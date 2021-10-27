Chantel Porter of Wild Woman Magick: “Be willing to learn and grow”

Be willing to learn and grow. — This may be the most important of them all for me. Be willing to learn and grow! Be willing to look at the things you struggle with or the things that trigger you and find out why. Be willing to ask for forgiveness and admit when you’re wrong. It is hella uncomfortable but growth does not happen inside if we cannot own up to our own mistakes. This includes times we have harmed ourselves, where we may have allowed someone to violate a boundary but we become aware of it and make the choice to not do that again. You have to be willing to look yourself in the mirror and say “I’m a work in progress and that’s okay!” Creating self-love, understanding, compassion, healing doesn’t happen from blaming others. It happens from looking within and seeing what needs to be dealt with and taking the steps to get there. There may have been horrible things that have happened to you that you are not responsible for but you are responsible for healing them and creating the life that you want despite those things because you are not what happens to you.

As a part of our series about “How To Learn To Finally Love Yourself” I had the pleasure to interview Chantel Porter.

Chantel Porter is an Embodiment Coach and energy healer. She started Wild Woman Magick to guide women who were struggling with cultural conditioning, generational, childhood, and sexual trauma as she once had. Through Shamanic medicine, Energy healing, and Positive Psychology she guides women back home to their bodies, their cycles, and their wild nature.

Thank you so much for joining us! I’d love to begin by asking you to give us the backstory as to what brought you to this specific career path.

I came to this work after I began my own journey of healing. I wasn’t “looking” for it in the traditional sense that I knew I needed to heal my traumas but, a book came to me as a recommendation and it started a cascade of healing and understanding that I didn’t know was possible. This led me to learning how to truly love myself more. From that I knew I wanted every woman who needed it to experience the healing and empowerment that I was.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you hope that they might help people along their path to self-understanding or a better sense of wellbeing in their relationships?

I am working on a co-authored book called “Lineage Speaks” — Women who carry the torch for future generations, with Exalted Publishing House. As well as creating a group healing container “From The Ashes” for women looking to heal childhood & ancestral trauma, release anger and create wild self-love.

Do you have a personal story that you can share with our readers about your struggles or successes along your journey of self-understanding and self-love? Was there ever a tipping point that triggered a change regarding your feelings of self acceptance?

Yes, I grew up in an abusive home where I was constantly told of my shortcomings, or how terrible I was. The abuse was severe and shaped my life and my view of myself, believing it all to be true. The massive tipping point was learning about generational trauma and conditioning and how it impacts our beliefs and how we see the world and ourselves. As well as the positive psychology programs where I’ve learnt about emotional intelligence, how to reprogram limiting beliefs, create new and empowering beliefs and release the hold of anger and self-loathing.

According to a recent study cited in Cosmopolitan, in the US, only about 28 percent of men and 26 percent of women are “very satisfied with their appearance.” Could you talk about what some of the causes might be, as well as the consequences?

One of the major causes of this as I see it is the media. The extent of editing and portrayal of others to be “perfection” in movies, tv shows, magazines etc. As well as the ads that market products that make us women think we have things that need to be fixed with our appearance. Products for vaginal odour, diet programs, anti-aging products etc.

These beliefs about what is attractive get programmed into our brains and we start to believe them as fact, then often subconsciously passing them down to our children without even realizing it. We take over and govern each other and ourselves for the media, further making them more money as we go deeper into unfulfillment. All sorts of messaging and programming occurs every day all day, it’s hard to reject those messages unless you are conscious of them and actively working to create healthy ideas about our appearances.

To some, the concept of learning to truly understand and “love yourself,” may seem like a cheesy or trite concept. But it is not. Can you share with our readers a few reasons why learning to love yourself it’s truly so important?

It is so important because finding love for ourselves allows for us to have compassion for ourselves as well as others and if we aren’t able to have compassion for ourselves, it becomes difficult if not impossible to have it for others. We are born worthy of all the love and acceptance that anyone else is but we’ve learnt that we are unworthy because of other people’s pain being put on us, not because we are truly unworthy. When we love ourselves, we set boundaries which means we don’t allow people to walk all over us and take advantage which leads to resentment and then anger. Anger is liable to rob us of all that is good in our loves and this world. When we love ourselves we have more to give to others, we go after what fills our soul and surround ourselves with others who see our light and value. It’s a beautiful cycle that truly fills your life with amazing things.

