Charlie Dawson of The Foundation: “A ‘good’ company does an OK job for its customers”

A ‘good’ company does an OK job for its customers. It gives them what they expect in ways that are reliable, trustworthy, good value — maybe they improve incrementally year on year but they see themselves as being in the business of making cars or beer or jumpers, or providing a particular service like running trains or doing laundry or providing bank accounts.

A ‘great’ company looks beyond what they do to why they do it. They see their job as solving customers real problems or giving them outcomes they really want. Why do they have a car? Just getting from A to B, to help the family do what matters to them, to say something about their identity to themselves and others? By deciding what really matters a company is liberated to innovate, to find new and better ways to help their customers achieve these outcomes.

Charlie Dawson is the co-author of new book The Customer Copernicus: How to be Customer-Led (Routledge) and founder of The Foundation, a pioneering consultancy set up in 1999 to help organizations be customer-led. He has steered them and their clients through 21 years of learning and practicing, becoming a respected thought leader in the field. Their clients include HSBC, Jaguar Land Rover, eBay, Harvey Nichols, AO, Morrisons, Metro Bank, Visa and John Lewis.

I studied Engineering at university but engineering companies were dull and lifeless. So I found my way into advertising — pretty much the opposite. My big moment of inspiration was working on the launch of a Korean car company in the UK, Daewoo. The Koreans set mad targets — to match Mazda’s market share achieved after 24 years in their first year. And they said to the whole UK management team (our clients) and us, ‘don’t tell us why we can’t do it, tell us how we could do it’.

So we had to rule out all of the sensible things you’d do to launch a new car company and look for ways to make a big splash, fast. On the advertising side we thought about what to promise customers. Even if the cars had been great the competition was too strong for that to work, but beyond cars…? Many people hated car dealers, so we reasoned that a promise about finally giving customers decent service might be great!

Problem was we were an ad agency, so we had no idea how to actually build a company that could provide better service, only how to promise one.

Luckily the management team sorted that side out, deciding to sell direct, not through dealers, and to do it in some smart ways that made it all affordable, for them and for customers. We NEARLY hit the target too — it was amazing.

…and I wanted to do it again. Find a way to help businesses understand what customers really wanted AND then act on it so customers got brilliant, breakthrough products and services. It sounded obvious but it didn’t seem to happen. The crucial thing was it needed customer people to work with business people and they just don’t mix well.

So after 5 years thinking and trying some smaller steps, I gave up my job and set up The Foundation (www.the-foundation.com) in October 1999 with the single purpose of helping organizations achieve customer-led success. That’s success that starts by making things better for customers, whether or not they know how to ask for it, and then makes it work for the business too, in that order.

There’s been a ton of learning. It feels important, new and useful. And also difficult, slow and worthwhile.

It’s even led to a book, itself a 7 year project and finally, just done, called The Customer Copernicus (www.thecustomercopernicus.com) and we learned a lot more in writing that too.

Can you tell us a story about the hard times that you faced when you first started your journey? Did you ever consider giving up? Where did you get the drive to continue even though things were so hard?

We started in the first internet boom. We could have been doing anything and got clients. Then, precisely a year on, the bubble burst. No one emails to tell you the bubble’s burst — things just slow down. And your 13 employees and office costs stay high. Luckily we managed to change our outlook and focused — we kept hold of our reason for being in business and shrunk right back to learn properly how to do it. No question of stopping unless we were made to — the work felt way too interesting and useful for that.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lessons or ‘takeaways’ you learned from that?

Our name has not always been helpful. We had to get one of the first .biz email addresses because The Foundation for Modern Dance was using thefoundation.com (I never understood why they didn’t get an address connected to dancing) and then, during our first December, a big payment from a client went missing — £50,000 back in late 1999. Lots of frantic going backwards and forwards with them followed and eventually it turned out they’d paid it to The Great Ormand Street Foundation, which is a hospital for children… and they’d paid it at Christmas. Which made asking for it back again really quite hard. We got clearer on our financial admin after that and over time we’ve grown into our name.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

We help our clients change the way they see their world from inside the business looking out, close to colleagues and sales targets and the like, to seeing it from the outside-in, starting where customers stand and seeing a world of possibilities unconstrained by their organization.

So how do we do this for real?

