Charles Lichtman: “You are part of a community, so be part of the community”

Chuck Lichtman is an attorney practicing complex business litigation in South Florida being twice awarded “Lawyer of the Year” by the leading attorney rating service, Best Lawyers in America. He is also a social activist having founded a national voting rights organization after representing Al Gore in the 2000 Presidential Recount, and that organization still exists today. Having developed an expertise in terrorism and Middle East affairs, Chuck has published two novels, The Last Inauguration and The Sword of David, being released on September 7, 2021.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to ‘get to know you’. Can you tell us a bit about how you grew up?

I grew up in an integrated, blue-collar, steel town, Gary, Indiana. By 1968, when I was 13, the city had become violent and dangerous, including race riots that burned down almost all of downtown Gary when Martin Luther King was killed. There was also a significant drug war involving the legendary criminal Garland Jeffries, that gave Gary the nickname the “Murder Capitol of the USA.” Drugs were everywhere and easy to get and everyone did them, including certain teachers. Most of the fathers in my neighborhood, known as Miller Beach, worked in the steel mills so the neighborhood was lower middle class, and very rough and tumble. Around my sophomore year, my high school had race riots so severe that the National Guard was brought in, and classes were cancelled for a couple days. We were also acutely aware of the Vietnam War and one day I was there with a few hundred other kids from school, watching the son of the Superintendent of Schools pulling the American Flag down from the flagpole and lighting it on fire in protest of the war. Oddly, at the time, none of what I described above seemed exceptional or weird; it’s just how it was. The highlight for all of the kids was that Miller Beach was located right on the Lake Michigan lakeshore with an adjacent huge and beautiful park, so all of the kids congregated there year-round. We could look across the lake and see downtown Chicago. There was always something happening, and it usually involved a good story.

Personally, I grew up with rampant anti-Semitism and was beat up at least 100 times until I learned enough self-defense to take care of myself. My parents were hard-working people. My dad was a pharmacist and store manager for Walgreens, and my mom was a permanent substitute teacher in my school and was somewhat known for her violent temper. Notwithstanding the issues I had with the anti-Semites, I had a lot of non-Jewish, Black and Hispanic friends, which was encouraged by my liberal parents. I somehow figured out on my own it was better to get along with people and forge friendships than to isolate myself. Overall, I think growing up in Gary was the best place to learn about the real world in the 1960’s and early 1970’s. Nonetheless, I knew I had to get out of there, so I took school just seriously enough to get me into college, although I was also active in extra-curricular activities.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

Without question, Exodus by Leon Uris was the most impactful book I have ever read. Roughly 500 members of my family from Muncatch, Hungary (now Munkachevo, Ukraine) were put on boxcars by the Nazis and exterminated in Auschwitz. Only one uncle from my entire family survived the concentration camp, Oskar Klein. His life story is effectively the story of the book Exodus, including coming from Crete to Palestine on a boat very similar to the Exodus. He also escaped the British internment camp at Atlit in a mass breakout, as described in Exodus and became either a member of the Irgun or the Palmach. He then went on to fight the Arabs when Israel was declared a state in 1948. One of my prized possessions is a copy of Exodus signed by Leon Uris. I watch the movie every year, so that I never forget that period of my family’s history. I hope to one day get permission from the Uris estate to write the sequel to Exodus.

Do you have a favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Do you have a story about how that was relevant in your life or your work?

“Always try your hardest, never quit and never let anyone else quit.” I learned that from my mentor, Indiana University Hall of Fame Basketball Coach, Bobby Knight. As you might gather from my answer to your first question, I had focus and self-discipline problems when I got to college. Coach Knight must have seen something in me because he changed my perspective from being a student who did only what I had to do to get by, to being a laser-focused, get it done person. He instilled in me a super hard work, perfectionist, leadership mentality that I carry to this day.

This self-discipline came to the forefront twenty years ago. On presidential election night in November 2000, I was recruited to step in on an emergency basis to help Al Gore’s recount effort in Florida. I was assigned responsibility to run the entire Broward County, Florida recount operation. You may remember the hanging, dimpled, perforated and pregnant chads. Well, I was dubbed the “Chad guy” because, aside from falsely being accused on national television of eating chads, I sat at the counting table with the election’s officials, a couple of members of my team, the Republicans and the Press arguing over every of the punch card ballots as to whether it was a vote for Bush or a vote for Gore. Countless times certain people wanted to stop the vote count to take long breaks, or leave for the night early, and consistently for the entire time that the manual recount was in process, I managed to keep people in their chairs counting the votes. I frequently said, “For crying out loud, the presidency of the United States in in our hands and you want to take a break? Seriously? Great, take a break, but get someone else in your chair. We’re not leaving.”

Everyone did agree to take off on Thanksgiving night at about 6:00 p.m. Broward County Sheriffs escorted me home because I had received death threats, and they actually parked outside my house overnight for much of the Recount and followed me back to count votes each succeeding day. Anyway, on Thanksgiving night I walked into my home and there was a news clip of me on the television. My father-in-law handed me a vodka which I drank in one gulp and then passed out on the couch for the next few hours. For most of the 36 days of the Recount I barely slept or ate, but at the end of the Recount, only Broward County finished counting all of the votes.