Why do you think people stay in mediocre relationships? What advice would you give to our readers regarding this?

There are many reasons, but I believe it all stems back to their beliefs and fear. Beliefs about what they deserve in life, what they believe they are good enough to ask for. Fear of being alone, fear of not being good enough and taking what you can get. Fear of suffering if they leave and make the wrong decision or fear of not being able to make it on their own. Fear of family or parents’ opinions. Fear is a driving force in so many things that people do.

This life is yours, you were not meant to live it being afraid or spend it with people who don’t feel amazing to be around. The people in your life should light you up, they should get you and want you to live your best life and you for them. When we live in our truth, as we truly are in our souls, we find those people. They can’t help but come to you because you are radiant.

When I talk about self-love and understanding I don’t necessarily mean blindly loving and accepting ourselves the way we are. Many times self-understanding requires us to reflect and ask ourselves the tough questions, to realize perhaps where we need to make changes in ourselves to be better not only for ourselves but our relationships. What are some of those tough questions that will cut through the safe space of comfort we like to maintain, that our readers might want to ask themselves? Can you share an example of a time that you had to reflect and realize how you needed to make changes?

Yes, I love this! It is truly in the moments when we ask ourselves the hard questions that we have our breakthroughs! It can be difficult for people to do this because they may hold a belief that it means there is something “wrong” with them if they have healing to do or something to work on. It doesn’t, we all have things we can work on, we all have tough questions that need to be asked and worked through. Without that we cannot make it to the version of ourselves who is more whole and happy. Being able to ask yourself honestly “In what ways am I sabotaging myself right now?” can be a game changer in a relationship, a job, a friendship or as a parent.

When we separate our value from our actions we can see that we have been acting from an unconscious place of conditioning, of trauma or of our beliefs but none of those are static. They do not have to be our story or our legacy. WE get to choose how we want to live our lives and stepping out of being a victim is where we can truly find freedom and empowerment to change our lives for the better. If something hurts, we haven’t found our truth yet.

Some questions may be:

“Why am I feeling so critical of this person, what is being reflected back to me that needs to be healed?”

“What is this about? What believe, what unmet need, what pain is it triggering?”

“I feel triggered when_______happens because I remember when_______ happened”

As a mother I am constantly being shown the ways that I need to reflect and make changes. Our children are our awakeners and can break us open in the most terrifying ways, but when I learnt to lean into those moments where I wanted to hide and really ask what it was about is when I began to flourish as a parent, a woman and a human as a whole. I’ve realized how many beliefs were programmed into me about my value as a person and a woman in this world through parenting my daughter. All the messages that come in about bodily autonomy, safety, using my voice and being seen in the moments where I am not proud of how I acted. I saw how these things were impacting her in a harmful way and it was my mirror, it was my next level awakening and it has now brought me to places I never knew possible.

So many don’t really know how to be alone, or are afraid of it. How important is it for us to have, and practice, that capacity to truly be with ourselves and be alone (literally or metaphorically)?

Learning to be with ourselves is truly one of the best gifts we can give ourselves. Many people run from this because being alone with themselves brings up times of being neglected or allows space for their pain to surface. They may feel a sense of worth being needed by others and therefore seek out to always be with others doing things for them. But it is in the moments alone with ourselves that we can hear the whispers of our soul calling us home. Creating space to cultivate a relationship with our true selves, with our inner voice is the doorway to our passions, our calling, our purpose, and our truth. It is scary to listen to that voice when we have been taught to listen to others our entire lives, especially women. To listen to our parents, our elders, our teachers, our pastors, our bosses etc. It’s no wonder we don’t want to be alone, that voice is telling us to go against much of what the world says. That voice is like another language and it takes time to understand it and reconnect back to it.

How does achieving a certain level of self-understanding and self-love then affect your ability to connect with and deepen your relationships with others?

If we have a healthy sense of self-understanding we are able to have awareness and see when we are acting out of our childhood wounds, stop ourselves and recalibrate so that we are not putting our fears and pain onto others. Self-love is part of understanding ourselves, it’s part of understanding our own beliefs and conditioning and if we have been “programmed” to believe certain things than certainly so has everyone else (we all have our own conditioning) and this allows us to have compassion for others or ourselves when we don’t agree on things without thinking that there is something wrong with ourselves for thinking different. Self-love allows us to understand our own needs and how to meet them and not expect others to meet them for us. That’s called dependency and is not healthy. We all have attachments but we cannot expect our relationships to meet all of our needs. That is simply impossible.