Many in our field concentrate on information — finding out about customers and competitors in market research and presenting analysis back to managers in words and numbers in meeting rooms or by email. We realized that when this information tells managers inconvenient truths they often argue with them and find ways to avoid taking the issues on board.

So we developed Immersion where we insist our clients meet people with other perspectives from theirs in person. We get them meeting customers who tell them what they really think and how they feel, honestly. And we introduce them to leaders from organizations in other sectors who have successfully tackled issues with similarities to their own. What comes from the conversations is the missing ingredient — belief. Belief in what really matters to customers and what they think of the managers’ own organization, no matter how awkward, and belief that it is possible to do very different things to their current approach in response.

An early example was work with did with Volkswagen who wanted to get better at keeping their customers when they changed their car. The MD initially wanted to launch a VW magazine because that’s what car companies do to grow loyalty as they describe it. When he spoke to his allocated customer they were very angry about the cost of servicing. I remember asking the MD if he mentioned the magazine? Of course not! It was missing the point — expensive servicing drove customers away from their dealers and so away from the brand when customers renewed their car.

Then the VW team listened to a manager from Rolls Royce Aero Engines who told them how that business had stopped selling jet engines and getting airlines to pay for servicing and mending them and invented ‘power by the hour’ or the Total Care Package — a subscription service for jet engine time with Rolls Royce underwriting and organizing all of the servicing support. This inspiration led the VW team to start talking about ‘power by the hour’ for cars, an idea they would have dismissed as impossible had I suggested it.

They made the idea smaller and invented their Service Plan where a customer buying a car has the option to pay up front for 3 years servicing at a highly discounted rate. They get a great deal, they love coming back because it feels like it’s free, and many more of them buy another Volkswagen as a result. The business case has losses in servicing and gains in new car sales — it’s an outside-in business case, a trade-off that most companies would never make because the service team is in a kind of competition with the sales team. It’s been a big success too — most cars are now sold with service plans.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

Do something you believe in with others who believe in it too — something you all feel makes a worthwhile difference. If you’re not in this situation then be bold and move. It makes work feel like it’s part of life.

And… be ‘properly selfish’ — an idea I got from a wonderful ex Royal Marine I’ve worked with. If you don’t look after yourself then you can’t look after anyone else, so make sure you eat, drink, rest, have holidays and see friends as part of being more effective when you’re working, not just as downtime.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

Sean Meehan, co-author of our just-completed book, The Customer Copernicus. I met him when he was doing his PhD at London Business School in 1997. I was presenting the case study of the Daewoo launch to the MBA class that Sean was looking after. It turned out when we finally discussed it in 1999, that his PhD was all about how, and how badly, companies were at responding to what their customers want and need, exactly what I was setting up The Foundation to do! It gave me confidence that there really was something in this idea and it wasn’t just obvious. It also gave me a learning partner outside the business across two decades, including the seven years it took us to do the book.

Ok thank you for all that. Now let’s shift to the main focus of this interview. The title of this series is “How to take your company from good to great”. Let’s start with defining our terms. How would you define a “good” company, what does that look like? How would you define a “great” company, what does that look like?

I see the real purpose of any business as being to do something useful for its customers — solve a problem they have or help them get something they want in a way that’s better than the alternatives, better than what came before. If a business isn’t doing this then why is it here?

When a business does do this then customers happily pay, and to make success sustainable the income needs to be shared in an equitable way between all those involved. If there are no customers then there’s nothing to share. If there are lots of customers then there’s a need for investment and investors need to get a return for the people they, in turn, serve. But the investors or shareholders are not why the business is here — they are just contributors to the broader enterprise.

In The Customer Copernicus we tell the stories of 18 different businesses like this, customer-led successes that, by thinking this way, ended up pioneering on behalf of their customers, innovating proactively, leading their sector and usually being copied by competitors left in their wake.

easyJet is one example. Their purpose is to make travel easy and affordable for their customers. It sounds bland, but they really meant it. Discount airline travel back in 2010 was affordable but it was a horrible experience. So the easyJet team decided to tackle the biggest pain points and one of the first was what passengers experienced as a race to get a seat caused by not having allocated seating. The reason seats weren’t allocated was because people sit down faster when they take the first seat they find, and the cost model relies on planes making 8 flights per day, turning round quickly, in as little as 25 minutes. People in the industry believed that this was the only way to do it.

