebody with their dreams. I want to change how philanthropy looks, philanthropy is fly now, it’s cool, you can get together with your friends and have fun and change the world

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

Someone said this to me the other day, “You could live life scared or you can be scared to live life” and it’s so much better to live life scared, doing things that scare you is kind of fun.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would like to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

Yeah, my team I just want meet with them every day, they inspire me. If I could wake up every day and meet with the people I love out here trying to change the world with me I’d be happy, I don’t need anybody else.

How can our readers follow you on social media?

@Charlie on Instagram and TikTok

