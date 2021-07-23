Charles Laverty Of Nuzuna Wellness Centers: “Being different, not the same as the competition”

Being different, not the same as the competition. Telling and educating employees on taking ownership. To do something and you will be successful.

As the founder and CEO of Nuzuna Wellness Centers, Charles Laverty is one of the world’s most influential entrepreneurs in the health and wellness industry. Charles has devoted himself to making a positive impact on people’s lives. Using electro muscle stimulation (EMS), Charles has integrated an innovative solution that allows anyone to get in excellent shape and live more enjoyable lives. His mission is to keep people in good health. With Nuzuna Wellness Centers, Charles and his team of elite trainers are re-engineering the future of fitness through their holistic fitness training programs and revolutionary wearable EMS technology.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

My fortuitous discovery of Germany’s revolutionary Electro Muscle Stimulation (EMS) training suit has led me to start this career path. I had terrible back pain; my back pain was so bad some days that I literally could not get up in the morning. I went to see surgeons at three different hospitals and they all advised me to undergo surgery. I decided to purchase my own EMS training suit and started training with it. After a few training sessions, I was confused yet astounded with the result, my back pain had minimized drastically. I couldn’t understand why or how it happened because it was still too early to make assumptions.

Aside from having terrible back pain, I also had Dupuytren’s contracture. My condition was so severe, my hands would curl up, and opening a bottle of water was nearly impossible. I was told by a hand surgeon that there were two forms of therapy — needles or surgery.

As if having back pain and Dupuytren’s contracture wasn’t enough, my body somehow started developing idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Usually, you have about a 3–5 year life expectancy with that and this happened to me about 10 years ago. Paul Noble, MD, a leading expert in lung disease at Cedar Sinai had put me on a drug called Mycophenolate Mofetil to prepare me for the lung transplant. I had to undergo the procedure and decided to continue training in the EMS suit more often. Like any critical health condition, I had my usual periodic appointment for my lung examination. Paul Noble, MD reviewed my examination results and told me, “This is a miracle! Everything is gone.” Up until this day, doctor Paul and I are still unable to explain this miracle.

Can you tell our readers what it is about the work you’re doing that’s disruptive?

Egyptians have been using fish that generated electrical discharges such as: electric eels, catfish, or torpedoes for the treatment of various pathologies over 2,000 years ago. For the past decades, countless physical therapists have been using the TENS unit, a similar form of EMS to treat their patients because of its many benefits. As technology continues to advance, similar to Tesla revolutionizing cars, EMS technology is maneuvering its way into the fitness industry. Germany’s popular revolutionary EMS Training suit is now accessible in Southern California.

Nuzuna’s wireless EMS training suit enhances a workout by using mid-range frequency that engages up to 90% of muscle fibers simultaneously throughout the entire body. Whereas, an average person only engages around 30% of muscle fibers during a regular workout. When more than 350 different muscles are worked together, it can contract up to 36,000 times, helping you burn an average of 700 calories per 20-minute session. Aside from faster muscle growth and burning more calories, there are other health benefits such as: preventing and reversing muscle atrophy, increases neuroplasticity, bone density, energy levels, and blood flow. Improvement in flexibility, endurance, balance, strength, and skin complexion. It may reduce stress, joint pain, and swelling, and promote deeper sleep. By incorporating Nuzuna’s EMS training suit into your workout routines, it allows you to save time, overcome plateaus, and maximize your performance.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

When teaching the first client on the suit, I didn’t explain properly how to put the suit on and they changed with the entire suit on backward. It was quite funny.

We all need a little help along the journey. Who have been some of your mentors? Can you share a story about how they made an impact?

John Wooden, his best quotes ever was the following:

“Be quick, but don’t hurry.”

“Be more concerned with your character than with your reputation, because your character is what you really are, while your reputation is merely what others think you are.”

In today’s parlance, being disruptive is usually a positive adjective. But is disrupting always good? When do we say the converse, that a system or structure has ‘withstood the test of time’? Can you articulate to our readers when disrupting an industry is positive, and when disrupting an industry is ‘not so positive’? Can you share some examples of what you mean?

This is a very interesting question, I think business, in general, must change with markets, cultures, time, demographics, and increased competition. Part of a good management team and strategy is to be disruptive.

Let’s examine a few companies, IBM, once a pillar of the fortune 100. Management didn’t change with time and they believed they were the IBM blue suits and the business would continue to flourish, of course, the reverse happened. IBM should have been the disruptive company and led the industry.

Another example is AOL, the industry passed them by and they are now a non-event in that space.

Southwest Airlines disrupted the entire airline business with cheaper flights and smaller airports that made it convenient for the customers and are still the most profitable airline.

I believe that disruptive technology is a must for a successful and long-term business.

Can you share 3 of the best words of advice you’ve gotten along your journey? Please give a story or example for each.

Best words of advice:

Pete Carroll USC, Seattle Seahawks, “Never give up!”

I believe no matter how difficult the job or task is, you always find a way.

John Wooden “Ability may get you to the top, but it takes character to keep you there.”

I believe your character is the most important value you have. Respect, Honor, and Courage.

John F Kennedy, “Ask not what your country can do for you, ask what you can do for your country.”

These might be the most profound words ever, especially in today’s environment.

We are sure you aren’t done. How are you going to shake things up next?

I am trying to shake things up every day, doing storyboarding with employees and getting new and creative ideas.

Being different, not the same as the competition. Telling and educating employees on taking ownership. To do something and you will be successful.

Do you have a book, podcast, or talk that’s had a deep impact on your thinking? Can you share a story with us? Can you explain why it was so resonant with you?

I read often and especially read the WSJ every night.

There are so many editorials that are my favorite and have made me think and form my own opinion.

Churchill was one of my favorite books. He was such a remarkable man. My lesson from Churchill was you never admit defeat or give up, you find a way.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

My own quote to everyone, “Do something and make a difference, no matter what it is, just make a difference.”

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I think the sight of children playing together is the best vision in the world. There are no hang-ups, no one is prejudice, they are all friends, no color barriers, no attitudes just playing together. I would love to make the world like that every single day. We are all one, just imagine!

How can our readers follow you online?

To learn more about EMS Training technology, you can follow Nuzuna Wellness Centers through our website at www.nuzunafit.com and our Instagram page @nuzunawellness.