But the leaders didn’t take no for an answer. They insisted on trying, and after 18 months and many disappointments, they cracked it — ignore air bridges and board the plane from the front and the back simultaneously. It takes people longer to sit down, but you fill up two halves in parallel so it’s twice as fast.

By taking the leap and risking failure, with all the embarrassment implied, easyJet took a massive leap forward, for their customers who now felt they were on a ‘proper’ airline, and for the business. In the first five years of the leadership team’s tenure revenue rose from £3bn to £5bn, net profit from £141m to £548m and the share price from £4 to £19.

Based on your experience and success, what are the five most important things one should know in order to lead a company from Good to Great? Please share a story or an example for each.

With The Customer Copernicus, we set out to answer two questions.

When great customer-led companies lead their markets, what they do often looks obvious — Amazon makes it simple to buy anything at all, Sky gives customers better TV, easyJet in the example above made discount airline travel easy as well as affordable. And they have all been hugely successful commercially. So why is it so rare?

And then, once a business has become an outstanding customer-led success, why would they stop? Because Tesco, O2 and Wells Fargo were great once but they all stopped, and two ended up in court.

We learned something surprising. What separates success from failure are the shared beliefs people have across an organization, the unspoken assumptions about how things work.

Central to this question about customer-led success are two alternative belief systems:

Inside-out, close to colleagues and distant from customers

Outside-in, customer-led, close to customers, motivated by finding new and better ways to solve their problems

Inside-out beliefs are, sadly, natural. Success is selling more and hitting the numbers. Achieving it involves setting high sales targets, promising money if they are hit, shouting if they are missed.

Outside-in beliefs are hard because customer-led initiatives are awkward — the benefit to customers is clear and so are the costs to the company. But the benefits to the company are not clear at all, at least not in advance.

It takes conviction or belief to take these kinds of steps, belief that grows as each step is shown to work, not just for customers but for the business too.

So, the five steps companies follow in going from good to great are:

Find the burning reason why they want or need to do this. Without this what follows will be too difficult. For Tesco it was a burning ambition to beat revered grocery market leader Sainsbury’s who they disliked with a passion. For O2 it was fear as the mobile phone market was spiraling towards loss-making competition over acquiring customers with promotional incentives. For easyJet it was pain to begin with as their on-time performance was worse than Air Zimbabwe, but once they started to turn around it became ambition, motivated by their purpose and doing something meaningful in their industry. Tackle a first big customer issue in the market ahead of others. It will be difficult, costly and hard to show in advance that it will work. It will create a Moment of Belief when you do it well — in other words when people in the organization see it working they will start to believe that maybe doing things for customers can work for the business too. easyJet’s allocated seating was a Moment of Belief. For Tesco it was an initiative called ‘One in Front’, a promise to queuing customers that if there were more than two in line then Tesco would open another checkout, and keep on doing so until they were all open. A £60m cost in 1994 with no certainty over whether the business would get a return. They did it, it worked and it helped them get ahead of Sainsbury’s. Do more, a succession of pioneering initiatives or Moments of Belief, making life better for customers, growing internal belief that this is what success looks like and how it is achieved. easyJet followed allocated seating by getting rid of what they called Gotcha pricing — tricks that meant customers paid more than they intended. They did it by lobbying to change the rules for the whole market across Europe, making sure everyone lost revenue together. Then they re-built it by offering customers valued choices they were free to trade up to, and many did, like paying for more legroom or for premium brands of drinks sold on board. Tesco followed One in Front with bag packing, a £15m a year cost to provide any customer that wanted it with help to pack their bags at the checkout. Make the approach systematic, repeatable and scalable, involving ways of learning often centered on data, helping people across the organization do a better job for customers. For Tesco this was introducing Clubcard, a way of rewarding and thanking existing shoppers whose greatest value was in the data it provided. Now Tesco could understand what customers did, not just what Tesco sold. It helped them make some big decisions. They introduced a Free From range and sales were disappointing. They would have discontinued it BUT Clubcard data showed it was attracting new customers, and these customers bought a great deal more from across the store. The value of the range was in the customers it attracted not its product sales, something previously invisible to them and still invisible to their competitors. Become and remain purposeful, existing first to pioneer on behalf of customers with financial success a means to that end, managing the belief system not just the activities of the business. This is the one where great successes fall back to become just ‘good’ again, or worse. To stay purposeful takes two things; paying attention to the beliefs people have in the business, treating them like they are a critical issue, talking about culture, fit, drift and so on. And having a continual flow of Moments of Belief, actions taken that show, for real, that this is the way we do things around here. Handelsbanken, the international Swedish bank has no sales targets because they believe targets encourage selling to customers that don’t want or need a product. Having introduced a new credit card, someone in the central team started keeping track of how many were being taken up in each branch. When the CEO noticed he asked the person to stop, explaining that if someone in a branch saw the list and their branch did 18 while next door did 20, it was human nature to try to do 20. And at that point they would be a volume bank not a customer bank. Common sense was why the person was keeping track and the Moment of Belief was them being stopped and the explanation for why, reinforcing the unusual way things were done.

