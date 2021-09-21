Charlie Davis Of Preffy: “Listen to your customers!”

Listen to your customers!

As a part of our series called “My Life as a TwentySomething Founder”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Charlie Davis.

Charlie Davis is the 25-year-old founder and CEO of Preffy — the brand-new, breakout platform making waves in the world of music on TikTok. Acquired by Nashville-based music marketing firm Songfluencer in May 2021, Preffy allows artists to host prize-based competitions with influencers to see who can garner the most likes on a social media video featuring the artist’s song — therefore gaining organic exposure for all parties involved. A graduate of Cornell University (and the grandson of the legendary Clive Davis), Charlie Davis is making his mark as a young entrepreneur in the highly competitive world of music tech.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! What is your “backstory”?

I was born and raised in New York City. I started teaching myself how to code when I was about 15 and eventually would go on to receive my undergraduate and Master’s degree from Cornell. I had the good fortune to grow up around the music industry and have always tried to apply my coding skills to solve challenging problems for artists and labels.

It is no secret that a fundamental problem affecting artists of all sizes is how to expand their audience and attract new fans. I started Preffy in February of 2021 with the ambition to build the ultimate marketing solution for artists. From an unbiased perspective, I saw TikTok as the platform where an artist’s marketing-dollars could best be spent. TikTok does not care about an artist’s genre nor if their song was released 30 years ago. TikTok can create the greatest impact for an artist in the shortest amount of time. Because of this, I wanted to build a solution that would enable artists and labels to take full advantage of TikTok as a marketing channel. The idea for Preffy came from a simple theoretical exercise “if I’m an artist and only have a budget of SX to get my song trending on TikTok, what should I do?”

Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that happened to you since you started your company? What lessons or takeaways idd you take out of that story?

In May, Preffy was acquired by Songfluencer. In case you are unaware, Songfluencer is a leader in the music influencer-marketing space. I had mutual clients with Songfluencer who only said great things about their tech and services. Originally, I wanted to reach out to discuss a partnership idea that would mutually benefit both Preffy and Songfluencer.

I drafted an email to Johnny Cloherty, Songfluencer’s CEO, introducing myself and Preffy. For 45 minutes, I stared at that email and debated whether or not I should send it. In some respects, Preffy was disrupting the traditional influencer-marketing industry. I feared that I was bringing Preffy to Songfluencer’s attention too early in the process and that by doing so, I would inadvertently create a direct competitor. Through much internal debate, I determined that competitors are inevitable and that the potential reward would outweigh the risk. Thank God I did that! Johnny and Songfluencer truly embraced Preffy and eventually the partnership discussions led to an acquisition offer.

My biggest takeaway from that story is to not treat your idea or company like a secret.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

I believe Songfluencer as a company stands out by their willingness to embrace change. I first reached out to Songfluencer essentially claiming that I have found a better way to do influencer-marketing for artists. Many companies would have rejected the notion in favor of the status quo, but Songfluencer fully welcomed the idea that there could be a new and improved strategy.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

I am extremely grateful for my longtime advisor and mentor Ben Darr. Ben gave me my first professional software development experience when I was just a senior in high school. Having already built and sold a successful startup, I reached out to Ben and asked him to be a formal advisor for Preffy. Without hesitation, he accepted. Especially as a solo-founder, I think it is extremely important to surround yourself with trusted advisors that are hands-on and willing to donate their time to help you through the process. Building a company is a roller-coaster and Ben definitely helped me stay even keeled throughout.

Are you working on any exciting projects now?

I am still continuing to build out Preffy. We are eager to see if we can apply the same principles that have been successful at marketing music on TikTok to brands.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

As a platform, Preffy enables creators to live off of their work. Through Preffy, creators around the world have been able to begin monetizing their content. I have heard amazing stories from creators about how Preffy has enabled them to move or buy a car, all through their creative outlets. I am a big believer in the future of the creator economy and love that Preffy allows people to earn money while pursuing their creative passions.

Do you have a favorite book that made a deep impact on your life? Can you share a story?

“The Design of Everyday Things” by Don Norman was required reading for my program at Cornell. The book completely changed the way I viewed design and the everyday objects that we interact with. The book taught me that good design is often unnoticeable because it just seems natural. My favorite quote is “A brilliant solution to the wrong problem can be worse than no solution at all.”

Can you share 5 of the most difficult and most rewarding parts of being a “TwentySomething founder”. Please share an example or story for each

For me, one of the most difficult parts of being a Twenty-Something founder is figuring out how to measure progress. Most founders have a vision for what they want their company to grow into. However, breaking down that long term vision into a series of daily tasks can be overwhelming at times. I had to learn that sometimes the most productive days feel like you did nothing at all.

For example, I built the MVP of Preffy in about 10 days. During that time, I coded around the clock and even developed a mild case of carpal tunnel syndrome. I felt incredibly productive during this time because I was able to easily measure my progress by how many coding tasks I completed. After I launched the product and we were running competitions, I started hearing from creators that they were frustrated by how difficult it was to win a prize. I spent the next several days just thinking about that issue and potential solutions. At the end of each day, I felt like I had accomplished nothing. When I had finally come up with a solution I was proud of, it took me less than one-hour to implement. It is uneasy for me to think that a significant amount of my time should be spent thinking about an issue rather than implementing a solution for it.

Another extremely difficult part about being a Twenty-Something founder is trying to figure out whether to pivot or persevere. I have ready many books on entrepreneurship and they all seem to encourage both the importance of overcoming adversity and knowing when to pivot. For me, it was difficult to recognize whether adversity was a sign that I was going down the wrong path or just normal growing pains that accompany building a startup. During these times, I relied heavily on my advisors who built both successful and unsuccessful startups for guidance.

Without a doubt, the most rewarding part of being a Twenty-Something founder is hearing from customers who have benefitted from your product. One of the first Preffy competitions that I ever ran was with an independent artist on their first release. This was still in the experimental phase of Preffy so I offered to fund the competition myself. The competition performed better than anyone could have imagined, receiving over 50M views on TikTok and Instagram and increasing the artist’s Spotify streams by 700% in one week. Hearing the appreciation of the artist, the manager, and the winning creators was an extremely rewarding experience.

What are the main takeaways that you would advise a twenty year old who is looking to found a business?

Lesson 1. Look for “hair-on-fire problems” that people are desperate to fix

Lesson 2. The distribution of your product is as important as the product itself

Lesson 3. Listen to your customers!

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might see this. 🙂

Eric Ries, author of The Lean Startup. His book helped me avoid some crucial mistakes, and I would love to take him out to lunch as a way of saying thank you.

What is the best way our readers can follow you on social media?

They can connect with me on LinkedIn at: https://www.linkedin.com/in/charlie-j-davis-613259126/

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for joining us!