In your experience, what should a) individuals and b) society, do to help people better understand themselves and accept themselves?

We need to be having more conversations about conditioning and programming, and not only in the way of how it negatively impacts us but a general understanding of how we come to be who we are so we can truly see others not as our enemies but just as other humans doing the best they can with what they have. We start as empty gardens and as we grow up people plant things into these gardens that they believe will help us thrive but some of these things suck all the nutrients from the beauty in our garden. Learning that these things that have been planted in us do not have to stay if they do not feel right to us, in fact we MUST remove them so that they do not suffocate and rob the beauty in us of all their light. We are not meant to be carbon copies of others, if that were the case our world would shut down. We need diversity and uniqueness.

Spending the time to dig into what really matters to them, what lights them up, what values do they want to hold. Ignoring all expectations of who they should be and really getting to know their true selves. Cultivating a relationship with that inner voice as I mentioned earlier is fundamental to living a life full of love for yourself.

Here is the main question of our discussion. What are 5 strategies that you implement to maintain your connection with and love for yourself, that our readers might learn from? Could you please give a story or example for each?

1- A daily ritual.

Something that fills you up before you begin the day and sets you on an intentional path. We are often just pinballing around, no idea what to do to calm ourselves or achieve the things we want but creating a daily ritual that you begin your day with where you can do things like meditate, plan your tasks for the day, invision how you want the day to go, hype yourself up (you have to be your own hype person). It can be 5–15 mins if that works or it can be an hour. Find a way to center and get right for the day. My daily ritual consists of waking at 5–530 am, I set the kettle on to make coffee and I begin with a meditation, I choose what I need intuitively. It may be that I need to motivate myself for the day or I need to remember my magic. Some days it will be me going deeping into myself during my menstrual cycle. I will also use crystals to balance my chakra centres and do an energy protection to prevent other people’s negative energy from sticking to me. Then I will read something that I can learn from. What I read varies from things on shamanism to psychology, anything I feel I can learn from. This routine ebbs and flows for me. I do what feels right for me in that time of my life and it is always evolving to suit my needs. The important part is that I am setting aside time to be with myself. To listen to my inner voice and set myself up for the best day possible.

2. Meditation

This often catches people up because they think it means they need to become a Bhudist monk in order to meditate and that’s not what meditation is about. It is about becoming present and aware of yourself and the moment. It is slowing down to breathe, breathing mindfully calms down the prefrontal cortex of the brain which gets overloaded when we are overwhelmed, upset, angry or triggered. There are many forms of meditation that a person can explore to find what works for them. Some of my favourites include Mindfulness Meditation, Movement meditation, Mantra Meditation, Loving-kindness Meditation and Progressive Relaxation Meditation.

I love meditation, I love that there is a type for everyone and finding guided meditations was a foundational part of my healing. Now my meditations look different but in the beginning they were around releasing my fears, my anger, pain or trauma. It evolves into what we need it to be, now they may be more tuning into my own energy and seeing where I need to work on or imagining my goals happening right now because the mind doesn’t know the difference between past present and future, so we can either relive past pain as if it is happening over and over again or we can bring our highest selves into the now and feel into that person which helps us achieve those things.

3. Connecting with your intuition/inner voice

Your intuition is your true soul self, the version of you that you came into this as. This voice knows what is for your highest good always and will never steer you wrong. It’s that gut feeling you have when something doesn’t feel right or that full body yes when something is meant for you. We all have this inner voice and knowing but we have been taught to listen to others instead of ourselves. Cultivating a connection to your intuition will allow you to always know what is right or wrong for you. It allows you to set boundaries easier because you know the answer comes from this place. It also helps to look inward for the answers rather than seeking external validation and advice because nobody will know what is best for you more than you!

I struggled for many years to listen to my inner voice due to trauma and conditioning. I let people violate my boundaries time and time again, but cultivating a relationship with my inner voice gave me the confidence to know that I have my own back, I have my own best interest at heart and if I listen to her, she will never steer me wrong. I have such a close relationship with that knowing that I know what clients are right for me, what friends, opportunities, anything. We all know what it is like to say “I should have listened to my gut.”