How do you define “Leadership”? Can you explain what you mean or give an example?

Leadership is just that; you lead by example with hardest of work combined with good behavior. By that I mean, I never lose my temper and yell at people. Indeed, most of the time I use humor and kindness with my colleagues, while at the same time setting the example by being the first in and last to leave every day. One example of this goes back to 2009 when I was hired by a court appointed receiver as his litigation counsel to clean up the fourth largest Ponzi scheme in American history, perpetrated by Scott Rothstein, involving investor losses of 1.4 billion dollars. The Rothstein case came to light very shortly after the Madoff case hit the news. At the beginning of the case, I had a team of about twenty lawyers from my law firm working under me, with an unimaginable amount of work with constantly changing circumstances and intense media scrutiny. While the South Florida press speculated that it would take ten years of work to close the case resulting in maybe a 25% recovery to victims, I quietly took the position that we were going to get the case done in record time and obtain a much better result. And we did. Indeed, we finished the case in four years and produced a 100% return to victims, and that’s because every day, everyone worked their hardest and the smartest way we could, ignoring all prior conventional theories on how to run a case that big. I made sure nobody outworked me, and that at all times we operated cohesively as a team. I also bought more drinks and pizza then you can imagine. That case also taught me how important it was as a leader to applaud my people and thank them every single day. Gratitude goes a long way with people. Here we are in 2021 and the Madoff case is still going strong.

In my work, I often talk about how to release and relieve stress. As a busy leader, what do you do to prepare your mind and body before a stressful or high stakes meeting, talk, or decision? Can you share a story or some examples?

I always viewed stress as being a state of mind and for decades many of my partners told me they thought I was impervious to stress. In reality, my perspective was always that getting stressed about an emergency, a total screw-up by someone, or facing a critical deadline or meeting never made sense. I’ve always told my team not to panic, not to be stressed, because often, things we have to deal with are just out of our control. Given that if and when events that could be deemed stressful happened, I typically just tended to process the situation, tell my folks “Sh — happens, so let’s just deal with it.” It’s about maintaining balance.

This may sound silly, but I am prideful that for years, many of my law partners have called me “The Wolf” or have said, “Call in the Wolf” when there has been a crazy emergency situation that needed fixing. This nickname refers to the movie Pulp Fiction, where Harvey Keitel played Winston “The Wolf” Wolfe, who under the craziest circumstances in that movie, just kept his calm. That being said, I have managed stress by making sure that somehow, I get a workout in every day, and I do a lot of yoga.

Ok, thank you for all that. Now let’s move to the main focus of our interview. The United States is currently facing a very important self-reckoning about race, diversity, equality and inclusion. This is of course a huge topic. But briefly, can you share your view on how this crisis inexorably evolved to the boiling point that it’s at now?

To be blunt, my view is the country is in a civil war, not where the Mason-Dixon line draws borders, but where personal philosophy draws borders. I believe that more than half of the people in this country fully understand the notion stated in the Declaration of Independence that “All men are created equal,” and should be treated as such, so as to enjoy “the pursuit of life, liberty and happiness.” Then there is a large segment of close-minded Americans who are bigots and live to hate. And those people live that way guided by fear. It is unacceptable that discrimination and violence is perpetrated every day against Blacks, Hispanics, Asians, LBGTQ, Jews and Muslims. Excepting Native Americans, every one of us either personally or through our forefathers came here from elsewhere. To me, it is disgraceful that people are not treated equally in this country. This is not a liberal or conservative issue; it is an issue of humanity.

I believe this crisis has evolved by built in biases that to some extent have been passed down from generation to generation. In my circumstance, explain how a young boy in second grade knew to call me a “dirty Jew?” That’s a failure of parenting and of ignorance. It is undeniable that there are millions of Americans that hate Blacks and other minorities. Why?

And many of elected officials have instigated hatred by close-minded philosophies and subtle use of terminology to help perpetrate negativity against anyone who is not lily white. We have had presidents, senators, members of congress and judges all espouse hateful rhetoric. People vote on election day for people who have been truly incapable of leading; but rather, say what they must to play to their base. And Americans have come to accept lies as truth, and real news as fake. When those men and women running for public office stop pandering to a small group of voters on the premise that doing so will get them enough votes to get them elected, those politicians are not working for the betterment of the country. They have been and are working for themselves. That’s our civil war. We live in an uncivil country.

Can you tell our readers a bit about your experience working with initiatives to promote Diversity and Inclusion? Can you share a story with us?

Growing up with Black friends showed me they were just as smart, funny and good as any white guy in Miller Beach, and they were better people than the anti-Semites or the racists. Unfortunately, I saw my Black friends did not have the same opportunities that I had, whether it was for a part-time job, going to college, having suiting housing and food on the table and so on. These observations have stuck with me ever since high school.

