Charities Helping the Children of the World | Ekaterina Fields

All around the world, there are children in need of help. Children need clean water, food, clothes, shelter, and education. Thankfully, hundreds of charities out there have stepped up to try and help these children.

Each organization has a specialty. Either by providing food or literacy or simply a safe space to stay for a while. It all adds up, especially in the eyes of the children that have been helped. Here are some of the best worldwide organizations that help children.

International Literacy Association

The International Literacy Association hopes to help children learn to read and write – regardless of where they live. Currently, the International Literacy Association exists in 86 different countries, with over 300,000 people working to help the cause.

Save the Children

Save the Children is one of the top-rated charities globally, not to mention one of the most trusted. Their mission is to help children globally, giving them opportunities to learn in a safe environment.

Court-Appointed Special Advocates

Court-Appointed Special Advocates, or CASA for short, is an organization that pairs at-risk children with adults who can legally act in the child’s best interest. Additionally, these appointed adults are available to be a positive figure in the child’s life.

International Child Art Foundation

International Child Art Foundation works hard to keep (or establish) art programs within schools. However, given the rise in technology, this fight has become more complicated – and more critical – than ever before.

Make-a-Wish Foundation

The Make-a-Wish Foundation is arguably one of the more well-known charities on this list. They are famous for their goal, which is to grant the wishes of terminally ill children. Through them, children are allowed to wish for anything, and the funders will do their best to make it happen.

World of Children

World of Children’s goal is to raise funds to help children in need, specifically children in vulnerable situations. This organization has programs that offer care, guidance, and education, depending on the specific needs of the children involved. 

Feed the Children 

Feed the Children is a nonprofit organization that seeks to feed children around the world. They understand that hunger is an epidemic that many children face and believe that they must do everything in their power to stop that. Feed the Children is present in all 50 states of America, plus ten other countries worldwide – and it has hopes to expand. 

Article originally published on EkaterinaFields-Community.com

    Ekaterina Fields, Actress and Environmental Activist

    Ekaterina Fields is an actress and model based in London, UK. She is also an activist, advocating for the needs of children with disabilities, as well as providing support for people with cancer. Ekaterina is notable for her work in film and television, including her childhood role in "Higher Than Rainbow," a Russian film. Ekaterina starred in two shows: "Perfect World" and "The Auction House ." She has also had an extensive modeling career, working in Russia, France, and England. 

    Although Ekaterina Fields was an international celebrity, she also kept a job on the side, working as a Russian-English interpreter and assistant to the CEO of Oman Oil Company, John Deuss. In 1997, she moved from Paris to London to pursue her B.A. in Marketing and Finance at City University. She continued her modeling career in London, signing with NEVS modeling agency.

    By utilizing her platform to spread awareness for great causes, Ekaterina is able to help gain support for those who need it most. In addition to her professional life, Ekaterina Fields is a mother of two, and she is also passionate about maintaining an eco-friendly lifestyle for herself and her children.

    Today, Ekaterina focuses on several of her passions: her children, special needs advocacy and charity, and the promotion of an eco-friendly lifestyle. After her daughter was diagnosed with special needs, Ekaterina began the push to support charities that benefit all children with special needs. Ekaterina also makes it a priority to teach her children how to live as eco-friendly as possible. In addition, she has continued to make appearances on Russian television in recent years.