Extensive research suggests that “purpose driven businesses” are more successful in many areas. Can you help articulate for our readers a few reasons why a business should consider becoming a purpose driven business, or consider having a social impact angle?

This is a muddled area with muddled thinking.

All businesses have a purpose of some kind — it is why people assume the business is here. There can’t be no reason. Usually it’s assumed to be financial, growing shareholder value or similar. It just isn’t said out loud.

The current debate about purpose comes from the realization that this assumption is causing terrible harm. Businesses are created by people but they have been damaging people in order to make money — letting customers down or deceiving them, providing awful jobs, treating suppliers badly, damaging the environment and so on. If people created businesses then, it has been reasoned, surely businesses are for people not against them and for a narrow financial goal.

So what’s meant by ‘a purposeful business’ is that the business is overtly for people first, and in our view the ultimate purpose of a business cannot be to serve many groups of people because that is confused. The group that comes first is customers and only by serving customers well does any value get created for the others involved, including shareholders.

A ‘social impact angle’ is another part of the confusion. Usually it is discussed when the unspoken assumption is that the business is here to make money first and it then feels the need to do something else on the side to make amends for the damage it’s doing, to bolster its reputation.

The scarce thing in this field, other than clear thinking, is belief — anyone really believing that a sentence describing why the business is here really IS why the business is here, and not just a way to try to make more money.

When businesses like easyJet or Handelsbanken have a purpose to so something genuinely useful for customers, everyone involved feels good about their work. It’s easy to have ideas, to feel confident in trying them out and for people to be naturally aligned, all trying to do the same thing, something they believe in, not putting their humanity to one side at the start of the work day and doing things that make money but feel bad.

Of course businesses like this do well, but only when the shared beliefs are that the stated, human, customer-led purpose really is the purpose. And that is not something to be taken lightly — the five steps from the previous question show how it’s done.

What would you advise to a business leader who initially went through years of successive growth, but has now reached a standstill. From your experience do you have any general advice about how to boost growth and “restart their engines”?

Look to the past and identify all of the proud stories about the business at its best.

Find the threads and commonalities and draw them out — the ideas will describe the best sense of why the business matters to its customers and those in and around it, and they will be believed in because they come from truth. They will be a down to earth view of its purpose and some supporting beliefs about how it succeeds when it’s on song.

For John Lewis, the colleague-owned UK retailer, this might be providing trust to customers in areas where trust is scarce. Decades ago they provided true information about the origins of products when most were unreliable. They took care of colleagues and gave them ownership of the business so they would take a long term view, advise and help, not sell, so customers trusted their people. And they promised they were ‘never knowingly undersold’ so customers trusted the price.

Having understood the past, then look forward and see what the challenges are for the people the business serves. How can it apply the reason it’s here to these challenges?

For John Lewis that would mean seeing where trust is lacking and sorely needed, maybe in getting work done to a home or looking at reviews online. Innovating in these areas to provide trust would create new relevance, a reason for the business to be crucial in future that’s true to the purpose that comes from the past.

Generating new business, increasing your profits, or at least maintaining your financial stability can be challenging during good times, even more so during turbulent times. Can you share some of the strategies you use to keep forging ahead and not lose growth traction during a difficult economy?

In our business it’s important not to ‘sell’. You can’t make a client company have a problem, you can only be there to call on when they do. So keep on being useful, being active, doing helpful things like running relevant events to stay in mind, and keep costs down so the situation never becomes desperate. If you have to urgently grow revenue it’s too late. You can’t push string, it has to be pulled.