I worked on my first federal election in high school for a Congressman, Adam Benjamin, then for Senator Birch Bayh, and on many other elections thereafter. But it wasn’t until the Recount that I came to understand how badly broken the electoral system is, particularly to the prejudice affecting Blacks. I learned of actual physical roadblocks set up by Broward County Sheriffs sitting in their police cars prevented Blacks from voting in parts of my then home county of Broward. And this happened all over the state. That was revolting to me.

As a result of understanding the electoral system was broken, starting right after the 2000 election, at my expense, I started to build a nationwide voter protection program, by traveling repeatedly to Boston, New York and Washington, DC to recruit like-minded lawyers, while of course, seeking help from the other lawyers I worked with on the Recount, to help build our Florida voter protection organization. By 2002 I had full “VoPro” attorney teams in those three cities and had named the organization “The National Democratic Lawyers Council,” at the suggestion of Joe Sandler, the General Counsel of the Democratic National Committee. I continued my travels and by 2004, I had added lawyers in many other states and had leadership in many big cities with an army of many thousands of lawyers ready to help. Then John Kerry, Cam Kerry, Joe Sandler and Chris Sautter all helped me take that organization and merge it into the Democratic National Committee, so that the first national “VoPro” program was in place, as I sat in a room with Eric Holder and a few other people and we wrote the playbook. As to Florida, by presidential election day November 2004 we had about 3200 lawyers working at polling precincts statewide. Every lawyer had been fully trained on all election issues and a chain of command was in place to fix voter problems in real time. We saved thousands of Black votes. The program was a huge success and continues on to this day. We ultimately even stopped the roadblocks. That’s not exactly a corporate diversity program, but to be sure, it is a program that works to assure inclusion and diversity in the ranks of voters. What right is more inviolate than the right to vote?

This may be obvious to you, but it will be helpful to spell this out. Can you articulate to our readers a few reasons why it is so important for a business or organization to have a diverse executive team?

Diversity is critical because America is diverse. Our workplaces must be inclusive. More than that, people who come from different places with different life experiences have valuable insights on issues and solutions. Maybe it’s as simple as this — — enacting diversity is the right thing to do. Conversely, arguably, maybe even probably, not allowing an organization to have a diverse team is discriminatory.

Ok. Here is the main question of our discussion. You are an influential business leader. Can you please share your “5 Steps We Must Take To Truly Create An Inclusive, Representative, and Equitable Society”? Kindly share a story or example for each.

First, while there are countless quality charities, focus on those that directly help people in need. My family has enjoyed every Christmastime going to the local toy store (used to be Toys R Us) and bringing a full SUV worth of toys to Big Brothers and other similar programs that have holiday parties for children who wouldn’t otherwise get Christmas gifts. One good deed like that, even if it is annually, makes a difference.

Second, you are part of a community, so be part of the community. Find an organization that helps people that interests you and dive in. You will see how rewarding it is. For years I sat on the Board of a United Way charitable institution, Family and Children Services. It was extremely rewarding.

Third, find a charity that helps address civil and legal wrongs that has a proven track record of fixing problems, like the NAACP or ADL, and write them checks.

Fourth, I know this from firsthand experience; mentors changed my life. A lawyer friend of mine started a mentoring program in South Florida. You can make a difference by helping to mentor someone, regardless of race, creed or color.

Fifth, get involved in the political process. Use your voice. Write editorials. Help the right people get elected to office. Work at the polls on election day.

We are going through a rough period now. Are you optimistic that this issue can eventually be resolved? Can you explain?

I genuinely believe people would say I am the eternal optimist. Realistically, however, in the near term I do not see how the present climate in America will change, such that there will be a greater sense of moving to equality for and acceptance of all people. There is just too much anger, hostility and open prejudice for things to turn around any time soon. That being said, I do believe there will be a transformational leader who will somehow bring us all together in this country, but it might take many years. Consider though that politics, world affairs, and perspectives all change from time to time. We came out of World War II a better country. President Lyndon Baines Johnson, a Texas Dixiecrat, probably least expected to ever do anything to help minorities, signed into law some of our strongest federal statutes protecting voting and other civil rights. So when we least expect it, I believe something good will happen to make this great country even better than it is. I hope this happens sooner, not later.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US, with whom you would like to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

Steven Spielberg. By coincidence, I just sent him a very personal note, unlike any I’ve ever sent anyone, thanking him for his work on the movies Schindler’s List and Munich. The note ties to my comments above about the Holocaust and my Uncle Oskar. Spielberg both taught and inspired me. I have written two terrorist thrillers dealing with Israel, the second of which is titled The Sword of David. I told Spielberg that New York Times #1 Best-selling author Brad Meltzer said my novel contained “the best elements of The DaVinci Code and a modern-day Raiders of the Lost Ark.” He might like that! I enclosed an inscribed copy of the book for Mr. Spielberg along with my note, but who knows if it will actually reach his hands. I’d be interested in working on one of his charitable endeavors and talking to him about it.

