Chapter 2 – Who has leadership qualities?

11th Century Kashmiri (part of northern India) Poet Somdev Bhatt wrote the original spellbinding stories with mystic ends.

The story is about the King Vikramaditya who ruled the Indian Kingdom with the capital at Ujjain.

The King used to get lot of gift in those days!

Once such time, a fruit given by one merchant fell down and a ruby came out.The merchant wanted the King to visit a Banyan tree near a cremation yard.

The merchant said the King will get special occult powers if he can transport the ghost Vetala from one point to another without talking anything. The merchant hidden intention was to rule the Kingdom and kill the King. The Ghost informs the King and he kills the merchant. These stories test the determination of the King. If he speaks out from enthusiasm, the ghost will move back to the tree again.

These stories have been written and re-written in multiple languages across the world. There are comic books and videos available in the Internet.

There was a kingdom called ‘Swarnapuri’ in Ancient India. The King Veerabahu was leading his kingdom efficiently. He was getting old and did not have any children. So he wanted to nominate someone to take over the land after his demise. He went to his Guru to ask his counseling. The Guru directed him to the camp done by a saint on the outskirts of the capital city.

The saint was teaching life skills plus Martial arts to youth to become soldiers. The King went to ask for the help. The saint picked three of his best students, Ram, Jay and Gowtham. Because they have been living in the camp from their childhood, the saint asked to them to travel to the countryside for 30 days. They have to return on 30th day and narrate their experiences.

They all came back on the 30th Day. Gowtham said he went north-east side. He found some group of people planning to revolt against the King. Being loyal to the King, he killed the group’s leader and scared the group away from that place. He said he avoided future problems to the King

Jay said he went to South side of the country. He found gangsters harming travelers and forcefully taking away their properties. He organized a youth camp there to train children to learn archery and other fighting techniques. That helped them to protect themselves from the gangsters. He was happy he transferred some of the knowledge gained from the saint to the citizens.

Ram said he traveled to the East Side. He could not find any opportunity to show his bravery talents or train others. But he found a young baby elephant got struck in a pond in a village. He called the villagers and found a way to retrieve the baby elephant from the pond. The baby elephant went back to the forest to join its family. He used that group gathering to teach how to live without fighting with each other. He mentioned how life is so short and how time is wasted on unproductive things.

The saint picked Ram as the future King.

Vetala asked Vikramaitya, give me the right reason behind this decision.

Vikramaditya said: Jay and Gowtham did exemplary things to protect the King and help the common people. But bravery alone is not enough. What is needed is to bring unity in the people by explaining the disparities in wealth, skills and living conditions. Ram had that skill and hence he is the right candidate.

