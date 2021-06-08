Charities Helping the Children of the World | Ekaterina Fields

All around the world, there are children in need of help. Children need clean water, food, clothes, shelter, and education. Thankfully, hundreds of charities out there have stepped up to try and help these children.

Each organization has a specialty. Either by providing food or literacy or simply a safe space to stay for a while. It all adds up, especially in the eyes of the children that have been helped. Here are some of the best worldwide organizations that help children.

International Literacy Association

The International Literacy Association hopes to help children learn to read and write – regardless of where they live. Currently, the International Literacy Association exists in 86 different countries, with over 300,000 people working to help the cause.

Save the Children

Save the Children is one of the top-rated charities globally, not to mention one of the most trusted. Their mission is to help children globally, giving them opportunities to learn in a safe environment.

Court-Appointed Special Advocates

Court-Appointed Special Advocates, or CASA for short, is an organization that pairs at-risk children with adults who can legally act in the child’s best interest. Additionally, these appointed adults are available to be a positive figure in the child’s life.

International Child Art Foundation

International Child Art Foundation works hard to keep (or establish) art programs within schools. However, given the rise in technology, this fight has become more complicated – and more critical – than ever before.

Make-a-Wish Foundation

The Make-a-Wish Foundation is arguably one of the more well-known charities on this list. They are famous for their goal, which is to grant the wishes of terminally ill children. Through them, children are allowed to wish for anything, and the funders will do their best to make it happen.

World of Children

World of Children’s goal is to raise funds to help children in need, specifically children in vulnerable situations. This organization has programs that offer care, guidance, and education, depending on the specific needs of the children involved.

Feed the Children

Feed the Children is a nonprofit organization that seeks to feed children around the world. They understand that hunger is an epidemic that many children face and believe that they must do everything in their power to stop that. Feed the Children is present in all 50 states of America, plus ten other countries worldwide – and it has hopes to expand.

Article originally published on EkaterinaFields-Community.com