In your experience, which aspect of running a company tends to be most underestimated? Can you explain or give an example?

Having done it for 21 years of ups and downs now, one of the hardest bits is dealing with downturns and specifically deciding whether you are in a short blip and things will be OK again soon or whether there’s a proper problem and you need to respond like it’s a true crisis which means cutting back in ways that can’t help but hurt people, so you want to avoid it if you possibly can. But if you wait too long then you might need to cut more than if you act early. You are ultimately responsible for decisions having a huge impact on other people’s lives and there’s no right answer. It’s when talking to other people running businesses can be helpful, and people have proved wonderful generous with time and honest conversation over the years.

As you know, “conversion” means to convert a visit into a sale. In your experience what are the best strategies a business should use to increase conversion rates?

In our world where all our work is on relatively short projects, the biggest step is from never having worked with someone to having worked with them once. After that it’s all down to doing the work well and that bit comes easily — relationships develop based on substance.

To do a first piece of work I have learned over the years to go against the instinct to do something big because usually it doesn’t happen. Instead make it as small and as easy to agree as possible so the barrier in the way of doing something for real is minimized. If it’s really small, for example a day or two of a Partner’s time, then the day rate can make the costs look high. So I learned to suggest the client just pays what it’s worth and what’s affordable to them. At that level it makes little difference to us versus the huge benefit of really starting to get to know someone and their organization.

Of course, the main way to increase conversion rates is to create a trusted and beloved brand. Can you share a few ways that a business can earn a reputation as a trusted and beloved brand?

I’d use more down to earth language than that — a trusted brand yes, but beloved sounds like an inside-out view. You want your brand to be loved but honestly, the vast majority of brands in this world are not that important to the customers who use them. So if you look outside-in you might get a more realistic sense of the emotional connection someone has with your category and what you offer.

A lot could be written about this but the two things that I think make most difference are first, do what you promise and what’s expected with bulletproof consistency. Most brands don’t manage to do even this because it’s much harder to do than it sounds. The second and rarer quality is to have a generous attitude, showing you trust people, customers and colleagues. For example if something goes wrong then allowing customer-facing colleagues to be able to respond instantly, not just correcting something but giving something away to make amends and for them to feel they will get a pat on the back for this. When you show trust, people act in ways that can be trusted and feel they can express themselves in their work. It creates happy environments and brands that feel good to deal with.

Great customer service and great customer experience are essential to build a beloved brand and essential to be successful in general. In your experience what are a few of the most important things a business leader should know in order to create a Wow! Customer Experience?

Again I would dial down the language here. A consistently good customer experience is a very unusual thing and often when people try to ‘wow’ they lose sight of the essentials. We have worked with a bank that prides itself on buying customers a birthday cake if they come into the branch on their birthday, but most colleagues don’t know a great deal about banking and so can’t do much to help customers with tricky financial questions. Really that’s what you want from a bank, not a birthday cake.

What are your thoughts about how a company should be engaged on Social Media? For example, the advisory firm EisnerAmper conducted 6 yearly surveys of United States corporate boards, and directors reported that one of their most pressing concerns was reputational risk as a result of social media. Do you share this concern? We’d love to hear your thoughts about this.

The explosion of social media channels has meant that businesses are another step more on show and transparent than they used to be. It’s another test of integrity, by which I mean unified and consistent, so what’s said and what’s done hang together all across the company.

It rewards businesses with a strong and genuine sense of purpose, knowing why they’re here and the ways they do things. If that’s in place and believed by everyone involved then there’s nothing to fear. Colleagues will be able to act and communicate freely in ways that are going to be consistent and tonally in tune with each other and what the business stands for.

What are the most common mistakes you have seen CEOs & founders make when they start a business? What can be done to avoid those errors?

Being too confident they have the answer and they just need to execute it and grow. I think it’s more useful to see the early years as about learning so the company’s offer and its business model and approach can all be adjusted to fit what turns out to be the reality of the market. The learning never stops but confidence grows about what works as experience grows.

Thank you for all of that. We are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

At The Foundation we are actually doing something like this, growing a community of ‘customer pioneers’, people who believe that business is here to serve customers first and who want to learn about ways to do this brilliantly. If organizations around the world did this then the might of the global business community would be focused on making life better for the people those organizations served and all manner of society’s issues would get tackled effectively. It is a simple idea but one with huge potential power.