4. Move your body/Mindful movement

Mindful movement means moving your body in a way that feels good to you at that time. For women we are ebbing and flowing during our cycles and the movement or exercise that is right for us one day will not be right for us a week later. So as we cultivate a relationship with our inner knowing we can also learn to know what type of exercise is good. Sometimes it will be a gentle flow yoga or a walk in the woods, other days it may be doing a HIIT class or lifting weights. What you do is not the important part but doing what is right for you at that moment. Finding ways to move your body intentionally without pushing, criticizing or hurting yourself for the sake of a beach body or the beliefs about what you should look like.

My goal in the first part of my cycle is weight lifting, I love it! It makes me feel strong and powerful physically and that matches what I feel inside. But in the second half and especially as I move closer to my period, I am either going to go a lot easier or I am going to do slower, more mindful things like a walk in the woods with my dog or dancing to music with my daughter at home. I kick any ideas that pop up in my head about now “properly” working out and know that I am doing what is healthy for my body. Finding balance in our lives is truly the key to so many things.

5. Be willing to learn and grow.

This may be the most important of them all for me. Be willing to learn and grow! Be willing to look at the things you struggle with or the things that trigger you and find out why. Be willing to ask for forgiveness and admit when you’re wrong. It is hella uncomfortable but growth does not happen inside if we cannot own up to our own mistakes. This includes times we have harmed ourselves, where we may have allowed someone to violate a boundary but we become aware of it, and make the choice to not do that again. You have to be willing to look yourself in the mirror and say “I’m a work in progress and that’s okay!” Creating self-love, understanding, compassion, healing doesn’t happen from blaming others. It happens from looking within and seeing what needs to be dealt with and taking the steps to get there. There may have been horrible things that have happened to you that you are not responsible for but you are responsible for healing them and creating the life that you want despite those things because you are not what happens to you.

This alone changed the trajectory of my life. “I am not the things that happened to me” and “I am not responsible for what happened to me but I am responsible for healing those things”. This pulls us out of being a victim and into the driver’s seat of our lives and it did just that for me. Once I realized that nothing could ruin me unless I chose to let it, that nothing could “kill” me metaphorically speaking, I was able to turn my pain into my power and that brought me to the work I do now. I thought there was nothing that I could do, I was doomed to live the life of my family and of being wounded and traumatized, I didn’t realize I had a choice but once I did, my entire life changed for the better. I started setting boundaries, respecting myself and others, I found compassion for myself and even strangers, I was able to cultivate joy in my life every day because I was taking responsibility for my life, for my healing and my growth.

What are your favorite books, podcasts, or resources for self-psychology, intimacy, or relationships? What do you love about each one and how does it resonate with you?

The book “A Radical Awakening” by Dr. Shefali, This book was a recent read for me this past year and I couldn’t put it down. What I love about her work is that she is always honest. She doesn’t pretend or try to make things something they aren’t. She cuts right to the core and will call you OUT! But also she has packed so much value onto this book that I wish I had found it at the beginning of my journey a few years ago. She really gets into family trauma and the struggles of being a woman in the western world today. It is a must read for all women.

The book “Loving Bravely” by Dr. Alexandra Solomon and well really any of her work is amazing. I found this book early on in my journey and it really helped me on my self-discovery and learning about healthy love which is something that was very new to me. This book has easy to use tools and lessons that can be implemented into your life immediately. Her work has taught me so many things when it comes to relationships and moving through the messiness of being human in relationships with other humans.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? Maybe we’ll inspire our readers to start it…

I work every day to inspire women to see their magic, to see their amazingness in every way, and that even the messiness is amazing because it offers us so much insight and knowledge. I aspire to show them that nobody can ruin them, no matter what happens, they have everything they need inside them to heal, grow and rise in their own lives. They may need guidance but they can turn all their pain into their power and live full, amazing and magical lives every single day. I am living proof of this!

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote” that you use to guide yourself by?

Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life and how our readers might learn to live by it in theirs?

I can’t decide between these two because they have both been guiding lights for me for years and it is easy to see why.

“The first thing you should know about me is that I am not you, everything after that will make sense” — Unknown

“Love in such a way that it haunts the hate in people” — Christopher Poindexter

Thank you so much for your time and for your inspiring insights!